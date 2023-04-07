Moray GALLERY: Big bunny at heart of Easter fun at Brodie Castle Families have been searching the picturesque gardens for clues to earn chocolate rewards. Eloise Wilson, 6 from Lossiemouth at Brodie Castle this Easter. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson By David Mackay and Heather Fowlie Share GALLERY: Big bunny at heart of Easter fun at Brodie Castle Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/5591335/gallery-easter-brodie-castle/ Copy Link 0 comments [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Moray Special Easter treat in store for children's ward patients at Dr Gray's Forces and veterans club donate Easter Eggs to children's ward at Dr Gray's School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east Easter forecast: Sun, rain and cloud in weekend weather lottery Artists design vibrant sheep sculptures on display across Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire 'If they don't come to us, then we'll go to them': Save our Surgeries… Woman reported missing from Elgin traced safe and well Moray Council 'working closely' with Home Office to potentially shelter asylum seekers Ants and wasps are the most common pests found in Moray schools BBC's Wild Isles series helps to put Highland and Island destinations on the map Most Read 1 School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east 2 Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death 3 Domestic abuser who targeted two different partners appears in the dock 4 BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work 5 Pair who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside their bodies could be… 6 Vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail cancer victim finally brought to justice 7 Two charged after £15,000 drugs and cash find in Inverness 8 S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies aged 46 9 Man assaulted police officers after trying to film them on his phone 10 Aberdeen dealer jailed after £60,000 drugs raid More from Press and Journal Hard-hitting posters unveiled as campaigners step up fight against power lines plan Lochside Academy bus drivers 'breaking down' amidst abuse from pupils Malky Mackay feels Ross County can take confidence into St Johnstone trip Macpherson on MacPherson: Highland historians paint the pen behind Ossian in a new light Dementia: The silent killer touching the lives of more and more Scots Shinty: Ballachulish step back from the brink and will play on Caley Thistle Women forward Natalie Bodiam on her 'dream job' at ICT, SWPL memories… Billy Dodds wary of Raith Rovers ahead of latest Caley Thistle crunch clash Big Interview: Isla Traquair on talking, stalking and seeing crimes as both journalist and… Rachel Corsie: Scotland Women's 1-0 win over World Cup co-hosts Australia is step in… Editor's Picks Dementia: The silent killer touching the lives of more and more Scots Special Easter treat in store for children’s ward patients at Dr Gray’s Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death Macpherson on MacPherson: Highland historians paint the pen behind Ossian in a new light Jurassic Live roars into Aberdeen and Inverness with life-size dinosaurs and a musical surprise Man assaulted police officers after trying to film them on his phone Most Commented 1 'I’m just getting started': Why 23-year-old Craig Robert Scott of Aberdeen's Bartenders Lounge is one to watch 2 Old Aberdeen shed branded 'monstrosity' SAVED by Scottish Government after council wanted it knocked down 3 Humza Yousaf wants words with Fergus Ewing's SNP rebels as Green backlash grows 4 Regeneration of Tarlair pool moves a step forward with pavilion renovation contract awarded 5 Humza Yousaf Q&A: First minister grilled on SNP finance probe crisis, Peter Murrell arrest and Nicola Sturgeon's legacy 6 New north-east transport minister facing 'anger' over A90 dualling snub 7 'Why are designs changing so late in the day?': NHS Grampian questioned over latest Baird and Anchor hospital delays 8 Aberdeenshire Council controversially launches new orange-lidded bins as collections move to once every three weeks 9 Anyone fancy a samosa burger? Indian street food firm wants to open on Union Street 10 Connor Barron can be the perfect replacement for suspended Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie, says former Dons midfielder