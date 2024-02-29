Firemill Pizzas owner going to Italy for Pizza World Championships

A Milltimber mum is getting ready to compete with the best pizza-makers in the world at a worldwide competition in Italy next month.

Ruth Thomas worked as a geophysicist before going into the oil and gas industry where she experienced “continual ups and downs” and a number of possible redundancies – prior to and during the coronavirus outbreak.

Seeking a creative outlet, she turned to creating artisan pizzas – and superb ones at that.

Ruth, who was born in Devon but now lives in Milltimber with her kids Isla, 12, and 10-year-old Ethan, started her entrepreneurial journey in September 2020 with the launch of Firemill Pizzas.

And while there have been many highlights over the past three-and-a-half years, the latest involves Firemill Pizzas making way for Palermo, Sicily.

Ruth recently secured a spot competing in the ExpoCook Pizza World Championships, and I caught up with her to hear all about how she’s preparing.

‘As they called out the winner, I had to do a double take,’ says Ruth

The ExpoCook Pizza World Championships take place from Monday, March 11 to Thursday, March 14. It is the largest pizza competition in the world.

In Palermo, Ruth will be competing solo in two categories – the Pizza Tonda (a classic, round pizza with any theme) and Pizza in Pala Piccola (a small shovel-shaped pizza).

She will also be competing as part of the UK Pink Tigers, a women’s team in the Pizza Tonda category.

It all came about as the talented pizza maker has continued to win accolades for her creations.

Ruth says 2023 was “a huge year” for Firemill Pizzas as it gained amazing industry recognition in the form of awards. This included Best Pizza in Scotland at the Italian Awards in November.

“This was the third year in a row we had been nominated [by the public],” adds Ruth.

“I always used to joke that I wasn’t ‘sufficiently Italian’ to win.

“But this year, my dedication to beautiful Italian flavours and passion for traditional techniques won the judges over.

“The winner then competes against the winner of the England and Wales Italian Awards for the title of UK Italian Pizza Champion.

“Well as they called out the winner, I had to do a double take – it was Firemill. I couldn’t believe it!

“It was as I walked back up to the stage to accept the huge ribbon emblazoned cup that Emilio Giacometti – the UK Pizza Federation President – took my hand and asked if I would join the UK team at the World Championships in Palermo.”

Firemill Pizzas owner is now testing flavour combinations – and learning Italian – in preparation

Using fresh, high quality and seasonal ingredients is crucial for Ruth.

Her idea for the team pizza is inspired by spring greens using asparagus, courgette, peas, watercress and spring onion, topped with a ‘pink Goddess’ drizzle made from burrata, herbs, lemon, anchovies, capers and beetroot juice.

As for the individual pizzas, she said that she “may have to be a little careful” about how much information is given away…

“Put it this way, my pizzas will be inspired by the fiery presence of Mount Etna looming over the island of Sicily,” the mum-of-two went on to say.

“This, as well as the beautiful freshness of the Sicilian lemons and complex African and Middle Eastern history of the island.”

Ruth is also currently learning Italian.

“It’s a far more daunting prospect than making pizzas, to be honest,” she added.

“I will get a chance to practice before the big day as I am arriving a day or two before the competition. And one of the other members of the UK team has a family pizzeria in Palermo.

“This is where we will be making the dough and getting immersed into Sicilian pizza culture.”

From an Uuni pizza oven to competing in the ExpoCook Pizza World Championships

Ruth’s love of cooking “undoubtedly” stems from her mum, who ran a B&B and was a regular dinner party host.

She was given her first pizza oven in 2016 made by a crowdfunded company – Uuni – now known as the multi-million dollar business Ooni.

This, along with many trips to Italy to visit family over the years, started her pizza making journey.

Ruth has since purchased a vintage horsebox pizza trailer and expanded her team to include Isla and Ethan, along with Harry, Aoife and Riya (who are all aged 16 to 18 and live locally).

She still works full-time in decommissioning, so Firemill Pizzas can only run pizza weekends every fortnight in her Milltimber driveway.

The menu currently includes a number of Italian-style pizzas, while some are inspired by other cuisines and Ruth’s travels.

She said: “People enjoy the pizzas and the effort we put into making them the best.

“I’ve been very lucky to retain a large proportion of those original customers, and I am eternally thankful to the local people who keep coming back to us.

“The prospect of representing not just Scotland, but the UK, at such a prestigious event is as daunting as it is exciting.

“But here we are, just a couple of weeks away and I am still in a sense of disbelief that my little Uuni pizza oven has led me here.

“I’ll certainly give it my best shot and perhaps make my kids proud.

“Ultimately, I would love to inspire others to follow their dreams and take that plunge into the unknown. You’ll never know what delicious experiences it may lead to!”