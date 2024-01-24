A90 closed near Fraserburgh following collision

The A90 south of Fraserburgh is currently closed in both directions following an accident.

It took place near the B9032 at Rathen at around 12:20pm today.

Traffic Scotland said: “The A90 is closed in both directions south of Fraserburgh due to a road traffic incident.

“Road users are advised to use an alternative route.”

Fire fighters in attendance after A90 crash near Fraserburgh

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed they are also in attendance.

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We received a call at 12:22pm.

“We have sent one appliance that is still at the scene.”

Police Scotland have been contacted for more information.

SAS has been contacted.

More updates to follow.