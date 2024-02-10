The top Lossiemouth food and drink spots to visit if you’re in town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The top Lossiemouth food and drink spots to visit if you’re in town

Lossie is flooded with quality cafes, restaurants and pubs. Here's a list of them to consider stopping by. Karla Sinclair reports.
Karla Sinclair
The Salt Cellar is a venue to pop on your must-visit list. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Lossiemouth is well-known for its sandy beaches, being home to an RAF station, and providing a fantastic getaway for golfers.

However, in my opinion, the food and drink scene in the seaside town needs to be shouted about more.

You have everything from Turkish pastries and traditional Indian dishes, to fish and chips and hearty pub grub.

Here’s a list of Lossiemouth food and drink venues that are well worth the visit.

Breakfast

8.30am to 10am

Open from 8.30am to 4pm daily, The Harbour Lights is a great shout for breakfast, lunch and/or snacks.

The café, which overlooks the Lossiemouth Marina, serves morning rolls, salads, burgers, sandwiches, a variety of fish-based dishes, and tasty desserts.

All day breakfasts are on the cards at The Harbour Lights.

If you happen to visit later in the day and fancy a tipple, you can enjoy one here as well.

The Harbour Lights has an extensive wine and drinks menu – featuring cocktails – and stocks a large selection of gins.

Coffee and cake

10am to 11am

When it comes to coffee and cake, consider Gülay’s Patisserie.

The well-loved Lossiemouth food spot serves traditional, homemade Turkish sweet and savoury treats.

All of the treats at the patisserie are homemade. Image: Supplied by Gulay’s Patisserie

The cake cabinet will be fully stocked with mouth-watering bakes when you stop by.

Please not that the business is closed on Tuesdays.

Lunch/brunch

11am to 1pm

Moving swiftly on to lunch/brunch, there are several options – other than The Harbour Lights, which we’ve already covered.

Firstly, there’s Firth Hotel & Restaurant.

Outside Firth Hotel & Restaurant. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The family-run Clifton Road business has an extensive list of fixed dishes to choose from, as well as specials.

More recently, one of these [specials] included a cheesesteak sandwich – a garlic toasted tiger baguette filled with sliced steak, fried onion, cheddar, mozzarella and applewood, and served with a pink peppercorn sauce and chips.

One word: wow.

The Beach Hut reopens at the end of February. Image: Supplied by The Beach Hut

As of Friday, February 23, you can also pay a visit to The Beach Hut.

It is reopening after closing in December due to “unforeseen circumstances”, and I’m sure locals and tourists alike will be delighted for its doors to be back open.

The unique beach café and bar is located on West Beach.

Snack

1pm to 3pm

I imagine you’ve already tucked into some tasty scran in Lossie by the point. However, there’s always room for a snack, right?

Fans of Ashers Bakery will be happy to know that there’s a branch in the town.

A range of Ashers Bakery treats. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Pies, loaves, cakes, doughnuts and tarts are a few items to expect on the menu/in the bake cabinet.

However, if you’re after some healthier/lighter options, Fountain Juice Bar is the place to be.

Jacquelyn Young, the owner of Fountain Juice Bar. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The spot sells vegan and gluten-free food and drinks with smoothies, salads, buddha bowls, toasties and soups among the offering.

Dinner

5pm to 7pm

If you weren’t already struggling to whittle down your picks on what places to visit, you definitely will when it comes to dinner…

You can dine in The Salt Cellar or order some grub to take away.

Expect classic Scottish dishes, including sticky toffee pudding, at The Salt Cellar. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Beef steak pie, lasagna al forno, macaroni cheese and battered haddock feature on the ‘Salt Cellar favourites’ section of the menu.

Speaking of haddock, you’ll (of course) be able to tuck into that at The Galley Fish & Chip Shop, too.

Enjoy chipper/chippie favourites from The Galley Fish & Chip Shop. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Family-run, it is an increasingly popular Lossiemouth food and drink spot. Call 01343 812007 to place an order for delivery (should you live locally) or collection.

But it doesn’t end there.

If neither of those businesses are tickling your fancy, then there’s also MacRaj Indian Restaurant.

You’ll find Macraj on High Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Drawing inspiration from the rich tapestry of Indian cuisine, the team has created a menu that captures the essence of traditional flavours with a modern twist.

Drinks

7pm to late

To bring your day to a close, why not pay a visit to The Steamboat Bar for a soft or alcoholic drink?

The venue is open until 12.30am Sunday to Thursday and 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Consider stopping by The Steamboat Bar. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Here, you can chat with the team and meet some locals or enjoy a quiet tipple to yourself.

And the same goes for Brander Arms, based on Shore Street.

Last up on our list of top Lossiemouth food and drink spots is Brander Arms. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

There’s an outdoor seating area here, as well, so be sure to take advantage of it if you’re heading to Lossie when the weather improves.

The top breakfast, lunch and dinner spots in (and around) Braemar

