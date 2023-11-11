Aberdeen amateur actor Colin Campbell takes on Scrooge for the second time in career 20 years on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen amateur actor Colin Campbell takes on Scrooge for the second time in career 20 years on

Colin Campbell first played Scrooge at His Majesty's Theatre in 2003 and 20 years later he's at it again.

Colin Campbell dressed as Scrooge holding a wooden walking stick and looking grumpy at the camera.
Colin Campbell is playing Scrooge in the Phoenix Theatre production. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Lottie Hood

For a miserly old man, Ebenezer Scrooge is a strangely popular character.

The Dickens protagonist has become a well-known and loved festive spirit in the years since he was first introduced to society in 1843 in A Christmas Carol.

Perhaps it is his dramatic change of heart that offer hope at a time of year we most look for it.

Or maybe we all have stubborn characters in our lives who could use a visit from three spirits.

Either way, Scrooge has become an iconic figure that most will claim to have caught glimpses of.

Colin Campbell dressed at Scrooge with both hands on the walking stick looking at the camera outside Ferryhill Parish Church, Aberdeen.
Colin Campbell will be playing Scrooge for a second time. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

But for Aberdonian Colin Campbell, Scrooge is certainly no stranger.

The dedicated amateur actor – with over 45 years under the belt – first took on the role in 2003 at His Majesty’s Theatre.

Carrying out the leading role in the production from Phoenix Theatre, a critically-acclaimed amateur theatre company, in a few days time, Colin will again be taking up the mantle 20 years later.

The stage has become a second home

When Colin first got involved with theatre in Aberdeen in his 20s, he admitted he was drawn in by the fun and social aspect.

Nearly 45 years on, he did not expect to still be in the spotlight but Colin said the acting process has only got better and he is still enjoying the challenge.

He was part of Attic Theatre Company for 15 years before joining the Phoenix Theatre Company when some friends founded the group in 1990.

Colin Campbell rehearsing at Ferryhill parish Church for Scrooge in Aberdeen.
Colin Campbell at rehearsals at Ferryhill Parish Church. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Over 30 years on, the company has become a second home.

Colin also said the world of theatre helps balance the stresses of every day life.

A managing director of Langstane Press in Aberdeen after following in his father’s footsteps in the industry, Colin said his day job and passion help to counter balance the pressures of each.

Echoing the thoughts of other professionals, he added the stage is almost a place of escapism and immersion.

A role Colin has ‘lived and breathed’

Re-entering the Ebenezer head space for their production of Scrooge, Colin is excited to take the role to higher level then he ever has before.

Now 20 years older and more experienced, he said: “I’ve lived and breathed it before. I’ve got that basis to build on.

Right to left, are Ian Baxter as Harry, Colin Campbell as Scrooge and Katie Baxter as Helen dressed in costume standing outside Ferryhill parish Church in Aberdeen/
From left to right: Ian Baxter as Harry, Colin Campbell as Scrooge and Katie Baxter as Helen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“So starting this time having done it before and probably starting at a higher level…hopefully I do it even more justice this time than I did the last time.

“It’s a well-defined character so there’s a certain expectation in what audiences are going to see so I don’t stray too much away from what they expect to see.

“But the fact it’s done as a musical, it just adds to that extra depth of emotion through the music.

“It makes it a very interesting, exciting, enjoyable and moving show to go to.”

Scrooge coming to Aberdeen Arts Centre

However, the theatre stalwart is not the only one taking part for the second time.

Quite a few of the adults performing this year were first youngsters in the 2003 production from Phoenix Youth.

Children and adults taking part in rehearsals for Scrooge at Ferryhill Parish Church.
Rehearsals for Scrooge at Ferryhill Parish Church. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Encouraged to see the company bringing through and supporting future talent, Colin said he and the cast are excited to see what they can bring to the stage next week promising audiences would leave inspired and with the “Christmas juices” flowing.

Scrooge is being performed from Wednesday, November 15 to Saturday, November 18 at Aberdeen Arts Centre.

To find out more or to book tickets, click here. 

‘Life is about doing things that make you happy’: North and north-east groups prove importance of local theatre with post-Covid boom

