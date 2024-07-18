North East Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden backs Russell Findlay to lead party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

North East Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden backs Russell Findlay to lead party

The Aberdeen-based Conservative said Mr Findlay would listen to the needs of the north-east.

By Justin Bowie
Douglas Lumsden has backed Russell Findlay to lead the Scottish Tories. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Douglas Lumsden has backed Russell Findlay to lead the Scottish Tories. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

North East Tory Douglas Lumsden has backed Russell Findlay to lead the Scottish Conservatives at Holyrood.

The Aberdeen-based MSP claimed Mr Findlay had a “positive vision” and would listen to the needs of the north-east.

Mr Findlay, a former crime journalist who is a Glasgow MSP, has quickly emerged as one of the favourites to replace Douglas Ross.

Mr Ross announced he would stand down during the election campaign, following his ill-fated U-turn to run in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East.

His successor in the top job will have a tough job on their hands after the Tories picked up just 12% of the vote on July 4, the party’s worst ever result in Scotland.

Russell Findlay has been touted as a favourite to become the next Scottish Tory leader.

Mr Findlay has not formally declared his intention to stand in the leadership contest – but has given strong signals he will run.

Speaking exclusively to the Press and Journal, Mr Lumsden said: “We need change, we need a positive vision, we need leadership that will work for the betterment of every corner of Scotland.

“Should he decide to stand, I will be backing my colleague Russell Findlay to lead us because, from the long and frank conversations we’ve had, I believe he has that positive vision that we need.

“We’ve spoken about how we can work closely together and what we need to do to deliver for ordinary people.

“I know he’ll listen to what the north-east needs and stand up for every area of the country that feels disconnected and detached from the left-wing consensus at Holyrood.”

Mr Lumsden said Scotland needs to move beyond the constitutional row. Image: Douglas Lumsden.

North East Tory MSP Maurice Golden warned after the election that his party needs to move beyond simply opposing Scottish independence and the SNP.

Mr Lusmden claimed independence was now “dead”, and said: “For too long all the parties in Scotland have been preoccupied by constitutional issues.

“The Conservative Party now has the opportunity to take stock, think about what kind of party we have been, and want to be in the future.

“It has been a bruising couple of years for the Conservative Party. There is no shying away from that fact.”

He added: “Together, as part of a strong and united team, I think Russell and I can build a party that represents all of Scotland.”

Mr Findlay has also received the backing of Tory MSPs Miles Briggs and Rachael Hamilton.

No set timetable has yet been laid out for the leadership contest as potential candidates weigh up their options.

Central Scotland MSP Meghan Gallacher, who entered Holyrood in 2021 like Mr Findlay, has been touted as a possible contender.

More from Politics

Keir and Victoria Starmer make their way into 10 Downing Street. Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock
John Ferry: Are we about to see the return of Cool Britannia?
To go with story by Adele Merson. AGCC had an advertising van driving around Westminster for the state opening of parliament with a tongue-in-cheek message ? see attached picture. Picture shows; AGCC had an advertising van driving around Westminster for the state opening of parliament with a tongue-in-cheek message ? see attached picture.. House of Commons, London . Supplied by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce. Date; 17/07/2024
Business leaders drive home message GB Energy should be in Aberdeen as plans laid…
Stephen Flynn mocks England fans after their Euros heartbreak. He changed his profile picture on X to a photo of Spain’s Dani Carvajal taunting England with a crying gesture.
Debate: Would an MP's football 'banter' make you less likely to vote for them?
4
Many are keen to know the details of Keir Starmer's long-promised GB Energy. Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Geoff Aberdein: Only Aberdeen has the knowledge, skill and will to make GB Energy…
2
New Inverness Lib Dem MP Angus MacDonald. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
‘Everybody was flabbergasted’: New Inverness Lib Dem MP relives nail-biting election recount
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn taunts England fans after Euros heartbreak
Could the north-east benefit from the central belt abandoning the SNP?
Will central belt abandoning the SNP benefit the north-east?
3
Labour's oil and gas policies have proven controversial. Image: Michal Wachucik/Equinor
Debate: Should there be an immediate ban on new North Sea oil and gas…
13
Prime Minister Keir Starmer (left) with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, during a visit to St Fergus Gas Terminal, a clean power facility in Aberdeenshire. Image: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire
GB Energy ‘must be located in Aberdeen’ - business leaders demand
Labour is facing demands to base GB Energy in Aberdeen. Image: PA.
Has Labour just announced an immediate ban on new North Sea oil and gas…
9

Conversation