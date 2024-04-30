King to visit cancer treatment centre on return to public duties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King to visit cancer treatment centre on return to public duties

By Press Association
The King and Queen meet members of the public following the Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle (PA)

The King is returning to public duties after doctors said they were pleased with his progress following cancer treatment.

Charles, who has been patron of Macmillan Cancer Support for more than 20 years, will make a trip to a treatment centre on Tuesday.

He will be accompanied by the Queen, who is president of cancer support charity Maggie’s.

The visit is aimed at raising awareness of the importance of early cancer diagnosis and the couple will hear about innovative research into the disease.

Aside from attending an Easter Sunday church service, the King has until now stayed away from public events.

Buckingham Palace gave an update on Friday on the King’s condition and his return to public-facing duties.

The Palace said the King was still undergoing treatment for cancer and it was too early to say how long it would continue.

But a Palace spokesperson said “… His Majesty’s medical team are very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about the King’s continued recovery.”

Charles’s diary of forthcoming events will not be a full summer programme, with his attendance announced nearer the time “subject to doctors’ advice”, according to the Palace.

Cancer and treatments such as chemotherapy weaken the immune system and so medics will be keen for the King to avoid falling ill with infections.

The warmer summer months provide an ideal opportunity to host events outside, which will minimise the King’s risk of picking up illnesses from other people in confined spaces.

In January, Charles spent three nights in hospital for a procedure on an enlarged prostate, during which his undisclosed cancer was discovered.

Elsewhere, the Prince of Wales will carry out engagements in the North East on Tuesday, visiting an Earthshot Prize finalist firm which makes low-carbon construction materials in Seaham, and opening James’s Place – a centre offering free, life-saving treatment to suicidal men in Newcastle.

A previously unseen portrait of the Prince and Princess of Wales was released by Kensington Palace on Monday in celebration of the couple’s 13th wedding anniversary.

Kate, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, married future king William in 2011.

The photograph by Millie Pilkington – who took the most recent picture of the King and Queen to mark Charles’s return to public duties – shows William and Kate on their wedding day.

The black and white image was posted on the Waleses’ social media accounts on Monday, captioned “13 years ago today!”.