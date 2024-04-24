Revealed: What ruined Dunnideer Castle in Insch looked like 500 years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: What ruined Dunnideer Castle in Insch looked like 500 years ago

The well-known Dunnideer Castle ruin above Insch is a local landmark, but thanks to a founding member of Pink Floyd, people can now see the castle as it looked in the 16th Century. Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
A scale model of Dunnideer castle
The scale model from 'The Castle of Dunnydure' exhibition at Insch Connection Museum, and the famous Dunnideer Castle ruin. Image: Insch Connection Museum/DC Thomson

For hundreds of years, a dramatic hilltop ruin overlooking Insch is all that has remained of Dunnideer Castle.

But now, people can see how the ancient fortification would have looked – thanks to a founding member of Pink Floyd.

Musician and renowned artist Clive Metcalfe has painstakingly recreated Dunnideer Castle in scale form.

A close-up of the scale model of Dunnideer Castle, Insch. Image: Insch Connection Museum

The model forms the centrepiece of Insch Connection Museum’s 2024 exhibition – The Castle of Dunnydure – which celebrates the prominent ruin.

Dunnideer is a monument of national importance

Dunnideer Castle is thought to have been the earliest tower house on mainland Scotland dating to the Middle Ages.

Scottish tower houses were generally compact castles in strategic locations built as homes as well as for defence.

Dunnideer was partly constructed circa 1260 from the remains of a previous Iron Age vitrified fort, meaning the stones were fused by heat.

The ruins at the top of Dunnideer, overlooking Insch, pictured in August 1983. Image: DC Thomson

The tower house ruin stands within the remaining ramparts of the fort on top of a hill west of Insch.

A scheduled ancient monument, the castle was home to Sir John de Balliol, who was John King of Scots between 1292 and 1296.

As part of its classification as a monument of national importance, Historic Scotland says it “has the potential to provide important information about defence, settlement and social structure in both the prehistoric and medieval periods in this area”.

Castle continues to captivate visitors

Dr Colin Harris, a trustee of the Insch Connection Museum, has meticulously researched the castle for many years to discover what the castle looked like in its heyday.

Trustee Dr Colin Harris and curator Henrike Bird, Insch Connection Museum. Image: Lina V. Bird

His work and wealth of knowledge has been the basis for the museum’s ‘The Castle of Dunnydure’ exhibition.

Dunnydure is the ancient name thought to have links to Mary Queen of Scots, but most people know the ruin as Dunnideer or Dunnydeer.

Such is the enduring interest in the castle, the museum trustees have taken the unusual decision to continue the exhibition for a second year running.

Normally the museum changes its main exhibit each season, but Dunnideer has proved a popular topic.

Dunnydeer Hill near Insch at dusk
Dunnydeer Hill near Insch at dusk. Image: DC Thomson

A record number of visitors were welcomed last year, with many coming from all over the world.

Given Dunnideer Castle continues to captivate people – and is often painted and photographed – it is apt that the museum team commissioned an artist to bring the castle to life.

Founding member of Pink Floyd has brought castle to life

The idea to turn Dr Harris’ research into a 3D visualisation of the ancient castle led the Insch Connection Museum to commission Kent-based model maker, Clive Metcalfe, to build a scale model.

Not only is Clive a renowned artist, he was a founding member of legendary rock band, Pink Floyd.

The model of Dunnideer Castle is on 1:150 scale and Artist Clive Metcalfe who made it
Artist Clive Metcalfe with the scale model of Dunnideer Castle that he painstakingly built. Image: Insch Connection Museum

It was while studying at the Chelsea School of Art in London around 1962 that Clive was a founding member of Sigma 6, which became Pink Floyd.

He played guitar alongside bassist Roger Waters and drummer Nick Mason, before leaving the band a year later.

As well as having success with singing and songwriting, Clive pursued a career in art, and spent 15 years as a designer goldsmith and heading up university degree courses.

His experience of working intricately with jewellery means he was well-placed to build a 1:150 scale model of Dunnideer Castle as it might have looked in the 16th Century.

The model of Dunnideer Castle is on 1:150 scale
The model depicts the vitrified masonry of Dunnideer Castle. Image: Insch Connection Museum

Model reveals how Dunnideer looked in 16th Century

The model captures the close-packed masonry of the ruin, while a number of tiny windows show how the ruined window arch visible today would have looked in the wider context of the building.

It is the first time a complete model of the ancient castle has been built and forms the centrepiece of the exhibition.

Henrike Bird, curator and chairwoman at the Insch Connection Museum, said she is delighted with the response so far to the latest exhibition, particularly the model which has “really captured the imagination of visitors”.

The model of Dunnideer Castle is on 1:150 scale
The model of Dunnideer Castle is on 1:150 scale. Image: Insch Connection Museum

She added: “As a museum professional, it’s extremely rewarding to receive such positive feedback and be able to share local heritage with a wide range of people and different generations.

“Our small team of volunteers has done an incredible job and, of course, special credit to both Colin and Clive for their painstaking efforts in bringing Dunnydure Castle to life.

“The exhibition is the busiest we have ever experienced with a record number of visitors to the museum, including people who have travelled from across the UK and as far afield as the United States, Canada, Germany, and Spain.”

Henrike Bird, curator and chairwoman of Insch Connection Museum. Image: Lina V. Bird

Exhibition based in historic former ticket office at Insch Station

Henrike came to Insch after 11 years as a scientist and spokeswoman at the prestigious Archaeological Museum of Hamburg, Germany.

Although the 2024 season is only just under way, Henrike is already turning her attention to next year.

She is hoping to celebrate important local artefacts which would otherwise not be readily accessible to the public.

The former ticket office at Insch Station, which is now Insch Connection Museum. Image: DC Thomson

Henrike dedicates her time and expertise to guiding visitors in the intimate setting of the historic museum in Insch.

The museum building is the former ticket office at Insch Railway Station, and was nearly demolished by ScotRail in 1996.

It was saved by Aberdeenshire Council on the basis it would house a heritage centre – now the Insch Connection Museum.

Trustees and volunteers at Insch Connection Museum. Image: Lina V. Bird

Where and when to see exhibition

The Castle of Dunnydure at the Insch Connection Museum is open every Sunday afternoon, between 2-4pm, from April-October.

Admission is free with donations welcomed, and the museum is also accessible to wheelchair users. It can be opened for larger groups and private bookings by contacting Henrike.

Dr Harris is giving a talk at 7pm on Monday April 29 at St Drostan’s in Insch, about the model.

He will explore the development of the castle, its function in the 1500s, and the subsequent destruction and decline which led to the ruin we see today.

Trustees of Insch Connection Museum outside the building, which is open for the 2024 season. Image: Lina V. Bird

Conversation