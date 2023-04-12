Now’s the time to catch the 116 varieties of historic daffodil at Brodie Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Now’s the time to catch the 116 varieties of historic daffodil at Brodie Castle

The 24th Laird of Brodie obsessively bred an unsurpassed national collection of daffodils, mostly from one unique 'mother' bulb, appropriately named Fortune. Most modern daffs have a bit of Brodie in them. Susy Macaulay reports.

Susy Macaulay
Brodie Castle surrounded by daffodils and Major Ian Brodie, 24th Laird of Brodie. Image: National Trust for Scotland
It’s hard to know why a successful soldier and Scottish chieftain with a castle and public service to worry about, should become obsessed with breeding daffodils for nearly a half century.

Thankfully Ian, 24th Laird of Brodie in Moray was that obsessive man, for the fruits of his labours are now nodding and dancing in a blaze of gold at his castle, and in National Trust for Scotland (NTS) gardens all over Scotland.

Ian Brodie of Brodie, born in 1868, followed the usual career of top-notch aristocracy, educated at Eton and Cambridge and then a career in the army.

Major Ian Brodie of Brodie’s portrait hangs in Brodie Castle’s library.  Image: National Trust for Scotland

He served in the Royal Scots Guards for three years, and then with the Lovat Scouts, distinguishing himself in both the Boer War and World War One before being retired out of service on health grounds.

Public service was also an important part of his life as a Laird.

Brodie was vice-convener of Nairnshire County Council for 28 years and Lord Lieutenant of the county up to 1934.

Brodie Castle daffodils

But in every spare moment, he was raising daffodil seedlings with single-minded focus.

His stud-books reveal a meticulous and patient mind, as he created new hybrids and constantly strived to improve them.

The early books note the varieties he crossed, very often with ‘nil’ results or only two seedlings created.

As time went on, the success rate improved with more cultivars meeting Brodie’s exacting standards.

He managed to breed a national collection of 426 new cultivars, of which 116 can be seen in today’s garden.

Head gardener Ed Walling with this year’s ‘Fortune’ daffs planted in new beds at Brodie Castle. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Brodie Castle is now owned by NTS.

Head gardener Ed Walling is guardian of the unique collection of daffs, and this means much more than just letting them do their own thing as most of us do in our own gardens.

They must be jealously protected against destructive narcissus fly, where by hungry larvae hollow out the bulbs which come up ‘blind’, with no flowers, the following year.

To avoid this, they need to be moved from time to time, and Ed and his team were busy last year creating new beds to display the collection, close to the propagating sheds where Ian Brodie carried out his meticulous breeding programme.

The historic Brodie daffodils are set in rows and carefully labelled.  Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Now is the perfect time to see the core collection, regimented into rows complete with their names and parentage.

They’ll stay there for the next decade or so, carefully tended by Ed and his team to ensure no rogue specimens appear and the purity of the collection is conserved.

The beds have been framed with wires, ready to be planted later with espalier fruit trees, and once the daffodils are over, they’ll be planted with herbaceous plants and annuals.

Finding the mother bulb

In a twist of fate, most of Brodie’s cultivars came from just one bulb, from a cultivar appropriately named ‘Fortune’.

Without this unique mother bulb, the Brodie collection might have lacked the vigour and strength which are a feature of his cultivars.

One of his fellow daffodil enthusiasts, an English breeder named Walter Ware had spotted something unusual in his beds, a daffodil with an orange trumpet, a sturdy, early-flowering, vigorous specimen.

Ian Brodie (1868 -1943) at work in his beloved daffodil beds at Brodie Castle. Image: National Trust for Scotland.

He named it Fortune, and it caused a sensation.

But disaster struck.

A nasty pest, eelworm, invaded Ware’s ground and decimated thousands of his existing daffodil collection.

Fearing the loss of his four Fortune bulbs, the entire stock, Ware dug them up and sent them out, including one to Ian Brodie.

The other three were lost, but Ian’s survived, and has become ‘mother’ to most of the Brodie hybrids.

The bulb lived up to its name and made him a small fortune- between 1923 and 1927, he sold 84 Fortune bulbs at £14 each, purchasing power around £2,000 today.

Naming the cultivars

Breeding hundreds of cultivars means inventing lots of names for them.

Many reflect Brodie’s wartime service, with names live White Nile, Basra and Gallipoli.

He drew from the local area, including Tain, Rosemarkie and Dallas, and named one of the Brodie daffs ‘Red Hackle’ after the clipped red plume in the Black Watch Glengarry bonnet.

Ian and his wife Violet were great music lovers, again reflected in the bulbs with names like Mozart and Musician.

Ian Brodie working in his daffodil beds at Brodie Castle. Image: National Trust for Scotland

Violet took on some of Ian’s work after his death in 1943, following up the remaining lines that he had put in place.

She died in 1972.

Ian and Violet experienced great tragedy with the loss of two of their sons, one in early youth and one in a car accident in 1937.

Perhaps the blazing daffodils were a comfort to them each spring.

Global legacy

After the 1950s the collection gradually lost its focus until efforts were made to gather in Brodie cultivars from all over the world and re-establish the lines.

A project to verify the parentage of some of the Brodie bulbs is underway in Dundee where students at the Botanic Gardens are examining their DNA to look for evidence of that original ‘Fortune’ mother bulb.

One of Ian Brodie’s stud-books, noting the  sometimes discouraging progress of his hybrid daffodils which eventually formed a national collection at Brodie Castle. Image: National Trust for Scotland

The determined, and by all accounts genial, green-fingered laird has left a global legacy in his daffodils, which can be found from New Zealand to North America.

Ed Walling has made sure Brodie bulbs are planted up all over the NTS estates in Scotland so that should a calamity befall the collection at Brodie, he can source replacement bulbs.

The new daffodil beds at Brodie, home to the historic collection.  Image: Jason Hedges/DCT

Play your part by planting Brodie bulbs

There are plans to sell Brodie bulbs to the public this autumn, so you too could play your part in protecting the national collection.

Brodie was modest about his achievements, preferring to beaver away in the potting shed while his ever-supportive wife Violet sat on Narcissus and Tulip Committees of the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).

He made around 12,500 crosses between different daffodils in his day, with only a few hundred meeting his exacting standards.

His work is still held in the highest esteem, marked when the RHS conferred on him their highest award in 1942, the Victorian Medal of Honour.

