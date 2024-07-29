Call the Midwife star joins Aberdonians paying tribute to Phoenix Theatre’s ‘one in a million’ Liz Milne as funeral date set

The Phoenix Theatre community, old pupils, a well-known actress and good friends have paid tribute to Aberdeen’s Liz Milne following her death.

The beloved Milltimber resident died surrounded by her family last week following a year-long battle with cancer.

Hundreds of people – including actress Laura Main – have shared their heartbreak at the loss of one of the city’s biggest theatre stalwarts who has been described as “one in a million”.

As co-founder of Phoenix Theatre with Clare Haggart and a teacher at Harlaw Academy for 10 years, Liz, 73, is a woman with a large legacy.

Liz Milne leaves large legacy in Aberdeen

Known for her sense of fun, iconic laugh, sewing and theatre talents and someone who always made time for people, Liz was known as somewhat of a “powerhouse”.

As a result, some have said, she left a “lot of ripples”.

A large devourer of books, Liz died while listening to one of her favourite authors, Terry Pratchett.

In recognition of this, after hearing the news, Rob Pirrie commented online: “Sorry to hear this.

“This Terry Pratchett quote seems appropriate here.

“‘No one is finally dead until the ripples they cause in the world die away, until the clock wound up winds down, until the wine she made has finished its ferment, until the crop they planted is harvested. The span of someone’s life is only the core of their actual existence.’

“Liz has certainly left a lot of ripples.”

Lindsay Davidson agreed and stated: “Her legacy lives on… the number of lives she has impacted will surely be in their thousands.

“Such a powerhouse, so much fun, and hugely talented.”

Best friend and theatre partner pays tribute to ‘inspirational life-long friend’

Liz studied drama at Aberdeen University under Annie Inglis where she met her best friend Clare and played many a leading lady in Attic productions.

Then in 1990, the best friends set up Phoenix Theatre.

Starting off with Annie in 1991 – in which Laura Main from Call the Midwife played the leading orphan – they produced over 100 shows together over the next 30 years.

Paying tribute to her friend and their 30 years together running Phoenix, Clare said: “Liz was not only my co-founder of Phoenix Theatre and Phoenix Youth Theatre but also my life-long friend, inspirational not only to me but to so many.

“As such, her loss is hard to comprehend.

“It was so important to Liz, as it is to me, that, despite great sadness, our work with Phoenix, which we began away back in 1990, continues uninterrupted and that this legacy continues to thrive.

“Liz had already made a huge contribution to our next show, a fund-raiser for Friends of Anchor, which we will be proud to present at the Arts Centre in November.

“As Liz, herself, would be the first to say, ‘the show must go on!”

Call the Midwife’s Laura Main: ‘Liz absolutely influenced the course of my life’

Aberdeen’s Laura Main who grew up in Phoenix Theatre and starred in their first production joined former members of Phoenix Theatre in paying tribute to Liz.

Speaking to The P&J, the actress, most known for her role in the BBC drama Call the Midwife, said it was hard to sum up the words needed to describe Liz.

“Liz was an incredible woman,” she said.

“She was fun, dynamic, beautiful and unbelievably multi-talented. There seemed no limits to her abilities and she channelled them into making the world of others so much brighter.

“The impact and reach that Liz has had and will continue to have on the cultural scene in the north-east is enormous.

“She provided opportunities for many youths and adults to take part in theatre productions or as an audience member, enjoying professional-level shows of interesting plays and musicals.

“She absolutely influenced the course of my life and the experience of being directed by her and Phoenix Theatre co-founder Clare Haggart in their first production Annie is something I’ll never forget and started a deep love of acting for me.

“Being in that rehearsal room with them was so exciting, educational and enjoyable.

“She will be greatly missed but her legacy will live on and the north-east of Scotland is better for having Liz Milne in it.”

‘Loved by many and will be sorely missed by all’

Many present and former Phoenix Theatre and Phoenix Youth Theatre members shared their fond memories of Liz while giving their condolences to her family who paid tribute to the mum-of-three last week.

Chloe Watson-Hill commented: “For those of us who attended Phoenix, whether past or present, Liz was a core figure in our childhoods and I don’t think her impact can be overstated.”

Phoenix Theatre actor, Colin Campbell, stated: “So many heartfelt comments from people whose lives were touched by the one and only Elizabeth Milne.

“I’m still coming to terms with the fact that I won’t be seeing her again, but comforted by memories of all the happy times we shared over the years.”

Lucy Wheeler, who said she had fond memories from being part of the company in her teens said she always remembers Liz’s “amazing” performance as Mrs Lovett in Sweeney Todd.

Leigh Thomson also paid credit to her talent.

“Such heartbreaking news,” she commented. “An extremely talented and wonderful woman who I’m sure impacted more lives than we realise. Loved by many and will be sorely missed by all.”

Abby Ross commented: “So sorry to hear. I attended Phoenix when I was little and having a role model to look up to like Liz was so inspiring.”

Jessica Harris stated: “Liz was a true one-of-a-kind character who I always just assumed would go on forever, sewing costumes and cracking jokes.

“Like so many others, I have many treasured memories of my time in Phoenix. Thank you, Liz.”

Adrienne Duncan commented: “I’ll miss you Liz, but I’ll never forget the things you taught me.”

Remembered for her sense of humour and distinctive laugh

Laura McKenzie commented that “she has left a lasting mark on every life she touched” while Cal William described her online as a “lovely lady with such spirit and gusto”.

Remembered by former pupils as an “absolute force of nature”, Kenny Luke paid tribute to the “much loved” French and English teacher.

He stated: “Liz or Mrs Milne was my French teacher at Harlaw Academy and was always part of the backstage team in school productions I was involved in, usually with needle and thread in hand or stage make-up kits.

“Our paths crossed many times over the years when she would remind me of the ‘rather splendid’ make-up job she did on me as he Kralahome in Harlaw’s production of The King and I in 1976.

“It was usually ‘Jeezo Lukey, I made you almost handsome!'”

Liz was well-known for her sense of fun.

Vicki Louise stated: “God I will miss that laugh! Rest in peace Liz.”

Doris Campbell commented: “Amazing courage, distinctive laughter and I will always remember Liz’s long hair when she danced – swishing it around her.

“Such a beautiful lady, dancer, singer, costumier and friend from years ago. Taken far too soon.

“Thank you Liz for your encouragement as I would never have done shows without you nor been in ones with my family.”

Daisy McDonald Rose commented: “I have very warm and funny memories of Liz from Phoenix and will remember her fondly.

“She was especially supportive and hugely impacted me in her discussions of dyslexia, which I will always be grateful for. Like many others have said, I will miss her laugh.”

‘A shining light has gone out’

In the hundreds of comments left in Liz’s name on the Phoenix Theatre Facebook page, she was described as “truly inspirational”, “one in a million”, “a true gem” and someone who “gave so much of herself”.

Judi Martin commented saying “a shining light has gone out”.

Sonja Rasmussen stated: “An amazing person and great supporter of me on my own cancer journey. Thanks for everything you have been and all you’ve left behind Liz. Rest easy beautiful lady.”

The funeral will take place on Thursday August 1 at 9.45am at the West Chapel of the Aberdeen Crematorium. A reception will follow at the Chester Hotel afterwards.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friends of Anchor.

There will be a livestream for those who cannot make it in person.