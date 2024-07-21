Dufftown: Where to visit for tasty dishes and drams in the Speyside town

Dufftown could be considered paradise for all the whisky connoisseurs out there. It is the ‘malt whisky capital of the world’, after all.

But the famous distilling hub – located in the heart of Speyside – has much more to offer than spirits alone.

In fact, there’s a cracking line-up of cafes and coffee shops, as well as a new restaurant with Scottish produce at its centre, and much more.

Join me on a wee adventure as I run through the top Dufftown food and drink spots for you try when you’re next visiting/passing the area.

Breakfast

9am to 11am

Open from 9am to 3pm Tuesday to Saturday, Boat ‘N’ Barn in Reidhaven Square is a great shout for those after a hearty breakfast.

Breakfast plates are served until 11am with prices ranging from £2.50 (for a round of toast) to £9.95 (for a full Scottish featuring sausages, bacon, fried eggs, black pudding, beans, mushrooms, a tattie scone and tomato).

The full Scottish, along with a few other options on the menu, comes with tea or coffee and toast.

Then you have The Cozy Coo on Fife Street, which is run by Beverly West and her two kids Sarah West and Darren MacPherson.

Darren is the café’s head chef and he prepares a range of dishes such as toasties, paninis, soups and classics like macaroni and cheese and fish and chips.

Beverly – who is also a fully qualified confectioner – is in charge of keeping the sweet treat counter stocked up.

Coffee and cake

11am to 1pm

Another venue with an impressive cake cabinet is The Coffee Pot.

With fine pieces like lemon curd scones, cream and strawberry sponge, sprinkle cake, apple crumble, cinnamon shortbread, chocolate orange brownies, and butterscotch cookies, you’ll leave feeling full, satisfied and ready for an afternoon of touring Dufftown.

The café has plenty of gluten-free options, too.

To be transported to a bygone era, Sidings Café is the place to be. Why? Because the Dufftown café is based in two former railway carriages.

Run by Darren Spence and Anya Hoffman, the interior includes railway memorabilia hung on the walls, plus vintage furniture and accessories.

It offers simple classic food such as soups, sandwiches, filled rolls, quiche, salads, baked potatoes, cakes and bakes, and afternoon teas.

Lunch/brunch

1pm to 3pm

For lunch, there’s Dufftown Fusion Restaurant and Takeaway, which opens from noon to 2pm and 4.30pm to 11pm daily.

The menu is a treasure trove of tasty treats, featuring kebabs, burgers, curries, pizzas and a seafood selection. I, however, would be going for a munchie box. They’re ideal when you can’t decide what to feast on.

There’s also a kid’s menu which has been specially crafted to please even the pickiest of eaters.

Dram

3pm to 6pm

At this stage, I would normally recommend some snack options. But I couldn’t make a list of must-visit Dufftown food and drink spots without focusing a section on whisky…

Firstly, I’d encourage you to stop by and show your support to the town’s new specialist whisky shop, WhiskyBrother.

It officially opened last month and stocks hundreds of whiskies.

Another great option is to book a tour at Glenfiddich Distillery. There are several tours currently available ranging from 90 minutes to four hours long. They can be booked on the business’ website.

There are several other active distilleries for you to check out, too…

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

Hopefully the drams haven’t filled you, as it’s time for dinner – and I can think of no better option than The Capercaillie.

Dylan Farquhar opened the restaurant, which is based in the building where he learned to cook, this spring and funded the business with his own money.

Scottish produce is at the centre of The Capercaillie with local pigeon, fish, lamb shoulder and so much more available.

The restaurant opens from Thursday to Sunday. You can make a booking by calling 01340 220247.

Drinks

8pm to late

Located a mere two-minute walk away (from The Capercaillie) is The Seven Stills, a small, family-run restaurant and malt whisky lounge.

The lounge is the perfect place to enjoy a wide range of Scottish drinks, taken alone or alongside tapas and charcuterie.

You can also opt for whisky flights, which can also be tailored to suit, or chocolate and whisky pairings with an exclusive selection of truffles.

How delicious does that sound?

And over at the Whisky Capital Inn on Church Street, there’s an ever-expanding whisky selection that currently features more than 300 options.