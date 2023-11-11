Aberdeen amateur actor Colin Campbell takes on Scrooge for the second time in career 20 years on

For a miserly old man, Ebenezer Scrooge is a strangely popular character.

The Dickens protagonist has become a well-known and loved festive spirit in the years since he was first introduced to society in 1843 in A Christmas Carol.

Perhaps it is his dramatic change of heart that offer hope at a time of year we most look for it.

Or maybe we all have stubborn characters in our lives who could use a visit from three spirits.

Either way, Scrooge has become an iconic figure that most will claim to have caught glimpses of.

But for Aberdonian Colin Campbell, Scrooge is certainly no stranger.

The dedicated amateur actor – with over 45 years under the belt – first took on the role in 2003 at His Majesty’s Theatre.

Carrying out the leading role in the production from Phoenix Theatre, a critically-acclaimed amateur theatre company, in a few days time, Colin will again be taking up the mantle 20 years later.

The stage has become a second home

When Colin first got involved with theatre in Aberdeen in his 20s, he admitted he was drawn in by the fun and social aspect.

Nearly 45 years on, he did not expect to still be in the spotlight but Colin said the acting process has only got better and he is still enjoying the challenge.

He was part of Attic Theatre Company for 15 years before joining the Phoenix Theatre Company when some friends founded the group in 1990.

Over 30 years on, the company has become a second home.

Colin also said the world of theatre helps balance the stresses of every day life.

A managing director of Langstane Press in Aberdeen after following in his father’s footsteps in the industry, Colin said his day job and passion help to counter balance the pressures of each.

Echoing the thoughts of other professionals, he added the stage is almost a place of escapism and immersion.

A role Colin has ‘lived and breathed’

Re-entering the Ebenezer head space for their production of Scrooge, Colin is excited to take the role to higher level then he ever has before.

Now 20 years older and more experienced, he said: “I’ve lived and breathed it before. I’ve got that basis to build on.

“So starting this time having done it before and probably starting at a higher level…hopefully I do it even more justice this time than I did the last time.

“It’s a well-defined character so there’s a certain expectation in what audiences are going to see so I don’t stray too much away from what they expect to see.

“But the fact it’s done as a musical, it just adds to that extra depth of emotion through the music.

“It makes it a very interesting, exciting, enjoyable and moving show to go to.”

Scrooge coming to Aberdeen Arts Centre

However, the theatre stalwart is not the only one taking part for the second time.

Quite a few of the adults performing this year were first youngsters in the 2003 production from Phoenix Youth.

Encouraged to see the company bringing through and supporting future talent, Colin said he and the cast are excited to see what they can bring to the stage next week promising audiences would leave inspired and with the “Christmas juices” flowing.

Scrooge is being performed from Wednesday, November 15 to Saturday, November 18 at Aberdeen Arts Centre.

To find out more or to book tickets, click here.