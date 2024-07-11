‘I’ve had a wonderful life’: Phoenix Theatre’s Liz Milne honoured at HMT as she battles cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Theatre

‘I’ve had a wonderful life’: Phoenix Theatre’s Liz Milne honoured at HMT as she battles cancer

Family and friends wanted to give the Phoenix Theatre co-founder something special to celebrate her legacy and all she has given to the city of Aberdeen.

Liz Milne with her plaque at HMT.
For Liz's birthday this year, money was raised for a plaque at His Majesty's Theatre. Image: Jonnie Milne.
By Lottie Hood

Aberdeen theatre stalwart and seamstress extraordinaire Elizabeth Milne is a firm believer in finding life’s silver linings.

Raising her three children on a diet of “it could always be worse” and the classic keep calm and carry on approach, Elizabeth was always keen that they did not miss out on what life had to offer.

And it seems Liz – as she is fondly known to many – is not finished looking at the brighter side of things, even in the middle of cancer treatment going badly wrong.

The co-founder of Phoenix Theatre was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer last autumn but has continued working away on costumes for every production.

Liz Milne, Jonnie Milne and Katie.
Liz Milne with her son Jonnie and daughter Katie. Images: Jonnie Milne

However, during the final week of preparations for Phoenix Youth Theatre’s Beauty and the Beast, Liz had to be “wheeched off” to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where staff found that part of her chemotherapy had flooded into her left arm tissue.

Following some urgent treatment, her arm was left overnight in a sling.

But apparently, when life gives Liz slings, she makes teapot costumes.

Mrs Potts and Cogsworth
Liz used her sling to help create Mrs Potts’s teapot arm.

“The next morning I asked ‘Do you want this sling back?’,” Liz, 73, said.

“They said ‘No, no we just throw them out’. So they let me have it and I made it into Mrs Potts’s arm for Beauty and the Beast, it was perfect.

“So it just shows you every cloud has a silver lining.”

‘I miss sewing more than I miss walking’

Liz first felt something was wrong in September last year two weeks into rehearsals for Scrooge after she felt “knocked for six”.

After booking a doctor’s appointment, she was told the daunting news.

However, according to her son Jonnie, 36, she even had the consultant who first delivered the dreaded diagnosis in a fit of giggles.

Liz Milne in 1990s
Liz Milne as a young woman in the early 90s.

Citing her reputation, the exact conversation that took place will have to remain a mystery.

But let us just say Liz asked very politely if she could say a few choice words after hearing her diagnosis last autumn.

Ever since and despite several tumultuous ups and downs, it seems she has been relentless in looking at the positives.

Even when the cancer and her body’s reaction to chemotherapy have left Liz having to use a wheelchair and losing a lot of movement in her left arm.

Liz showing her granddaughter Grace her sewing.
Liz shows her granddaughter Grace her sewing.

However, it is not the walking she mourns the most.

“The thing I love best is doing the costumes and that’s breaking my heart that I’m too weak to do very much,” Liz said.

Getting help from family and Phoenix production assistant David Edwards with costumes, she added: “I miss sewing more than I miss walking because I can get wheeled about in a wheelchair.

“But I can’t wheel about in a wheelchair with a sewing machine on my lap.”

Dyslexia became sewing superpower

While there was a time when her mother-in-law was “horrified” by her efforts, the former Harlaw Academy teacher found a unique way to sew.

“I’m massively dyslexic which has been a total gift,” Liz explained.

Liz Milne with her three children Jenny, Jonnie and Katie.
Liz Milne as a young mum with her three children Jonnie, Katie and Jennie.

“I always tell my pupils dyslexia is an absolute gift because we see things in a different way from other people.

“And I can’t use patterns. I just can look at something, cut out the material and make it.

“It’s absolutely fabulous.”

Liz Milne as lead dancer in Attic's Oklahoma .
Liz Milne as the lead dancer in Attic’s Oklahoma.

Aberdeen University, Phoenix Theatre and family life

Throughout the 30 years of Phoenix’s history, the Milltimber resident has had a hand in the creating of every costume worn on stage.

Originally from Arbroath and Carnoustie, when it was time to choose a university to pursue teaching, Liz decided to follow her boyfriend to Aberdeen.

It was through picking up drama at university headed up by the great Annie Ingles that Liz joined Attic and met her best friend and co-founder of Phoenix, Clare Haggart.

Liz Milne with Kevin and Clare Haggart .
Liz Milne with Kevin and Clare Haggart.

The pair were leading ladies and dancers for many years. Some of Liz’s favourite moments included playing Miss Sarah in Guys and Dolls at HMT and being Nancy in Oliver Twist.

In 1990, after many people involved with the student show wanted to keep performing, the best friends decided to create Phoenix Theatre.

They put on their first production Annie in 1991 which was met with resounding success and got a good write-up in The P&J.

Liz Milne as Nancy in Oliver Twist in 1994.

However, while the drama stuck, the boyfriend did not.

After Liz met one of her Hillhead housemates and her now-husband Dr Robert Milne who was studying medicine, she admitted: “The poor soul got dumped”.

Bob and Liz got married aged 24 in July 1975 and had three children together: Jennie, Jonnie and Katie – the last who was born 10 days after Phoenix’s first show.

Liz and Bob met in their Hillhead accommodation and have been together ever since.
Liz and Bob met in their Hillhead accommodation and have been together ever since.

HMT seat to celebrate legacy

Alongside family life and Phoenix, Liz went on to be a French and English teacher at Harlaw Academy for ten years.

As a result, Liz is well-known by many.

In 2019, she and Clare even received British Empire Medals (BEM) in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for their work as co-directors of the Phoenix Theatre and Phoenix Youth Theatre.

Liz Milne and Clare Haggart started Phoenix Theatre together.
Liz Milne and Clare Haggart started Phoenix Theatre together.

In honour of all that she has given in her 73 years, Liz’s family wanted to do something special for her birthday this year to commemorate her legacy and decided to get a seat plaque at His Majesty’s Theatre.

They reached out to people in Phoenix for help and less than 24 hours later, they had reached the fundraising target of £450.

“And the money just kept coming in,” said Jonnie.

Liz Milne, family and volunteers with the cheque donated to Friends of Anchor.
Liz Milne with her daughter Katie, son Jonnie, granddaughter Grace and daughter-in-law Claire with Friends of Anchor staff and volunteers. Image: Friends of Anchor

More and more people, including Laura Main from Call the Midwife who was Phoenix’s original Annie, asked how to get involved and by the end, they had raised over £3,500.

They decided to give the added funds to cancer charity Friends of Anchor who Liz had said were “wonderful” to her during a scary time.

“When you get a cancer diagnosis, it’s quite terrifying,” she said.

“They make you feel so safe, so cared for, almost so loved. You just put yourself in their hands and you relax.

“The staff and volunteers are so, so wonderful.”

HMT seat made for tearful birthday

The wonderful surprise left Liz spending most of her birthday “sobbing her heart out”.

Receiving messages from pupils she taught over 30 years ago, she said: “I’m overwhelmed by the amount of messages and the things that people have said.

“I just couldn’t believe it. It was amazing.”

Liz Milne plaque at HMT
Liz Milne’s plaque at HMT.

On the day, she was shown to her seat by a former Phoenix Youth Theatre student and she gave the plaque a wee polish.

She added: “It’s a special seat to me because it’s the very first time I saw Blood Brothers…I was eight months pregnant with Jonnie at the time.”

Phoenix Theatre is our extended family

As a close family, it has been a very difficult time. Especially as dad and husband Bob also has advanced Alzheimer’s.

Since his mum’s diagnosis, Jonnie said one of the most emotional moments was handing his mum their six-month-old daughter Grace after she was born.

“We placed Grace into mum’s arms while saying, ‘I’d like to introduce you to Grace Elizabeth Milne’.

“Mum then couldn’t hold her for a few moments because she was crying so much.”

Clare Haggart and Liz Milne laughing
Jonnie said Phoenix Theatre has provided them with more family members. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson

“It’s been very, very tough for all of us, but we’re finding ways through it,” Jonnie admitted.

“When it comes to Phoenix, because mum and her partner, Clare have instilled that nice family approach… it is like having a massive family of hundreds of people.

“As down and depressed as you could get and sometimes do get in this situation, there’s been that really, really heartwarming element to it.”

Liz with granddaughter Grace at His Majesty's Theatre.
Liz said she would have liked more time to watch her granddaughter Grace grow up.

‘I’ve had a wonderful, wonderful life’

As we were chatting, Liz was very practical about the next steps and said they were clearing out her husband’s old office to make room for a hospital bed as she would need one soon.

“So it’s again something to look forward to a nice, comfy bed,” Liz said.

“I’ve had a wonderful, wonderful life and how many people get to live to 73? You’ve got to be glass half full.

“I would have loved a bit longer…I would have loved to have seen Gracie grow up a bit more and my other grandchild in Canada as well, Waverley.

“But if it’s not to be, it’s not to be. We could all get run down by a bus tomorrow so just be thankful for what you’ve been given.”

Conversation