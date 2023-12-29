New Year’s Honours List: New Deer man Sandy Ritchie, who wrote his first book at 93, is made a CBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Year’s Honours List: New Deer man Sandy Ritchie, who wrote his first book at 93, is made a CBE

The history, arts and culture enthusiast has been a passionate devotee of his community in the north-east for the last 70 years. Neil Drysdale reports.
Neil Drysdale
Sandy Ritchie has been awarded a CBE for his services to local history and community work.
New Deer stalwart Sandy Ritchie said he was “honoured” at being made a CBE –  but wished his late wife could have been here share it.

Sandy published his first book this year at the age of 93; and is also the founder of the Buchan Heritage Society and the Book of Deer Project, a community-led initiative which aims to make this important manuscript more accessible to the wider public.

He also persuaded international music star Dame Evelyn Glennie to perform at the 150th anniversary of St Kane’s Church in New Deer.

The nonangenarian lost his beloved wife, Atholene, this April in what was the couple’s 70th year of marriage, and although he was grief-stricken at her passing, he dedicated his book to her and was thrilled when it proved a success with so many readers.

And now, he has been made a CBE for voluntary services to cultural heritage and the community in north-east Scotland in the New Year’s Honours List.

Sandy Ritchie, who has been made a CBE, with his late wife Atholene.

Award is ‘recognition’ of the special place Buchan is

Sandy told the Press & Journal he had mixed feelings about the award at the climax of what has a tempestuous year.

He said: “While I am honoured, the award brings a bit of sadness because Atholene isn’t here to share it. She helped me so much in all that I did.

“I also think the award is a recognition of the special place that we know Buchan is. All I have done over the years is thanks to where I am from.”

Sandy Ritchie with his beloved wife, Atholene, in New Deer.
Sandy worked as a funeral director for many years, but has never lost his ebullience and effervescence and has met everybody from Mrs Glennie to the late journalist Jack Webster, businessman Bertie Forbes, Flora Garry – the Buchan Poetess – and all manner of artists, writers and Doric aficionados during his life.

He was also among the audience who thrilled at the sight of the Book of Deer when it was brought back to Aberdeen in the summer of 2022 and marvelled at the news last month that archaeologists had discovered proof of a lost monastery close to his roots.

Proud of his association with Dame Evelyn

And he recounted the story of George Scroggie, a local miller in the 1850s who wrote a song called Farewell to Tarwathie, which subsequently formed the template for Farewell Angelina by the Nobel Prize-winning singer-songwriter Bob Dylan.

‘We’ve found the monastery!’: Archaeologist on moment discovery of ‘missing’ Deer Monastery was confirmed

Yet he was especially proud of his association with Mrs Glennie, who had developed a reputation as a massively gifted percussionist by the time she was in her 20s.

It was difficult to imagine she would return to New Deer to play in a little church at that stage of her career.

But Sandy was nothing if not persuasive and brought the idea to fruition with the resilience and tenacity which have defined his existence.

It was special for all of us

He said: “I had quite a bit of negotiating to do, but a great evening ensued. I had to lay a wooden plywood covering on the church altar because Evelyn performed her repertoire in her bare feet, getting vibrations up from the floor. It was a never-to-be-forgotten evening that was enjoyed by around 800 people.”

As he noted, the now Dame Evelyn has achieved global fame. But that didn’t stop her from maintaining her link to the place where she and her family grew up.

Sandy Ritchie
Sandy Ritchie looks at his book “New Deer and Roon Aboot” which he wrote in his 90s.

Sandy has spent decades highlighting the Buchan influence to people in different continents who wouldn’t be able to pick out Aberdeen, let alone New Deer, on a map.

As he said: “Without heritage, a society has nothing. Are we to hand it on or let it die?

“Surely not, and you should never be ashamed of your mither tongue.”

 

