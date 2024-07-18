The Bear: Do north-east chefs think the series is realistic, or rubbish?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Bear: Do north-east chefs think the series is realistic, or rubbish?

The show's synopsis may sound straightforward, but there's so much more than meets the surface. Karla Sinclair
Karla Sinclair
Kyle Jackson, left, and Stuart Donald, right, share their thoughts on award-winning series The Bear.
Millions of us hit play when the first season of FX comedy-drama series The Bear dropped – and once we started, we couldn’t stop.

It became an instant phenomenon.

Since premiering in June 2022, three seasons have been released with the latest breaking streaming records.

It follows the journey of young, award-winning chef Carmen (Carmy) Berzatto – played by American actor Jeremy Allen White – who leaves the fine dining world to return to Chicago and run his family’s sandwich shop, The Beef, after the death of his brother.

Banner for TV series The Bear.
The Bear premiered in June 2022.

You’re instantly immersed in the turbulent, heavy and tense plot – which has some witty one-liners and heartfelt moments thrown in the mix – that shows the realities of small business ownership in the hospitality industry.

It’s a stressful watch, and you’ll soon find yourself blurting out the words “hands” and “yes, chef” at any given opportunity.

But, is The Bear really an accurate depiction of what it’s truly like to work in a restaurant kitchen?

I asked two north-east chefs for their thoughts…

The Bear shows ‘the full picture’ of working in hospitality

Kincardine O’Neil’s Stuart Donald has watched all three seasons of The Bear.

Liz Howarth and Stuart Donald, catering manager at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, pictured in 2020.
Liz Howarth and Stuart Donald, catering manager at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, pictured in 2020. Image: Chris Sumner

Currently a catering manager (Monday to Friday) at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and a private chef for hire during evenings and weekends, the 43-year-old has worked in kitchens since the age of 13.

Exterior of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

He has been a chef for roughly 20 years.

“I think they have worked closely with real chefs to be authentic. The characters are spot on,” says Stuart.

“I love it. It has made me laugh and cry, and want to cook something for someone every time.

“Yes, it is a little exaggerated for TV and there are differences between US and UK kitchens. But there’s a lot of relatable content, especially the tension, love-hate relationships [and] sacrifice.”

Kyle Jackson, who has also seen the show from start to finish – and currently lives and works in Aberdeen (as head chef at The Albyn) – is in agreement.

Kyle Jackson, head chef at The Albyn.
Kyle is now head chef at The Albyn. Image credit: Conor Gault

He added: “Most of the episodes cover the majority of what life is like within the industry, and what we can go through on a daily basis.

“It provides a depiction of kitchen life.

“It does show the ups and downs of hospitality, which I think is very important as a lot of people not within the industry don’t understand the full picture.”

Which parts of the show are most relatable?

Stuart has previously been employed at The Gordon Arms Hotel (Kincardine O’Neil) and The Crossroads Hotel (Lumphanan) – both of which are now closed – as well as Robert Gordon University and a number of oil business offices.

Today, he can be contacted via his Chef for Hire Aberdeenshire Facebook page for private catering enquiries.

Stuart says there’s a great deal of of themes and subjects in The Bear that he considers most relatable to his work in north-east kitchens.

Still from TV series The Bear.
North-east chefs Stuart and Kyle are big fans of the hit series The Bear. Image credit: Chuck Hodes/FX.

“I can’t remember which episodes, but the following things happen that hit perfect,” he says.

“Paying your dues – having to almost go through initiation before being accepted by the team. Things that would be considered by most to be bullying! A bit like when they knock you down in the military before building you up.

“Spending all day striving to make and serve the best food, then going home to eat something terrible like a pot noodle or cheap sandwich.

Dishes from The Albyn, on Albyn Place.
Dishes from The Albyn, on Albyn Place. Image: Paul Glendell

“Showing the skills can all be taught but only certain personalities and attitudes will survive. Some people are made to be front-of-house or on desserts, etc.

“There’s a great scene in series three where Tina first comes to The Beef and meets Michael.

“He explains how one second they are all screaming at each other like they hate each other, but at the same time it is the best place to work.

“I can’t remember how he words it but it’s spot on. Tina gets a job as a line cook because of attitude and a connection.

“Every one of the chefs in the show is a recognisable person.

“It’s relentless. If it can go wrong it will and no customer ever knows the crap that has gone wrong that day (nor should they).

“But no matter what happens, the food will be good and the customer is happy.

Stuart Donald.
Stuart has worked in kitchens since he was 13. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“Nostalgia and grief – it’s in all the best meals!”

He too has fallen victim of obsessing over a meal or menu, being stuck in a walk-in, and being both cut and burnt “mostly by mistake.”

Kyle added: “It’s relatable. Loss, hardship, anger, pain, it’s happened to us all I would say (within the industry).”

What the north-east chefs would change about TV series The Bear

Kyle has been a chef for 11 years professionally, previously covering The Cock and Bull (Balmedie), Rox Hotel, The Chester Hotel, Café 52 and No.1 Bar & Grill (all Aberdeen).

He has worked in the hospitality industry for 16 years.

Kyle.
Kyle knows the ups and downs of working in hospitality all too well. Image credit: Conor Gault

Speaking about the ups and downs that come with his role, the head chef tells me: “The most challenging [part], by far, are the hours within the hospitality industry. The industry isn’t renowned for its simple nine-to-five lifestyle.

“The most rewarding has to be the great feedback you get on your food.”

Kyle went on to say he’d make The Bear “more realistic to the normal working kitchen.”

Stuart added: “The pressure [of working in a kitchen] can be relentless for the few hours of service, where doing one thing wrong could make everything collapse. You get through it and feel a wave of relief – and that’s addictive!”

Still from season three of The Bear.
Season three of The Bear was released last month. Image credit: FX.

“The only thing [not accurate about The Bear] is how quickly they go from a sandwich shop to a Michelin restaurant. Wouldn’t work as a TV show otherwise though.

“If they were being honest, there would be a lot more problems with sex, drink and drugs.

“That’s not everywhere and it’s less [common] now than it was a decade ago but especially at higher end, the pressure can lead to release in those areas that’s more than what would be healthy.”

Conversation