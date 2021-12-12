Thousands of pounds worth of specialist equipment stolen from Aberdeen industrial estate

An error occurred. Please try again.

Thousands of pounds worth of specialist equipment has been stolen from an Aberdeen industrial estate.

The high value theft took place at the Blackdog Industrial Estate in the evening of Friday, December 10.

A thief is believed to had broken into the premises and snatched a five figure sum of equipment.

Police are now looking for CCTV or dash cam footage as they carry out inquiries to find further details of the incident.

They are appealing for anyone who might have seen or heard anything suspicious at the time of the crime to contact officers on 101, quoting incident reference number 1172 of December 11.

Alternatively, people can provide information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.