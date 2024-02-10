The top Lossiemouth food and drink spots to visit if you’re in town

Lossiemouth is well-known for its sandy beaches, being home to an RAF station, and providing a fantastic getaway for golfers.

However, in my opinion, the food and drink scene in the seaside town needs to be shouted about more.

You have everything from Turkish pastries and traditional Indian dishes, to fish and chips and hearty pub grub.

Here’s a list of Lossiemouth food and drink venues that are well worth the visit.

Breakfast

8.30am to 10am

Open from 8.30am to 4pm daily, The Harbour Lights is a great shout for breakfast, lunch and/or snacks.

The café, which overlooks the Lossiemouth Marina, serves morning rolls, salads, burgers, sandwiches, a variety of fish-based dishes, and tasty desserts.

If you happen to visit later in the day and fancy a tipple, you can enjoy one here as well.

The Harbour Lights has an extensive wine and drinks menu – featuring cocktails – and stocks a large selection of gins.

Coffee and cake

10am to 11am

When it comes to coffee and cake, consider Gülay’s Patisserie.

The well-loved Lossiemouth food spot serves traditional, homemade Turkish sweet and savoury treats.

The cake cabinet will be fully stocked with mouth-watering bakes when you stop by.

Please not that the business is closed on Tuesdays.

Lunch/brunch

11am to 1pm

Moving swiftly on to lunch/brunch, there are several options – other than The Harbour Lights, which we’ve already covered.

Firstly, there’s Firth Hotel & Restaurant.

The family-run Clifton Road business has an extensive list of fixed dishes to choose from, as well as specials.

More recently, one of these [specials] included a cheesesteak sandwich – a garlic toasted tiger baguette filled with sliced steak, fried onion, cheddar, mozzarella and applewood, and served with a pink peppercorn sauce and chips.

One word: wow.

As of Friday, February 23, you can also pay a visit to The Beach Hut.

It is reopening after closing in December due to “unforeseen circumstances”, and I’m sure locals and tourists alike will be delighted for its doors to be back open.

The unique beach café and bar is located on West Beach.

Snack

1pm to 3pm

I imagine you’ve already tucked into some tasty scran in Lossie by the point. However, there’s always room for a snack, right?

Fans of Ashers Bakery will be happy to know that there’s a branch in the town.

Pies, loaves, cakes, doughnuts and tarts are a few items to expect on the menu/in the bake cabinet.

However, if you’re after some healthier/lighter options, Fountain Juice Bar is the place to be.

The spot sells vegan and gluten-free food and drinks with smoothies, salads, buddha bowls, toasties and soups among the offering.

Dinner

5pm to 7pm

If you weren’t already struggling to whittle down your picks on what places to visit, you definitely will when it comes to dinner…

You can dine in The Salt Cellar or order some grub to take away.

Beef steak pie, lasagna al forno, macaroni cheese and battered haddock feature on the ‘Salt Cellar favourites’ section of the menu.

Speaking of haddock, you’ll (of course) be able to tuck into that at The Galley Fish & Chip Shop, too.

Family-run, it is an increasingly popular Lossiemouth food and drink spot. Call 01343 812007 to place an order for delivery (should you live locally) or collection.

But it doesn’t end there.

If neither of those businesses are tickling your fancy, then there’s also MacRaj Indian Restaurant.

Drawing inspiration from the rich tapestry of Indian cuisine, the team has created a menu that captures the essence of traditional flavours with a modern twist.

Drinks

7pm to late

To bring your day to a close, why not pay a visit to The Steamboat Bar for a soft or alcoholic drink?

The venue is open until 12.30am Sunday to Thursday and 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Here, you can chat with the team and meet some locals or enjoy a quiet tipple to yourself.

And the same goes for Brander Arms, based on Shore Street.

There’s an outdoor seating area here, as well, so be sure to take advantage of it if you’re heading to Lossie when the weather improves.

More like this…