Burst water main closes A97 Banff to Aberchirder road, near St Mary’s Well

The A97 Banff to Aberchirder road, at Colleonard Road has been closed following reports of a major burst water pipe.

Police announced the road closure at 4.30pm due to the road being flooded near to St Mary’s Well.

The A97 is now closed between Colleonard Road and the B9121.

Diversions are in place. Officers in Banff are at the scene helping to direct traffic.

A97 Banff – Aberchirder Road – emergency road closure due to burst water main. Diversions in place. pic.twitter.com/iBiDaVJdGe — Aberdeenshire Roads (@AbshireRoads) June 28, 2022

Scottish Water and Aberdeenshire Council’s roads team are attending the scene to assess the situation.

A Scottish Water spokeswoman said: “We are repairing a six inch burst near the A97 south of Banff which has impacted a small section of the road which has now been closed.

“We are working as quickly as we can to carry out repairs and to reinstate the road. Diversions will be in place while this essential work is carried out and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

It is expected the stretch of road will be closed for more than 24 hours.