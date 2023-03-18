Our top 5 recommendations on where to buy the best pies in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Our top 5 recommendations on where to buy the best pies in Elgin

By Karla Sinclair
March 18, 2023, 6:00 am
Expect plenty of pie flavours at Harry Gow in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Expect plenty of pie flavours at Harry Gow in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Stumbling across a business that sells top-notch pies isn’t always as easy as pie. And that is where this listicle comes into play.

There is a line-up of bakeries, butchers, and shops that we believe produce impressive pies in Elgin.

Whether you’re a lover of traditional flavours including mince, steak, chicken, or Scotch, or love trying pies with out-of-the-ordinary fillings, you’re sure to find this listicle with recommendations of places to visit helpful.

Ashers Bakery

Open from 7.30am to 2pm Monday to Saturday, Ashers Bakery in Elgin makes for the perfect breakfast or lunchtime pitstop if a pie is what you’re after.

Not only that but if you’re having friends and family round for a get-together or simply like buying in bulk, the business has got you covered there too.

You can order a box of 24 Scotch pies for collection on the Ashers Bakery website for just £23.95 – saving you 30% if bought separately.

Address: 150 High Street, Elgin, IV30 1BD

John Davidsons Butchers

Those heading to John Davidsons Butchers can rest assured you’ll be getting your hands on a stellar pie. And with so many different flavours, you’ll struggle to whittle down your choice.

Steak and haggis, mince, mince and mealie, macaroni, chicken and mushroom, and chicken and white sauce pies are some of the flavours you might spot on the counter.

However, we would recommend picking up a chicken Mumbai curry pie – that’s if there are any left…

Address: 190-192 High Street, Elgin, IV30 1BA

Harry Gow

The steak pie I tucked into from a Harry Gow branch in Inverness was one of the best I have tried to date.

There was a decent amount of filling inside which consisted of a rich, thick gravy and melt-in-the-mouth steak chunks that fell apart with ease. It looked the part, too.

I have no doubt that the pies on offer in the Elgin branch would be of the same high calibre.

Address: 34 Moycroft Road, Elgin, IV30 1XE

A selection of Harry Gow pies. Image: Supplied by Harry Gow

The Crofters Neuk

The Crofters Neuk is a takeaway and bakery outlet that sells an extensive amount of homemade sweet and savoury products.

Whether you fancy a pie for breakfast, lunch, or as an on-the-go snack, you’ll no doubt find what you’re after.

While the flavours rotate, you may be able to bag anything from a stovie; chicken curry, or macaroni pie to a chilli beef or lasagne one.

Address: 64 Glen Moray Drive, Elgin, IV30 6YA

The Bake Project

Hazel Robinson launched The Bake Project last year, starting out in her kitchen before opening up a bakery on Commerce Street in October.

While it is definitely a business to consider when in need of pies in Elgin, we would urge you to treat yourself to a bake or two as well.

The venue is open from 10am to 3pm Wednesday to Saturday.

Address: 26 Commerce Street, Elgin, IV30 1BS

The Bake Project’s Hazel Robinson. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

Expect plenty of pie flavours at Harry Gow in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness
Expect plenty of pie flavours at Harry Gow in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Everything you need to know about the Taste of Nairn festival 2023
Expect plenty of pie flavours at Harry Gow in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Team at Sally's cafe in Portlethen unveil new food trailer - which will be…
Expect plenty of pie flavours at Harry Gow in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Producing more than 2,400 bakes weekly is piece of cake for 21-year-old Aberdeen confectioner…
Expect plenty of pie flavours at Harry Gow in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Recipes: Treat your mum to a tasty breakfast or brunch in bed this Mother’s…
Expect plenty of pie flavours at Harry Gow in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
North: First look at former Peterhead school turned into bar and restaurant with Eurasian…
Expect plenty of pie flavours at Harry Gow in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy 'excellence' awards
A pint of Guinness sat on the bar
The 6 best places to order a Guinness in Inverness this St Patrick's Day
Expect plenty of pie flavours at Harry Gow in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Curtain raisers: 8 of the best restaurants in Aberdeen for pre-theatre dinner
Expect plenty of pie flavours at Harry Gow in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
First look at what new McDonald's in Ellon could look like

Most Read

1
Expect plenty of pie flavours at Harry Gow in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
More than 2,500 Aberdeen homes and Tesco supermarket affected by power cut
2
Expect plenty of pie flavours at Harry Gow in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire mum: ‘I was the life and soul of the party until a tiny…
3
Expect plenty of pie flavours at Harry Gow in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘A loving and amazing father’: Man, 50, who died after Aberdeen city centre attack…
4
Expect plenty of pie flavours at Harry Gow in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
5
Expect plenty of pie flavours at Harry Gow in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
6
Expect plenty of pie flavours at Harry Gow in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
7
Union Street among more than 100 streets in the Aberdeen LEZ, designed to improve air quality. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Two teens among five charged with stealing £13,000 of goods in Aberdeen thefts
8
Expect plenty of pie flavours at Harry Gow in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Man rained more than a dozen punches on victim in ‘brutal’ Inverurie bar attack
9
Expect plenty of pie flavours at Harry Gow in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
10
Expect plenty of pie flavours at Harry Gow in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Woman air lifted to hospital following crash involving tractor on the A82 at Fort…

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: A natural antiquarian treasure that holds secrets from the past
Expect plenty of pie flavours at Harry Gow in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew receive award for saving five lives in their 'most dramatic'…
Expect plenty of pie flavours at Harry Gow in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ross McCrorie ready for 10 cup finals with Aberdeen as they chase return to…
Expect plenty of pie flavours at Harry Gow in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Pet Portraits: Poppy and her paw-fect pillow crowned cutest companions of week
Expect plenty of pie flavours at Harry Gow in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Mark Cowie thinks Highland League top-three finish is 'up for grabs' for Fraserburgh
Expect plenty of pie flavours at Harry Gow in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Shining a light on the unsung foster mums going above and beyond for children…
Expect plenty of pie flavours at Harry Gow in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers are due a change in luck in their bid…
Oil rig
New programme highlights the legacy - or lack of one - from oil and…
A person walking down a lane
Most people aren't reporting attacks on personal safety, believing nothing will be done -…
Expect plenty of pie flavours at Harry Gow in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Flying Pigs: Where will Michael Gove learn his dance moves if TikTok gets…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented