The best breakfast, lunch and dinner spots in (and around) Peterculter

Peterculter (and the surrounding area) is home to a range of quality food and drink businesses.

You have award-winning spots for afternoon teas, ice cream, pizzas and Italian cuisine, to name a few things.

Oh, and there are several options for those after an alcoholic/non-alcoholic drink.

Here’s my list of Peterculter food and drink venues to visit if you’re passing by or spending a few hours in the suburb.

Breakfast

9am to 11am

Open from 9am to midnight daily, The Old Bank Bar on North Deeside Road may have plenty of tipples on offer, but – according to the business’ Facebook page – there’s also a food menu.

To kickstart your day, pancakes and butteries with butter and jam are on the cards, as well as scrambled eggs on toast and hot filled rolls, to name a few options.

Enjoy a tea, coffee or hot chocolate with your breakfast item.

Coffee and cake

11am to 1pm

You (hopefully) shouldn’t be feeling too stuffed after breakfast, so we can move swiftly on to some coffee and cake spots to consider nearby.

Located on the same road as The Old Bank Bar is Selbie’s Coffee Shop (based inside Neil Selbie & Co).

The dog-friendly coffee shop offers a great space for catching up with friends, and relaxing with a cuppa paired with a tray bake/warm scone.

Their rhubarb and custard blondies look incredible.

Alternatively, there’s the picturesque Maryculter House, nestled on the River Dee.

Steeped in history, the acclaimed hotel dates back to 1225 and is surrounded by woodland and nature.

There are morning, lunch, dinner and Sunday roast menus available, as well as mouth-watering afternoon teas.

Priced at £25 per person, the Maryculter House afternoon tea includes sandwiches, savouries and sweet treats such as dark chocolate and raspberry cookies, strawberry tarts, and plain and raspberry scones.

They are served daily from 2pm to 4.30pm.

Lunch/brunch

1pm to 3pm

When it comes to a lunch spot that has something to suit all tastes, I have the perfect venue for you.

The Ploughman is a traditional Scottish restaurant and pub that comes complete with tartan touches, a well-stocked bar and wholesome local food.

The menu includes freshly-caught North Sea haddock (£16.90), Scottish salmon (£16.80), and king prawn Cruden Bay (£16.60).

The latter comprises succulent prawns cooked in a lightly curried cream and mango sauce, which is served with naan bread and your choice of rice or fries (or half/half).

To top it off, there is a spectacular wine cellar and ample on-site parking.

Snack

3pm to 6pm

For me, Fits The Scoop was a shoo-in for the snack category. Anyone that’s visited before will know why.

Warm weather in the north-east is rarely guaranteed, but I’d still encourage you to stop by even if the sun isn’t shining.

There’s a range of traditional and unique ice cream flavours, along with sweets galore.

Good luck with deciding what to go for.

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

The list of tempting Peterculter food and drink spots doesn’t end there.

First up on the dinner front is Borsalino, which is considered one of the best Italian restaurants in the north-east by many.

Established in 1976, you can sit in or take away. It is advised to book in advance for Friday and Saturday nights to avoid disappointment.

However, if Chinese cuisine is more up your street, then consider Royal China.

Open Wednesday to Monday, the venue has been on the go since 1994.

Another option in Peterculter is The Himalayas Restaurant.

Offering diners the chance to experience the distinctive flavours of Nepal, the team prides itself on serving freshly-prepared meals in a homely setting.

Chicken pakora, Himalayan veg momo (dumplings), and wok spiced chilli paneer are among the starters.

Nepalese specials include monkfish masala, hara bhara lamb and chicken lasooni methi.

A five-minute drive away, you’ll find Firemill Pizzas in Milltimber.

The menu currently includes a number of Italian-style pizzas, while some are inspired by other cuisines and owner Ruth Thomas’ travels.

Ruth hosts a fortnightly pizza weekend from her vintage horse box, so be sure to pre-order via the award-winning business’ website.

Drinks

8pm to late

And last, but certainly not least, there’s Black’s Bar on North Deeside Road.

Black’s Bar is a must-visit for anyone after a refreshing drink. However, it also serves tasty pizzas on occasion.