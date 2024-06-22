The Flying Pigs: Own up – who spent a penny on the Skene Street public lavvy?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Flying Pigs: Own up – who spent a penny on the Skene Street public lavvy?

58 square-fit and a mouldy chunty, yours for £1,650. Hud me back.

Does a mystery business tycoon now own the Skene Street toilet, or is it still up for grabs? Image: Shepherd Commercial
By The Flying Pigs

The latest topical insights from Aberdeen musical sketch comedy team, The Flying Pigs, written by Andrew Brebner and Simon Fogiel.

Kevin Cash, money-saving expert and king of the grips

As a man fit kens the value o’ a’thin, I wiz baith amazed and amused tae see that, for the guts o’ twa thoosan quid, I could be the proud owner o’ the abandoned auld portaloo on Skene Street.

Ye ken the een.  It is a noted landmark roond by the bins next tae the Turkish barbers at the heid o’ the Gilcomston Steps. It will be familiar tae ye if ye frequent ‘at area o’ the toon, or if, like me, ye stott oot o’ the Noose & Monkey or the Nargile efter closing time and find yersel’ caught short.

Cos, let me tell you, it’s ayewis traumatic tae discover for the umpteenth time that it’s still sealed shut, and that the promise o’ blessed relief wis jist a mirage. The heavily graffitied exterior proclaims “Free your Mind”. But nae luck if yer desperate tae free yer bladder.

Despite ’at, it wiz up for auction this wik. At’s een ye’d nivver see on Flog It, is it?

Fifty-eight square-fit and a mouldy chunty, yours for £1,650. Hud me back.

Fae the photies on the auction site, it’s nae exactly Buckingham Palace. It his a sink, a cludge and a baby-changing table, though fa wid wint tae swap their baby for een left in a public lavvy is a mystery tae me.

Fit use wid onyb’dy hae for an auld, disused bog? I suppose it wid be handy if ye winted tae discover a new strain o’ penicillin. Or if ye hiv a young kiddie fa’s mad on Doctor Who – you could tell them the Tardis his landed.

But if ye got it working again, it could be a money-spinner. Efter the pubs his shut, there’s nae ither loos on the go. Unless ye funcy trekking a’ the wye tae Fittie, or wattering the unarranged shrubberies at Union Terrace Gairdens – in full view o’ the CCTV.

Aye, here in Aiberdeen, there is a massive gap in the market for a public loo.  But it’s gan tae tak the lucky buyer an affa time tae deep clean the place.

So, in the meantime, I shall be setting up shop jist next tae it, wi’ my ain privately run public convenience, fit will be al fresco, decked oot in snazzy chrome wi’ a blue lid and a wee kitchen step tae help ye climb up til it. Eence I’ve removed the “household recycling only”, sticker I’ll be awa.

We wouldn’t recommend using Union Terrace Gardens as a public toilet… Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Only £5 per shottie, and bog roll at a very competitive £2 a sheet. I’ve still got a pile o’ it in my Grunny’s back bedroom fae the pandemic.

Weel, the auction wis on Thursday – live-streamed, naturally – but I couldna find ony information on if the portaloo selt or fa’s bogcht it. Maybe it didnae sell, so noo someb’dy might get it for a knockdoon price. Fit is a price cheaper than it wid be tae knock it doon.

Or maybe it’s been acquired by a shadowy tycoon wi’ a mysterious plan tae turn it intae something else the centre o’ Aiberdeen is in desperate need o’? Like a shelter for folk waiting for their Uber, or a very wee branch o’ John Lewis.

Cava Kenny Cordiner, the football pundit who’s put a few noses out of joint in his time

With the Euros starting last weekend and non-stop football matches on the telly, Old Kenny is in his elephant. Fair enough, the opening match was a bit of a damp squid, but the rest of the tourney has been absolute knackerjack!

The Tartan Army was in full voice for the opening match against their German hosts, but the Scotland players never showed up, and got picked apart by some toothless German deficiency. I watched the game in the Butchers Arms in Inverurie with Basher Greg and Dunter Duncan, and by half-time we was crowning our sorrows.

Fans will return to fan zones across the north and north-east this weekend for Scotland v Hungary. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Things is looking up, though, after we spanked the Swish 1-1 on Wednesday night to keep the dream alive. There was absolute scenes when we took the lead through a McTominay goal. He doesn’t sound as though he’s Scottish, the lad, but I think he’s allowed to play for us because his name is Scott. The Swish pulled one back when veteran Shakira showed his chips don’t lie by pouncing on a slack back-pass.

The draw was a good result for Clarko’s boys. We just need to win our last game to have a chance of the knockout stages. To win that match, Scotland must show that they are hungrier than their opponents. Which will be a big ask, given that they is playing Hungary.

@FlyingPigNews

Conversation