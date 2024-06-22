The best breakfast, lunch and dinner spots in (and around) Peterculter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink
Food and Drink

The best breakfast, lunch and dinner spots in (and around) Peterculter

Don't waste a minute in Peterculter by following this guide on the local food and drink culture. Karla Sinclair
Karla Sinclair
The Ploughman features in the list. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Ploughman features in the list. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Peterculter (and the surrounding area) is home to a range of quality food and drink businesses.

You have award-winning spots for afternoon teas, ice cream, pizzas and Italian cuisine, to name a few things.

Oh, and there are several options for those after an alcoholic/non-alcoholic drink.

Here’s my list of Peterculter food and drink venues to visit if you’re passing by or spending a few hours in the suburb.

Breakfast

9am to 11am

Open from 9am to midnight daily, The Old Bank Bar on North Deeside Road may have plenty of tipples on offer, but – according to the business’ Facebook page – there’s also a food menu.

The Old Bank Bar, Peterculter. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

To kickstart your day, pancakes and butteries with butter and jam are on the cards, as well as scrambled eggs on toast and hot filled rolls, to name a few options.

Enjoy a tea, coffee or hot chocolate with your breakfast item.

Coffee and cake

11am to 1pm

You (hopefully) shouldn’t be feeling too stuffed after breakfast, so we can move swiftly on to some coffee and cake spots to consider nearby.

Located on the same road as The Old Bank Bar is Selbie’s Coffee Shop (based inside Neil Selbie & Co).

The dog-friendly coffee shop offers a great space for catching up with friends, and relaxing with a cuppa paired with a tray bake/warm scone.

Fancy a scone? Consider Selbie’s Coffee Shop. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Their rhubarb and custard blondies look incredible.

Alternatively, there’s the picturesque Maryculter House, nestled on the River Dee.

Steeped in history, the acclaimed hotel dates back to 1225 and is surrounded by woodland and nature.

Maryculter House is also a solid option for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

There are morning, lunch, dinner and Sunday roast menus available, as well as mouth-watering afternoon teas.

Priced at £25 per person, the Maryculter House afternoon tea includes sandwiches, savouries and sweet treats such as dark chocolate and raspberry cookies, strawberry tarts, and plain and raspberry scones.

They are served daily from 2pm to 4.30pm.

Lunch/brunch

1pm to 3pm

When it comes to a lunch spot that has something to suit all tastes, I have the perfect venue for you.

The Ploughman is a traditional Scottish restaurant and pub that comes complete with tartan touches, a well-stocked bar and wholesome local food.

King prawn Cruden Bay from The Ploughman, a well-loved Peterculter food spot. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The menu includes freshly-caught North Sea haddock (£16.90), Scottish salmon (£16.80), and king prawn Cruden Bay (£16.60).

The latter comprises succulent prawns cooked in a lightly curried cream and mango sauce, which is served with naan bread and your choice of rice or fries (or half/half).

To top it off, there is a spectacular wine cellar and ample on-site parking.

Snack

3pm to 6pm

For me, Fits The Scoop was a shoo-in for the snack category. Anyone that’s visited before will know why.

Warm weather in the north-east is rarely guaranteed, but I’d still encourage you to stop by even if the sun isn’t shining.

If you fancy something sweet, then head to Peterculter food spot Fits The Scoop. Image: Supplied by Fits The Scoop

There’s a range of traditional and unique ice cream flavours, along with sweets galore.

Good luck with deciding what to go for.

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

The list of tempting Peterculter food and drink spots doesn’t end there.

First up on the dinner front is Borsalino, which is considered one of the best Italian restaurants in the north-east by many.

Asiago nduja arancini. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Established in 1976, you can sit in or take away. It is advised to book in advance for Friday and Saturday nights to avoid disappointment.

However, if Chinese cuisine is more up your street, then consider Royal China.

Open Wednesday to Monday, the venue has been on the go since 1994.

Salt and pepper chicken. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Another option in Peterculter is The Himalayas Restaurant.

Offering diners the chance to experience the distinctive flavours of Nepal, the team prides itself on serving freshly-prepared meals in a homely setting.

Chicken pakora, Himalayan veg momo (dumplings), and wok spiced chilli paneer are among the starters.

Gyozas with soy sauce. Image: Shutterstock

Nepalese specials include monkfish masala, hara bhara lamb and chicken lasooni methi.

A five-minute drive away, you’ll find Firemill Pizzas in Milltimber.

The menu currently includes a number of Italian-style pizzas, while some are inspired by other cuisines and owner Ruth Thomas’ travels.

You’ll find Firemill Pizzas in Milltimber. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Ruth hosts a fortnightly pizza weekend from her vintage horse box, so be sure to pre-order via the award-winning business’ website.

Drinks

8pm to late

And last, but certainly not least, there’s Black’s Bar on North Deeside Road.

Black’s Bar is a must-visit for anyone after a refreshing drink. However, it also serves tasty pizzas on occasion.

More from Food and Drink

Susan Yule with her Hungry Squirrel product range. Images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Hungry Squirrel founder enjoys 'flavourful adventure' as nut butter business continues to soar
Goulash is a little gem of a restaurant located in Adelphi. Images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Goulash is Hungarian hospitality at its finest
Andy and I with our dishes from The Heilan Coo in Buckie. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The Heilan Coo: what did we rate our 4 dishes from the Buckie burger…
Have you visited the new Belmont Street eatery yet? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The family of four showing Aberdeen the joy of Venezuelan food from Belmont Street
Afternoon tea spread
Amazing afternoon teas to discover around the North East
People sit and eat beneath a metal structure in the market's food hall.
Call for new owners as Blazin' Pizza to close Victorian Market stall
XX
The top Inverness food and drink spots to visit if you're spending 12 hours…
Thistle Seafoods chef Ross Lintott. Images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Meet the Boddam seafood company that brings much more than fish to the table
Orrin was the perfect spot for a Friday night meal. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Treat yourself to beautifully fresh food and relaxing vibes at Orrin in Elgin
A Lotus Biscoff cinnamon roll by Aberdeen's Shot 'n' Roll. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Where to find the best cinnamon buns in Aberdeen

Conversation