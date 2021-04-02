Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Probe launched after death of man found injured in Aberdeen high-rise

By Callum Main
April 2, 2021, 2:53 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
Police presence at Marischal Court and Virginia Court.
Police presence at Marischal Court and Virginia Court.

A man has died and three people have been arrested following an incident in an Aberdeen high-rise.

Officers were called to Marischal Court in the city centre at around 7.40am following reports of a man being found injured in the building.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men and a woman have been arrested in connection with the death, which is being treated as suspicious.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a man being found injured in the Marischal Court area of Aberdeen, around 7am on Friday April 2. Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Three people, two men and a woman, have been arrested in connection with the death which is currently being treated as suspicious. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A police car was seen blocking the access road to the high-rise, with officers stationed outside the building.

A large area of ground near the flats has also been taped off.

Shortly after police arrived at the building the fire service was contacted to switch off the building’s lifts.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We were called to the incident by the police at 7.40am.

“We isolated the lift at the ground floor level of the block, which is all we were asked to attend for, and left the scene at 7.52am.”

‘Horrifying news’

Local councillor Sandra Macdonald described the incident as “shocking.”

Cllr Sandra Macdonald

She said: “It’s shocking and horrifying news to hear.

“It must be very upsetting to those who live in the community and those in the area.

“My thoughts go out to those affected by this awful news.

“I am pleased that the police have apprehended some people and I am sure they will get to the bottom of this.

“The police are cracking down on crimes similar to this.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.