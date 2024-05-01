Be transported to a bygone era at Dufftown café based in former railway carriages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Be transported to a bygone era at Dufftown café based in former railway carriages

Darren Spence and Anya Hoffman have run Sidings Café since the summer of 2021.

Darren Spence and Anya Hoffman. All images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Darren Spence and Anya Hoffman. All images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

“It’s a step back in time,” says Darren Spence as I ask for the story behind his unique vintage café in Dufftown.

Darren, 52, runs Sidings Café alongside fiancée Anya Hoffman.

It fascinated me from the get-go.

Expect delicious afternoon teas, among other things.

Not only is the spot well-known for its wholesome menu and decadent afternoon teas – which I’ll chat about later – but it is based in two former railway carriages at Dufftown Railway Station.

The couple, who live in Drummuir, took over the quirky business from former owner Karen Vidler in the summer of 2021. They have worked tirelessly to make it a must-visit location in Moray.

Outside Sidings Café.

Darren has ‘never looked back’ since joining Anya on Sidings Café journey

Despite handing the reins to Darren and Anya, Karen returned to Sidings Café last month on a part-time basis.

It initially opened as The Sidings in March 2017 after Karen came up with the idea to resurrect the carriages.

The interior includes railway memorabilia hung on the walls, plus vintage furniture and accessories.

Railway memorabilia.
The vibrant table cloths.

“The opportunity to take over came around in summer 2021,” says Darren.

“We were both working in an establishment in Dufftown and to be honest, I wasn’t looking for my own place.

“Anya was passed on a couple of phone numbers and was given word of this upcoming opportunity and she was absolutely excited at the prospect of finally running her own business in Scotland.”

Anya has a wealth of experience in the field from working in her home country, Germany, as well as Namibia and locations across Scotland.

Darren and Anya took over the café in 2021.

Darren adds: “She grabbed the opportunity and decided ‘we’ were going to run The Sidings.

“I decided I was going to remain in my current job as running the café didn’t seem to be my thing, but I was soon proved wrong!

“I left the ‘safety’ of the job and joined her shortly after. I’ve never looked back since.”

From local regulars to cyclists and overseas visitors, customers flock to Dufftown café from all walks of life

Thousands of visitors have stepped through the train carriage’s doors to experience the 1950s setting for themselves.

However, Darren says that Anya has a big part to play in Sidings Café becoming an integral part of the community.

He added: “People of all ages really enjoy coming down and switching off, being transported to an era gone by.

Dufftown Railway Station.

“It’s [also] Anya’s personality, her infectious laugh, her ability to connect with people and be a mother hen. There’s always a warm welcome.

“Lots of our guests have lost loved ones, have a terminal illness or have survived a potentially terminal illness. Anya loves to news with them and listen to their troubles.”

He goes on to tell me that regulars from the local community and further afield – such as Aberdeen, Turriff, Huntly and Aviemore, to name a few places – love to stop by “for a tea, scone and a blether.”

They also welcome cycling and motorcycle clubs, as well as walking, railway tour, and vintage/classic car groups.

“We regularly have four generations of the same family, enjoying their morning coffee and cake. We see many overseas visitors too.

The sweet and savoury treats are freshly-prepared.
The couple outside their railway carriage café.

“Last year we had guests from Australia who, upon returning home, recommended us to friends. Imagine our surprise when the friends turned up.

“We also had a lovely bunch of German lads come marching down the platform one day, searching for Anya Hoffman.”

The menu: expect afternoon teas and dishes featuring local produce where possible

The Dufftown café offers simple classic food, according to the owners.

Soups, sandwiches, filled rolls, quiche, salads, baked potatoes, cakes and bakes, and afternoon teas are available. Darren says the latter have “gone to another dimension”.

It is advised to pre-book a table.
Their afternoon teas remain popular.

“We’ve done private hire for milestone birthdays, plus afternoon teas for a wedding party and a celebration for a local window company celebrating 30 years in business,” adds Darren.

“We also serve a smaller version on the Keith and Dufftown Railway trains, available in first class on the 1.30pm and 3.30pm services.”

Darren is responsible for prepping savoury items, whilst Anya is responsible for the sweet items.

Quiche.

Local ingredients and suppliers used include:

  • Coffee by Cairngorm Leaf and Bean in Grantown-on-Spey
  • Pork sausages by I.G. Thomson Butchers in Keith
  • Springer rolls by Sinclairs of Rhynie in Huntly
  • Fruit and veg by Speyfruit in Elgin
  • Ice cream by Rizzas in Huntly
  • Whisky flavoured ice cream by Balvenie St. Dufftown
Some savoury afternoon tea items.

Owners talk perks of running Sidings Café and praise local volunteers

Darren’s background in the food and drink industry goes back to 1987 – the year he left Buckie High School to study catering at Moray College.

Over the years, the 52-year-old worked in several hospitality venues in Aberdeen and even bought his own pub in Portgordon in the early 2000s, before buying a restaurant in Buckie.

The Dufftown café owners met in 2010.

He met Anya whilst working in Keith roughly 14 years ago. They have been a couple ever since.

“Both of us love the social aspect of running Sidings Café,” says Darren.

“It has also given us the ability to step off of the hamster wheel of chef life and kind of take control of our own destiny. It is still hard work and long hours but combined with the enjoyment of working for ourselves.

More memorabilia.

“We’re also so grateful to be well supported by the lovely volunteers here at the Keith and Dufftown Railway.

“There’s always a willing hand available to do odd jobs around the carriages. They also support us very well on volunteer days by popping in for coffees, cakes and ordering lunch for the train crews.”

Sidings Café is open from 10am to 4pm Tuesday to Sunday, find out more at www.dufftown.co.uk.

More from Food and Drink

Four cans of beer from Stonehaven's Reids Gold brewery, with a glass full of beer.
The Stonehaven brewery crafting some of Scotland's most unusual beers
Our local chefs are ready to cook up a storm at this year's Taste of Grampian.
Meet our stellar line-up of local chefs taking the Taste of Grampian stage
Wondering where to head to for food and drink in Turriff? I've got you covered. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The top Turriff food and drink spots to visit in 12 hours
Our South American feast in the colourful new venue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Restaurant Review: Tucan's new home in the former Kirk View Cafe on Belmont Street
Olha and Myke Klymenko, the founders of Northern Loaf. All images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Stoneywood couple hope to open their own Aberdeen bakery one day – but they…
The Gaff is located on Bridge Street in Ellon. All images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Did our 5 dishes at well-known Ellon pizza joint The Gaff deliver?
Looking across the table at an Indian meal.
The 5 restaurants and takeaways to get a delicious Indian meal in Elgin
bird's eye view of the city of Inverness, including a bridge over the local river
Where to eat in Inverness? Try these 4 places
Four people sitting outside drinking at a Scottish beer festival.
The five Scottish beer festivals you really don't want to miss this summer
What did we think of our return visit to Cafe One? Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Quality produce and service shone through during date night Cafe 1 in…

Conversation