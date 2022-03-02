Aberdeenshire Council on hunt for artist to create Covid memorial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire Council on hunt for artist to create Covid memorial

By Daniel Boal
March 2, 2022, 5:09 pm
The cultural arm of Aberdeenshire Council is looking to commission the services of a talented artist to curate a new Covid community memorial. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 02/03/2022
The cultural arm of Aberdeenshire Council is looking to commission the services of a talented artist to curate a new Covid community memorial. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 02/03/2022

A search has been launched to find an artist to create a Covid community memorial in the north-east.

Live Life Aberdeenshire, the cultural arm of the council, wants to create a piece of artwork that allows communities to be involved and share how the pandemic has affected them.

Dubbed Remember Together, the piece will act as a collective reflection on remembrance, hope and healing once complete.

The project is part of a nationwide creative initiative that has been funded by the Scottish Government.

A £15,000 grant will be given to successful artists to work within communities and produce the mural, with a further £100,000 later awarded to local authorities.

Memorial could be in any form

There has not been an official remit set for how the art piece will be completed, leaving it up to communities and artists to decide for themselves.

Options could include physical, natural, digital, permanent, temporary or touring pieces of art.

A short survey has been launched by the cultural team to establish how and where people think the project should go.

Artists are also being invited to register their interest in the project online.

Kim Simpson, programme manager for the Covid community memorial programme, said “Remembering Together will create space to reflect and remember all that we have experienced during the Covid pandemic while reconnecting within our communities and inspiring hope and healing.

“While the memorials themselves will be important, the process of co-creating them, together, with those who have been most affected by the pandemic feels deeply meaningful.

“We look forward to supporting the many ways that memorial-making emerges in communities across Scotland.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal