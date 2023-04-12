Scout leader hits out at brazen thieves who stole branded trailer loaded with camp essentials

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thieves have made off with a branded Scout trailer loaded with essentials for an upcoming camping trip.

The 1st Westhill Scout’s trailer was stolen from outside the Scout Hut earlier this month, just weeks before the group head to their 50th anniversary camp.

Scout group leader Chris Pinnell said he was “amazed that someone would have the bravado to take it”.

Despite it being padlocked, the trailor – emblazoned with Scouts 1st Westhill – was stolen from outside Westhill Scout Hut overnight on April 4.

Mr Pinnell initially thought another leader must have take it to a camp he was unaware of before realising it had been stolen.

Police have confirmed they are investigating.

Scouts ask for help finding ‘unique’ trailer

Now the Scouts have appealed for the public’s help in finding the trailer.

The Scout fleur de lis logo and the 1st Westhill group name are branded with large blue lettering on the sides.

Mr Pinnell, who has been a Scout leader for 46 years and lived in Westhill since 2000, said:”I have heard about things being stolen over the years but nothing like this has ever happened so close to home.

“People will surely see it.”

The trailer was to be used for the group’s upcoming camping trip in May.

It had materials to build the campfire pit inside when it was stolen.

More than 100 people will be at the camp and a trailer is needed to transport tents and equipment to and from the event.

Luckily family-firm Granite City Trailers has offered a replacement trailer for the group.

Mr Pinnell said: “Camp would have been a big challenge for the support staff without a trailer.

“It is super to have the community willing to help.”

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation and are hoping to track down the stolen trailer.

Tyre marks suggest after it was stolen from the Westhill Scout Hut it was driven over the grass onto Old Skene Road, rather than up the lane onto Westwood Drive.

There have already been some reported sightings in Westhill and in south central Aberdeen.

If you see the trailer, get in touch with the police on 101.