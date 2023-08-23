Mexican street food trailer to welcome first customers in Westhill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Mexican street food trailer to welcome first customers in Westhill

La Casa Burrito will open on Prospect Road today.

By Ellie Milne
La Casa Burrito food trailer in Westhill
The La Casa Burrito food trailer is ready to open for business. Image: Las Casa Burrito/Facebook.

Are you looking for a new lunch spot? A Mexican street food team might have just what you’re looking for in Westhill.

La Casa Burrito has teamed up with Aberdeen’s Cafe 100 to launch the new business venture.

The food truck will be based on Prospect Road at the Arnhall Business Park in Westhill and will serve a variety of classic Mexican dishes.

The new business has been teasing its launch on social media by sharing photos of their food with the promise of a “mouthwatering experience”.

Among the items on the menu are delicious burritos, rice bowls and nachos, with customers able to choose from a selection of hot and cold fillings.

‘Top notch’ food on offer

As part of the business collaboration, a selection of the freshly prepared breakfast favourites from Cafe 100, including rolls and wraps, will also be available to purchase.

The Holburn Street cafe took to Facebook earlier this week to announce their involvement.

They wrote: “We are more than happy to announce a project that we have been working on for a while – a collaboration with La Casa Burrito.

“You can find your favourite breakfast items in Westhill from August 23. In addition, La Casa Burrito is going to provide top notch Mexican street food.”

Exterior of Cafe 100 on Holburn Street in Aberdeen
Cafe 100 has teamed up with La Casa Burrito to provide a range of breakfast items.

The team has also launched a pre-order service so people can visit the website to choose their lunch in advance and then pick it up when its ready to eat.

La Casa Burrito will be open at its Westhill spot seven days a week between 8.30am and 3pm.

Breakfast dishes are available all day at the weekend and until 11am on weekdays.

Conversation