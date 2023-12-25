Inverurie family celebrate smiley Sebastian’s first Christmas after 10-week neonatal ‘rollercoaster’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health & Wellbeing

Inverurie family celebrate smiley Sebastian’s first Christmas after 10-week neonatal ‘rollercoaster’

Sebastian's mum Stephanie said they are very much looking forward to celebrating their first festive holiday as a family despite having a very "bumpy" start. Lottie Hood reports.
Lottie Hood
Two photos side-by-side of Sebastian Davidson who is spending his first Christmas at home in Inverurie, one in the Neonatal Unit at ARI and at home
Sebastian Davidson was a premature baby and spent 10 weeks in the Neonatal Unit in Aberdeen. Image: Stephanie Davidson.

This Christmas, Stephanie Davidson, mum of prematurely born Sebastian, says he is probably going to be “spoilt rotten”.

When the Aberdeen physiatrist and her husband Steven first celebrated the long-awaited pregnancy, she thought they had done the hard part.

However, in week 24 of her pregnancy, her blood pressure was high.

A week later, it had not gone down and she became a “revolving door patient” as she went for multiple checks.

Smiley Sebastian Davidson in the car.
Smiley Sebastian Davidson. Images: Stephanie Davidson.

The Inverurie resident started to develop signs of pre-eclampsia and at 28 weeks pregnant was booked in for a blood pressure check.

She said: “When the signs of pre-eclampsia were confirmed, it was like a one-way ticket to the hospital.”

Her body started to swell from a build-up of fluid, making her look like “Jabba the Hut”.

In danger of developing HELLP syndrome (Hemolysis, Elevated Liver enzymes and Low Platelets) – a life-threatening complication considered to be a variant of pre-eclampsia – Stephanie was told she could not continue with the pregnancy.

Sebastian was delivered through a planned emergency section at 28 weeks and a day on April 17 and weighed 1.2kg.

He had to be taken straight to the Neonatal Unit and was there for 10 weeks.

Sebastian was delivered through a planned emergency section.

‘Terrified’ at first Sebastian would die in his sleep

“We were very lucky actually,” said Stephanie. “Apart from being super-duper early medically speaking… there was nothing long-lasting that was going to be problematic.

“We were warned the whole journey in the Neonatal Unit, especially for a prem baby, is long. It’s a rollercoaster.”

When people started messaging congratulations to the couple, Stephanie said she struggled.

At the time, she said: “I don’t want it because I don’t know how this is going to end, was basically my feeling.”

Stephanie Davidson holding baby Sebastian at the Neonatal Unit in Aberdeen.
Stephanie Davidson with Sebastian at the Neonatal Unit in Aberdeen.

Sebastian had a few scares, but after 10 weeks was able to come home.

Smiling as she bounced her son, Stephanie said: “He’s seven months now but he should only be four months.

“He’s doing really, really well. I was terrified when I first took him home, I was just so terrified he was going to die in his sleep because he was so young.

“I never thought this time last year that would be the experience we had, but here we are, and things are good after a very, very bumpy start.”

‘We can’t thank the staff and Archie Foundation enough’

Stephanie, Sean and Sebastian as a family.
Stephanie and Steven are looking forward to celebrating Sebastian’s first Christmas.

Stephanie said the rollercoaster was a lot easier with the support offered in the unit.

From the on-site counsellors to the outreach team that provided support once Sebastian was discharged, and the Our Journey journal from the Archie Foundation, Stephanie said it helped keep them going.

She said: “The Neonatal Unit and the Archie Foundation, it’s an amazing place with amazing people working in it and we can’t thank them enough really.

“You never know about it until you need it.”

To find out more information about The Archie Foundation or to seek support, visit the website or call 01224 559559.

‘We planned her funeral’: Wee Ava excited for first Christmas after battling deadly chicken pox infections

