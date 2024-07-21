Dufftown: Where to visit for tasty dishes and drams in the Speyside town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink
Food and Drink

Dufftown: Where to visit for tasty dishes and drams in the Speyside town

The next time you're in Dufftown, check out this list to ensure you're enjoying the area's best food and drink. Karla Sinclair
Karla Sinclair
Drinks from The Seven Stills. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Drinks from The Seven Stills. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Dufftown could be considered paradise for all the whisky connoisseurs out there. It is the ‘malt whisky capital of the world’, after all.

But the famous distilling hub – located in the heart of Speyside – has much more to offer than spirits alone.

In fact, there’s a cracking line-up of cafes and coffee shops, as well as a new restaurant with Scottish produce at its centre, and much more.

Join me on a wee adventure as I run through the top Dufftown food and drink spots for you try when you’re next visiting/passing the area.

Breakfast

9am to 11am

Open from 9am to 3pm Tuesday to Saturday, Boat ‘N’ Barn in Reidhaven Square is a great shout for those after a hearty breakfast.

Breakfast plates are served until 11am with prices ranging from £2.50 (for a round of toast) to £9.95 (for a full Scottish featuring sausages, bacon, fried eggs, black pudding, beans, mushrooms, a tattie scone and tomato).

The full Scottish, along with a few other options on the menu, comes with tea or coffee and toast.

Some of the sweet treats to expect at The Cozy Coo. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Then you have The Cozy Coo on Fife Street, which is run by Beverly West and her two kids Sarah West and Darren MacPherson.

Darren is the café’s head chef and he prepares a range of dishes such as toasties, paninis, soups and classics like macaroni and cheese and fish and chips.

Beverly – who is also a fully qualified confectioner – is in charge of keeping the sweet treat counter stocked up.

Coffee and cake

11am to 1pm

Another venue with an impressive cake cabinet is The Coffee Pot.

With fine pieces like lemon curd scones, cream and strawberry sponge, sprinkle cake, apple crumble, cinnamon shortbread, chocolate orange brownies, and butterscotch cookies, you’ll leave feeling full, satisfied and ready for an afternoon of touring Dufftown.

Dufftown food and drink spot The Coffee Pot is located on Balvenie Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The café has plenty of gluten-free options, too.

To be transported to a bygone era, Sidings Café is the place to be. Why? Because the Dufftown café is based in two former railway carriages.

Run by Darren Spence and Anya Hoffman, the interior includes railway memorabilia hung on the walls, plus vintage furniture and accessories.

An afternoon tea at Sidings Café. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

It offers simple classic food such as soups, sandwiches, filled rolls, quiche, salads, baked potatoes, cakes and bakes, and afternoon teas.

Lunch/brunch

1pm to 3pm

For lunch, there’s Dufftown Fusion Restaurant and Takeaway, which opens from noon to 2pm and 4.30pm to 11pm daily.

You can expect pizzas at Dufftown Fusion Restaurant and Takeaway. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

The menu is a treasure trove of tasty treats, featuring kebabs, burgers, curries, pizzas and a seafood selection. I, however, would be going for a munchie box. They’re ideal when you can’t decide what to feast on.

There’s also a kid’s menu which has been specially crafted to please even the pickiest of eaters.

Dram

3pm to 6pm

At this stage, I would normally recommend some snack options. But I couldn’t make a list of must-visit Dufftown food and drink spots without focusing a section on whisky…

Firstly, I’d encourage you to stop by and show your support to the town’s new specialist whisky shop, WhiskyBrother.

Little Brown Dog gin, made in Aberdeenshire.
Little Brown Dog products are stocked in WhiskyBrother.

It officially opened last month and stocks hundreds of whiskies.

Another great option is to book a tour at Glenfiddich Distillery. There are several tours currently available ranging from 90 minutes to four hours long. They can be booked on the business’ website.

Glenfiddich Distillery in Moray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

There are several other active distilleries for you to check out, too…

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

Hopefully the drams haven’t filled you, as it’s time for dinner – and I can think of no better option than The Capercaillie.

Dylan Farquhar opened the restaurant, which is based in the building where he learned to cook, this spring and funded the business with his own money.

Inside The Capercaillie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Scottish produce is at the centre of The Capercaillie with local pigeon, fish, lamb shoulder and so much more available.

The restaurant opens from Thursday to Sunday. You can make a booking by calling 01340 220247.

Drinks

8pm to late

Located a mere two-minute walk away (from The Capercaillie) is The Seven Stills, a small, family-run restaurant and malt whisky lounge.

The lounge is the perfect place to enjoy a wide range of Scottish drinks, taken alone or alongside tapas and charcuterie.

The Seven Stills is family run. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

You can also opt for whisky flights, which can also be tailored to suit, or chocolate and whisky pairings with an exclusive selection of truffles.

How delicious does that sound?

And over at the Whisky Capital Inn on Church Street, there’s an ever-expanding whisky selection that currently features more than 300 options.

whisky glasses
Round off your Dufftown food and drink tour at the Whisky Capital Inn. Image: Shutterstock

Conversation