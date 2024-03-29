Dufftown chef fulfils a dream and opens his first restaurant in the building where he learned to cook

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Dufftown chef fulfils a dream and opens his first restaurant in the building where he learned to cook

Dylan Farquhar believes his new venture fills a gap in the market

By Sean McAngus
Dylan Farquhar has pursued his dream to set up his own business. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
For years, Dylan Farquhar has worked in restaurant kitchens across Moray.

As a youngster, he learned the ropes of the hospitality industry at La Faisanderie Restaurant in Dufftown.

He served his apprenticeship under the watchful eye of French proprietor and head chef Eric Obry, who worked extensively in Michelin-starred and AA rosette hotels and restaurants in France and the UK.

It was a popular dining spot among locals, but is now closed.

The building pictured when it was home to La Faisanderie Restaurant. Image: Google Maps

However, 14 years on from leaving La Faisanderie, Dylan has opened his own restaurant, The Capercaillie, in the same building at 2 Balvenie Street.

He has funded the new business with my own money.

Dylan Farquhar learned the ropes as a chef in La Faisanderie Restaurant. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Dylan said: “I was an apprentice under Eric Obry at La Faisanderie Restaurant.

“He taught me how to cook and work in kitchens.

“The restaurant was well-known and featured in the Good Food Guide.

Returning to where it all began

“Last year, lots of people were asking me when I was coming back to Dufftown to open a restaurant.

“This got me thinking and when the opportunity came to lease the property from Eric, who taught me how to cook, I couldn’t believe it.

“It is surreal that I’m returning to where it all began to open my first restaurant.”

The Capercaillie is now open for business. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He most recently was the head chef at Gordon Castle Walled Garden cafe near Fochabers.

But the long-term ambition was to open his own restaurant.

Dylan added: “I grew up in Dufftown and left when I was 17 years old.

“I have worked in Elgin, Fochabers, Burghead and Nairn over the years across different restaurants.

“Since I started cooking, I have had the dream to have my own restaurant.

Inside the Capercaillie.  Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Restaurant will help Dufftown grow

He believes his restaurant fills a gap in the market and will help Dufftown to grow.

Dylan said: “I want to provide somewhere good to eat as there hasn’t been a restaurant in the area for a while.

“I have had great support since I announced my plans.”

Dylan Farquhar is delighted to be open. Image:  Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He added: “It is not a place where people have a starter, main course and desert.

“It is a place where two people can have five or six smaller dishes to share and have the option to have an experience.

“Also, it will become a place for people to go out for a romantic meal in Dufftown too.”

Some of the drinks available. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Scottish produce will be at the centre of the restaurant.

Dylan explained: “I want to use a lot of Scottish-sourced ingredients as we have so much to offer.

“There will be local pigeon, fish, lamb shoulder and so much more.

“I’m proud of Dufftown and delighted to open my first restaurant here.”

The Capercaillie opens from Thursday to Sunday.

