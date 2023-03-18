Our top 5 recommendations on where to buy the best pies in Elgin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stumbling across a business that sells top-notch pies isn’t always as easy as pie. And that is where this listicle comes into play.

There is a line-up of bakeries, butchers, and shops that we believe produce impressive pies in Elgin.

Whether you’re a lover of traditional flavours including mince, steak, chicken, or Scotch, or love trying pies with out-of-the-ordinary fillings, you’re sure to find this listicle with recommendations of places to visit helpful.

Ashers Bakery

Open from 7.30am to 2pm Monday to Saturday, Ashers Bakery in Elgin makes for the perfect breakfast or lunchtime pitstop if a pie is what you’re after.

Not only that but if you’re having friends and family round for a get-together or simply like buying in bulk, the business has got you covered there too.

You can order a box of 24 Scotch pies for collection on the Ashers Bakery website for just £23.95 – saving you 30% if bought separately.

Address: 150 High Street, Elgin, IV30 1BD

John Davidsons Butchers

Those heading to John Davidsons Butchers can rest assured you’ll be getting your hands on a stellar pie. And with so many different flavours, you’ll struggle to whittle down your choice.

Steak and haggis, mince, mince and mealie, macaroni, chicken and mushroom, and chicken and white sauce pies are some of the flavours you might spot on the counter.

However, we would recommend picking up a chicken Mumbai curry pie – that’s if there are any left…

Address: 190-192 High Street, Elgin, IV30 1BA

Harry Gow

The steak pie I tucked into from a Harry Gow branch in Inverness was one of the best I have tried to date.

There was a decent amount of filling inside which consisted of a rich, thick gravy and melt-in-the-mouth steak chunks that fell apart with ease. It looked the part, too.

I have no doubt that the pies on offer in the Elgin branch would be of the same high calibre.

Address: 34 Moycroft Road, Elgin, IV30 1XE

The Crofters Neuk

The Crofters Neuk is a takeaway and bakery outlet that sells an extensive amount of homemade sweet and savoury products.

Whether you fancy a pie for breakfast, lunch, or as an on-the-go snack, you’ll no doubt find what you’re after.

While the flavours rotate, you may be able to bag anything from a stovie; chicken curry, or macaroni pie to a chilli beef or lasagne one.

Address: 64 Glen Moray Drive, Elgin, IV30 6YA

The Bake Project

Hazel Robinson launched The Bake Project last year, starting out in her kitchen before opening up a bakery on Commerce Street in October.

While it is definitely a business to consider when in need of pies in Elgin, we would urge you to treat yourself to a bake or two as well.

The venue is open from 10am to 3pm Wednesday to Saturday.

Address: 26 Commerce Street, Elgin, IV30 1BS