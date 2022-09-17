Restaurant review: A trip to Yan Oriental Restaurant in Westhill is filled with nostalgia and familiarity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Restaurant review: A trip to Yan Oriental Restaurant in Westhill is filled with nostalgia and familiarity

"Egg fried rice and curry sauce please." The all too familiar order of my friends when visiting Yan Oriental Restaurant in Westhill more than a decade ago while on our lunch break.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
September 17, 2022, 6:00 am
Photo of Julia Bryce
A selection of the dishes. Featured from left top to to top right are a quarter crispy aromatic duck, salt and pepper prawns, honey chilli chicken, beef panang. Pictures by Chris Sumner.
A selection of the dishes. Featured from left top to to top right are a quarter crispy aromatic duck, salt and pepper prawns, honey chilli chicken, beef panang. Pictures by Chris Sumner.

“Egg fried rice and curry sauce please.” The all too familiar order of my friends when visiting Yan Oriental Restaurant in Westhill more than a decade ago while on our lunch break.

Having grown up in the Aberdeenshire suburb a trip to Yans – as we used to call it back in the day – was a weekly occurrence for my friends and I.

We’d venture to Marks and Spencer (M&S) at the Westhill Shopping Centre to get a roll for me, the baker around the corner for some of the crew and if the others were feeling particularly peckish it would be a jolly to the Med (the Mediterranean kebab shop that was once across from M&S) or Yan across the road on Ashdale Drive.

For £2.50 or so my friends would order egg fried rice with curry sauce. A mere five minutes later we’d be walking, my mates heads down as they tucked into their beige delight.

Outside Yan Oriental Restaurant in Westhill on Ashdale Drive. Pictures by Chris Sumner.

Yan Oriental Restaurant

I’d organised to meet two of my friends who were partial to a trip to the restaurant as school for a bite to eat at the old haunt and booked us in for 7pm on a Tuesday. I didn’t expect it to be busy, but to my surprise it was. Table after table, diners were in enjoying a range of Chinese and Thai dishes.

I was running a few minutes late and made a beeline for the table my dates for the night were seated at.

We browsed the menu with Sam determined that chicken chow mein was to be ordered. “I’ve been craving it all day Julia…” she said in a voice that told me she knew I would be disappointed with her unenthusiastic choice. But who was I to dictate what she ordered?

I suggested we ordered a few starters after Sam picked vegetable spring rolls (£5.95). Salt and pepper prawns (£6.45) and a quarter crispy aromatic duck (£9.50) were the other two to make the cut.

Having dined at the restaurant many times Julia says the interior has hardly changed. Pictures by Chris Sumner.

We didn’t have one server throughout, which I sometimes thinks breaks the slow of service a bit. One younger individual took our drinks order someone else took our food order. I think the whole team ended up serving us at different times throughout our meal and I was a little disappointed at the lack of interaction we had from any of them.

Even asking for an additional few minutes to review the menu resulted in one member of the team standing beside our table staring at us until I caved under pressure.

Ordering was quick and any questions I did have didn’t seem to come with answers as the server walked away as I was speaking.

Turning back to our conversation around the table I noticed how the place hadn’t changed from last time I’d visited. The same white table cloths, branded Yan carpet and the same ornaments and foliage remained. Almost as if time had stood still.

Just before the food arrived someone returned to our table to light the the tea light candles in our food warmer.

The food

The spring rolls were packed with all sorts of veggies and were crisp to bite into. There was three of them luckily which meant we didn’t have to fight over who got what. They were quite chunky and came with a dipping sauce that was both sweet and sour.

Salt and pepper seems to be all the rave just now, so I had high expectations for the prawns. They were a decent size and there was five of them. They had a kick from the seasoning, which they had been tossed in, and were place on top of a bed of lettuce and fried chopped red chillies, spring onion and sliced onion. I loved the slight heat of it.

Salt and pepper prawns were one of the starters Julia and her friends tried. Pictures by Chris Sumner.

My friends however were more interested in the crispy duck which came with ramekins of thinly sliced raw spring onion and cucumber matchsticks.

There was plenty duck for us all and two pancakes each which meant everyone was happy as it turned out to be our favourite starter.

Crispy aromatic duck came served with cucumber and spring onion, plus hoisin sauce and pancakes. Pictures by Chris Sumner.

A rich, sweet and utterly delicious hoisin sauce was also served and I lathered it onto the paper thin pancakes that we stacked the duck and veggies onto.

We polished everything off – even the salad with the prawns – and our table was swiftly cleared to make way for our mains.

My other friend Amy had picked safely with honey chilli chicken (£9.45) as had I with beef penang (£9.70). I usually order sweet and sour, satay or Szechuan which have always been great, but I opted for one of the Thai dishes instead.

Sam’s chow mein didn’t look overly exciting with it just being thin fried noodles, small bits of chicken and some fried onion throughout. The curry sauce (£2.50) she’d ordered on the side was where things started to look up as it was packed with flavour and there was plenty of it.

The honey chilli chicken was a safe bet and boasted a generous portion. Pictures by Chris Sumner.

Amy and I’s dishes were good, but she felt hers was lacking in sauce given the mound of lightly battered chicken, baby corn, carrots and bamboo shoots. The chicken was juicy and there was big chunks of it which made for a big feed.

My red curry and coconut milk-based beef dish came with lemon grass and coriander. It too wasn’t as saucy as I’d had liked and the beef was a bit overcooked as it was chewy. The flavour was certainly there and the al dente onion and green pepper added a crunch to it.

Amy and I shared a portion of egg fried rice (£4) which was fluffy and there was plenty of it for the two of us, and more. Had we had more sauce to pour over it, I think we’d have polished the lot, but there was plenty egg through it and some peas, too.

Service during out time there was a little impersonal which was a first for us. I couldn’t help but feel by the end we were forgotten about as we had to ask for the bill multiple times, even though we were one of three tables left at around 9pm who were also experiencing the same struggle.

The verdict

Yan Oriental Restaurant will always hold a special place in my heart for the memories it has given me over the years. It is a place of familiarity and nostalgia for my friends, my family and I, and I am happy to see they are still as popular as ever.

The menu is extensive so Yan is not only a good place for the classics, but there’s also a few more adventurous dishes on there for those who like to try something new. Although, sometimes nothing hits quite like a classic, and, I’m happy to report that the curry sauce tastes just as good as it did over a decade ago.

A selection of the dishes. Featured from left top to to top right are a quarter crispy aromatic duck, salt and pepper prawns, honey chilli chicken, beef panang. Pictures by Chris Sumner.

Information

Address: Yan Oriental, 4B, 4 Ashdale Drive, Westhill, Aberdeenshire AB32 6LP

T:01224 746746

W: www.yanrestaurant.com

Price: £70.05 for three starters, three mains, a side, a sauce and five Diet Cokes.

Scores

  • Food: 3/5
  • Service: 3/5
  • Surroundings: 3/5

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

mushroom foraging scotland
Everything you need to know about mushroom foraging in Scotland
0
Resident X
First look: Work underway as Resident X street food market prepares to open in…
0
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Drive-Thru Diners: The heat is on... did our 5 dishes at Noks Thai Kitchen in Dyce wow (or disappoint)? Picture shows; Julia Bryce and Karla Sinclair. Dyce. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
The heat is on... did our 5 dishes at Noks Thai Kitchen in Dyce…
0
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for menu September 17 Picture shows; Beetroot and lime marinaded salmon. Baxters. Supplied by Baxters Date; 11/08/2022
Comfort Food Friday: Love seafood? Try recreating this salmon dish with a twist
One of the delicious dishes from The White House in Inverness.
8 restaurants in Inverness to toast your graduation for all budgets
0
The Paddock owner John Burgess stand behind his bar with staff member Heather Clark. The publican has reduced his menu prices.
Is this the future for restaurants? The Paddock pub in Portlethen does away with…
0
The Pitstop
'It is a real family affair': Unique roadside cafe The Pitstop welcomes new owners
0
New owners are being sought for Cafe Kisimul on Barra.
Popular Hebridean restaurant with spectacular castle view on the market
0
The food hall has undergone a £1.6 million refurbishment. Picture Jason Hedges
Inside the new-look Victorian Market: Will it help bring more people back into Inverness…
0
Vietnamese-inspired caramelised pork bowls. Photo credit: PA Photo/Phoebe Pearson.
Midweek meal: Turn your boring spag bol into Vietnamese-inspired caramelised pork bowls

More from Press and Journal

Post Thumbnail
WALK THIS WAY: Intriguing loop from Montrose
0
Oban's Daniel MacVicar, right, in action against Fort William.
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Oban Camanachd half forward Daniel MacVicar
0
It is estimated as many as 60,000 illegal immigrants could reach the UK this year.
George Mitchell: It's time for a grown-up discussion on illegal immigration
0
Post Thumbnail
Wrex, Zombie and Lea are looking for new homes - can you help?
0
The Great British Bake Off collection from a selection at Cath Kidston.
Bake Off: Pretty baking accessories that look good enough to eat
0
The sky seen through the rafter of an unfinished roof.
'A new beginning': How a South Uist photographer captured the birth of a Gaelic…
0

Editor's Picks