Aberdeenshire Council on hunt for artist to create Covid memorial

A search has been launched to find an artist to create a Covid community memorial in the north-east.

Live Life Aberdeenshire, the cultural arm of the council, wants to create a piece of artwork that allows communities to be involved and share how the pandemic has affected them.

Dubbed Remember Together, the piece will act as a collective reflection on remembrance, hope and healing once complete.

The project is part of a nationwide creative initiative that has been funded by the Scottish Government.

A £15,000 grant will be given to successful artists to work within communities and produce the mural, with a further £100,000 later awarded to local authorities.

Memorial could be in any form

There has not been an official remit set for how the art piece will be completed, leaving it up to communities and artists to decide for themselves.

Options could include physical, natural, digital, permanent, temporary or touring pieces of art.

A short survey has been launched by the cultural team to establish how and where people think the project should go.

Artists are also being invited to register their interest in the project online.

Kim Simpson, programme manager for the Covid community memorial programme, said “Remembering Together will create space to reflect and remember all that we have experienced during the Covid pandemic while reconnecting within our communities and inspiring hope and healing.

“While the memorials themselves will be important, the process of co-creating them, together, with those who have been most affected by the pandemic feels deeply meaningful.

“We look forward to supporting the many ways that memorial-making emerges in communities across Scotland.”