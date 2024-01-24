A90 closed near Fraserburgh following collision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A90 closed near Fraserburgh following collision

Emergency services are at the scene near the B9032 at Rathen.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The road is closed in both directions. Image: DC Thomson.
The road is closed in both directions. Image: DC Thomson.

The A90 south of Fraserburgh is currently closed in both directions following an accident.

It took place near the B9032 at Rathen at around 12:20pm today.

Traffic Scotland said: “The A90 is closed in both directions south of Fraserburgh due to a road traffic incident.

“Road users are advised to use an alternative route.”

Police are also at the scene. Traffic Scotland Twitter

Fire fighters in attendance after A90 crash near Fraserburgh

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed they are also in attendance.

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We received a call at 12:22pm.

“We have sent one appliance that is still at the scene.”

Police Scotland have been contacted for more information.

SAS has been contacted.

More updates to follow. 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Logo for abrdn plc.
Abrdn to shut Aberdeen office, with all 90 staff to work from home
Jamie Forbes
Fundraiser launched to help family pay for funeral of man who died in Tillydrone
Derek McInnes, who now manages Kilmarnock, during a cinch Premiership match against Aberdeen at Pittodrie late last year.
Exclusive: Former Dons boss tells us just what he thinks of Stewart Milne
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Christopher Wrench was in charge of the boy's care when the youngster suffered a small, circular injury to his cheek. Picture shows; Christopher Wrench and the cigarette burn. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Mum's fury over sentence of Aberdeen man after child suffers cigarette burn
BT building on Aberdeen's College Street.
Empty Aberdeen BT building 'could become hotel or flats' as it hits the market…
ScotRail train next to image of weather warnings.
Storm Jocelyn: Yellow warning extended to 3pm as schools close and trains get back…
The site previously occupied by a BHS store on Union Street and the old market on The Green and Market Street.
£350,000 plans to demolish Aberdeen BHS frontage as new market project moves forward
2
crash at the Mounthooley Roundabout in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen drink-driver fined over New Year's Day roundabout crash
Laura Jarvie, the new head of Scotland for Cerulian Winds, next to a floating turbine.
New Aberdeen base and Scotland boss for energy firm Cerulean Winds
Stonehaven Gateway development next to a sign for Tesco.
Stonehaven to get Tesco 'superstore'