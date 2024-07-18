North East Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden backs Russell Findlay to lead party

North East Tory Douglas Lumsden has backed Russell Findlay to lead the Scottish Conservatives at Holyrood.

The Aberdeen-based MSP claimed Mr Findlay had a “positive vision” and would listen to the needs of the north-east.

Mr Findlay, a former crime journalist who is a Glasgow MSP, has quickly emerged as one of the favourites to replace Douglas Ross.

Mr Ross announced he would stand down during the election campaign, following his ill-fated U-turn to run in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East.

His successor in the top job will have a tough job on their hands after the Tories picked up just 12% of the vote on July 4, the party’s worst ever result in Scotland.

Mr Findlay has not formally declared his intention to stand in the leadership contest – but has given strong signals he will run.

Speaking exclusively to the Press and Journal, Mr Lumsden said: “We need change, we need a positive vision, we need leadership that will work for the betterment of every corner of Scotland.

“Should he decide to stand, I will be backing my colleague Russell Findlay to lead us because, from the long and frank conversations we’ve had, I believe he has that positive vision that we need.

“We’ve spoken about how we can work closely together and what we need to do to deliver for ordinary people.

“I know he’ll listen to what the north-east needs and stand up for every area of the country that feels disconnected and detached from the left-wing consensus at Holyrood.”

North East Tory MSP Maurice Golden warned after the election that his party needs to move beyond simply opposing Scottish independence and the SNP.

Mr Lusmden claimed independence was now “dead”, and said: “For too long all the parties in Scotland have been preoccupied by constitutional issues.

“The Conservative Party now has the opportunity to take stock, think about what kind of party we have been, and want to be in the future.

“It has been a bruising couple of years for the Conservative Party. There is no shying away from that fact.”

He added: “Together, as part of a strong and united team, I think Russell and I can build a party that represents all of Scotland.”

Mr Findlay has also received the backing of Tory MSPs Miles Briggs and Rachael Hamilton.

No set timetable has yet been laid out for the leadership contest as potential candidates weigh up their options.

Central Scotland MSP Meghan Gallacher, who entered Holyrood in 2021 like Mr Findlay, has been touted as a possible contender.