New Year’s Honours List: New Deer man Sandy Ritchie, who wrote his first book at 93, is made a CBE

New Deer stalwart Sandy Ritchie said he was “honoured” at being made a CBE – but wished his late wife could have been here share it.

Sandy published his first book this year at the age of 93; and is also the founder of the Buchan Heritage Society and the Book of Deer Project, a community-led initiative which aims to make this important manuscript more accessible to the wider public.

He also persuaded international music star Dame Evelyn Glennie to perform at the 150th anniversary of St Kane’s Church in New Deer.

The nonangenarian lost his beloved wife, Atholene, this April in what was the couple’s 70th year of marriage, and although he was grief-stricken at her passing, he dedicated his book to her and was thrilled when it proved a success with so many readers.

And now, he has been made a CBE for voluntary services to cultural heritage and the community in north-east Scotland in the New Year’s Honours List.

Award is ‘recognition’ of the special place Buchan is

Sandy told the Press & Journal he had mixed feelings about the award at the climax of what has a tempestuous year.

He said: “While I am honoured, the award brings a bit of sadness because Atholene isn’t here to share it. She helped me so much in all that I did.

“I also think the award is a recognition of the special place that we know Buchan is. All I have done over the years is thanks to where I am from.”

Sandy worked as a funeral director for many years, but has never lost his ebullience and effervescence and has met everybody from Mrs Glennie to the late journalist Jack Webster, businessman Bertie Forbes, Flora Garry – the Buchan Poetess – and all manner of artists, writers and Doric aficionados during his life.

He was also among the audience who thrilled at the sight of the Book of Deer when it was brought back to Aberdeen in the summer of 2022 and marvelled at the news last month that archaeologists had discovered proof of a lost monastery close to his roots.

Proud of his association with Dame Evelyn

And he recounted the story of George Scroggie, a local miller in the 1850s who wrote a song called Farewell to Tarwathie, which subsequently formed the template for Farewell Angelina by the Nobel Prize-winning singer-songwriter Bob Dylan.

Yet he was especially proud of his association with Mrs Glennie, who had developed a reputation as a massively gifted percussionist by the time she was in her 20s.

It was difficult to imagine she would return to New Deer to play in a little church at that stage of her career.

But Sandy was nothing if not persuasive and brought the idea to fruition with the resilience and tenacity which have defined his existence.

It was special for all of us

He said: “I had quite a bit of negotiating to do, but a great evening ensued. I had to lay a wooden plywood covering on the church altar because Evelyn performed her repertoire in her bare feet, getting vibrations up from the floor. It was a never-to-be-forgotten evening that was enjoyed by around 800 people.”

As he noted, the now Dame Evelyn has achieved global fame. But that didn’t stop her from maintaining her link to the place where she and her family grew up.

Sandy has spent decades highlighting the Buchan influence to people in different continents who wouldn’t be able to pick out Aberdeen, let alone New Deer, on a map.

As he said: “Without heritage, a society has nothing. Are we to hand it on or let it die?

“Surely not, and you should never be ashamed of your mither tongue.”