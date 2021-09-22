Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police advise motorists in Aberdeenshire to ‘take extra care’ after number of roads affected by oil spillage

By Lauren Taylor
September 22, 2021, 6:51 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Police are advising motorists to adjust their driving accordingly after a number of Aberdeenshire roads have been affected by an oil spill.
Police have advised motorists to “take extra care” after a number of Aberdeenshire roads were affected by an oil spillage.

The affected roads are the A98 Fraserburgh to Cullen, A950 Mintlaw to Peterhead, A981 Mintlaw to Strichen and the B9093 Strichen to Sandhole.

Reports of the spillage were made shortly before 7.30pm.

Police are advising motorists to “take extra care” on these roads and to adjust their driving accordingly.

One person on social media commented: “There is a lot on the Mintlaw to Peterhead road, you smell it before you see it.”

More as we get it.

