Mexican street food trailer to welcome first customers in Westhill

Are you looking for a new lunch spot? A Mexican street food team might have just what you’re looking for in Westhill.

La Casa Burrito has teamed up with Aberdeen’s Cafe 100 to launch the new business venture.

The food truck will be based on Prospect Road at the Arnhall Business Park in Westhill and will serve a variety of classic Mexican dishes.

The new business has been teasing its launch on social media by sharing photos of their food with the promise of a “mouthwatering experience”.

Among the items on the menu are delicious burritos, rice bowls and nachos, with customers able to choose from a selection of hot and cold fillings.

‘Top notch’ food on offer

As part of the business collaboration, a selection of the freshly prepared breakfast favourites from Cafe 100, including rolls and wraps, will also be available to purchase.

The Holburn Street cafe took to Facebook earlier this week to announce their involvement.

They wrote: “We are more than happy to announce a project that we have been working on for a while – a collaboration with La Casa Burrito.

“You can find your favourite breakfast items in Westhill from August 23. In addition, La Casa Burrito is going to provide top notch Mexican street food.”

The team has also launched a pre-order service so people can visit the website to choose their lunch in advance and then pick it up when its ready to eat.

La Casa Burrito will be open at its Westhill spot seven days a week between 8.30am and 3pm.

Breakfast dishes are available all day at the weekend and until 11am on weekdays.