Uber is one step closer to launching in Aberdeen – so what do locals think?

Locals have been invited to share their opinions about the US taxi app's potential arrival with the city's licencing team.

By Ellie Milne
Uber
Would you like to see Uber launch in Aberdeen? Image: Shutterstock.

Uber is one step closer to launching in Aberdeen.

The US taxi app giant has applied for a new licence to operate in the Granite City.

A spokesperson said the arrival of Uber would create greater transport options for people in and around Aberdeen while helping to boost the local economy.

Locals have been invited to share their opinions about its potential arrival with the city’s licencing team.

If the comments shared with The Press and Journal and Evening Express are anything to go by, Uber will be warmly welcomed.

‘100% yes’ to Uber in Aberdeen

Several people wrote it was “about time” plans for Uber were brought about in the city.

Uber could be coming to Aberdeen. Image: Laura Dale/PA Wire.

Marcin Dworak commented: “Working well over the world so definitely a good addition to Aberdeen.”

Sam Murray wrote: “Used it all over the world in multiple continents. It is the future.”

Meanwhile, Mark Cowling said: “Worth a shot in what could be a progressing city. If it’s not needed, it won’t last.”

Dave Short wrote: “100% yes. I use Uber in all the major cities in the UK and it’s been faultless.

“You know exactly where the car is, the driver’s name and you know the fare.”

What will the impact be on taxis?

One of the main reasons readers said they were backing the arrival of Uber was the challenges they faced getting a taxi in the area.

Richard Tinto commented: “Brilliant news. It should engage a whole load of folks currently put off from a night out in town by the potentially horrible experience trying to get home.

“Well done to all involved in making this happen.”

Taxi rank
The taxi rank on Back Wynd in Aberdeen pictured in 2017. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.

Jodie Anne Johnston wrote: “As sad as it is for what was once a decent taxi industry, this is very much needed and welcomed now.

“Feel for some taxi drivers but it’s a horrendous wait to get a taxi at the weekend and booking in advance has been a bigger letdown over the last year.”

This view was echoed by revellers trying to get home after a night out in the city earlier this year.

The Press and Journal hit the streets on a “bitterly cold” February night and heard from dozens of people how they think city transport options can be improved.

For many, the answer was Uber.

Changing views

Uber was granted a licence to operate in the Granite City in 2017 but the plans were put to bed just two years later.

It appears some who did not think the service was needed back then have now changed their minds.

Wendy Ann Allan wrote: “Five years ago, I was asked this question and said No. Now, I’m afraid it’s time.

“I’ve used this service in other cities, and it’s fantastic. Regardless of the cheaper fare, it’s easy to use with plenty cars available.”

The front page of the Evening Express announcing Uber application in 2017
Uber’s licence application in 2017 was on the front page of the Evening Express. Image: DC Thomson.

However, others raised concerns that sorting the transport issue was not as simple as adding more vehicles.

Sandra Geddes commented: “It is a struggle to get drivers now, don’t believe Uber will make any difference.

“Will still be the same hackney to do, the driver will have to do the knowledge test and the vehicle has to pass the hackney test.

“These costs all add up, it’s not as easy as just getting in your car and picking someone up.”

Mark McRitchie added: “Uber have an excellent app, and it’s very user-friendly.

“But that doesn’t suddenly put more taxis on the roads in Aberdeen. It also doesn’t stop the existing drivers moving to Uber.

“I’m fully expecting about the same number of taxis on the roads on a Friday/Saturday night, but having to pay significantly more for them thanks to Uber’s surge pricing model.”

What do you think about Uber possibly coming to Aberdeen? Let us know in the comments.

Conversation