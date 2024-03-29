Dufftown chef fulfils a dream and opens his first restaurant in the building where he learned to cook

For years, Dylan Farquhar has worked in restaurant kitchens across Moray.

As a youngster, he learned the ropes of the hospitality industry at La Faisanderie Restaurant in Dufftown.

He served his apprenticeship under the watchful eye of French proprietor and head chef Eric Obry, who worked extensively in Michelin-starred and AA rosette hotels and restaurants in France and the UK.

It was a popular dining spot among locals, but is now closed.

However, 14 years on from leaving La Faisanderie, Dylan has opened his own restaurant, The Capercaillie, in the same building at 2 Balvenie Street.

He has funded the new business with my own money.

Dylan said: “I was an apprentice under Eric Obry at La Faisanderie Restaurant.

“He taught me how to cook and work in kitchens.

“The restaurant was well-known and featured in the Good Food Guide.

Returning to where it all began

“Last year, lots of people were asking me when I was coming back to Dufftown to open a restaurant.

“This got me thinking and when the opportunity came to lease the property from Eric, who taught me how to cook, I couldn’t believe it.

“It is surreal that I’m returning to where it all began to open my first restaurant.”

He most recently was the head chef at Gordon Castle Walled Garden cafe near Fochabers.

But the long-term ambition was to open his own restaurant.

Dylan added: “I grew up in Dufftown and left when I was 17 years old.

“I have worked in Elgin, Fochabers, Burghead and Nairn over the years across different restaurants.

“Since I started cooking, I have had the dream to have my own restaurant.

Restaurant will help Dufftown grow

He believes his restaurant fills a gap in the market and will help Dufftown to grow.

Dylan said: “I want to provide somewhere good to eat as there hasn’t been a restaurant in the area for a while.

“I have had great support since I announced my plans.”

He added: “It is not a place where people have a starter, main course and desert.

“It is a place where two people can have five or six smaller dishes to share and have the option to have an experience.

“Also, it will become a place for people to go out for a romantic meal in Dufftown too.”

Scottish produce will be at the centre of the restaurant.

Dylan explained: “I want to use a lot of Scottish-sourced ingredients as we have so much to offer.

“There will be local pigeon, fish, lamb shoulder and so much more.

“I’m proud of Dufftown and delighted to open my first restaurant here.”

The Capercaillie opens from Thursday to Sunday.