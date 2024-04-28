Performer injured in fall during circus act at Blackpool Tower By Press Association April 28 2024, 10:43 am April 28 2024, 10:43 am Share Performer injured in fall during circus act at Blackpool Tower Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/uk/6449198/performer-injured-in-fall-during-circus-act-at-blackpool-tower/ Copy Link Circus shows at Blackpool Tower will continue as normal on Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA) A performer at Blackpool Tower has suffered minor injuries in a fall during a stunt, causing the crowd to be evacuated. The individual is “recovering well” after sustaining the injury in a “Wheel of Faith” act during a circus show on Saturday, a spokesperson for Blackpool Tower said. All guests watching the performance were asked to exit the venue as a precautionary measure. The performer, who is being treated for a minor wrist injury, had been executing a rehearsed move under planned conditions, the spokesperson said. Circus performances at Blackpool Tower will open as usual on Sunday, while affected guests have been provided with complimentary tickets for a future performance. A review of the act will now take place.