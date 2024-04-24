Work under way at site of new £11m Inverness care home project

Work is under way at the site of a new £11 million care home in Inverness.

Parklands Care Homes is investing the cash in a new flagship care home at Milton of Leys.

The group currently owns 11 care homes across the Highlands and Moray but this project will be its biggest investment yet.

The new property is expected to create around 120 full-time jobs when it opens in April next year.

It will also be the largest purpose-built home in the Parklands group.

The care home project is being spearheaded by Inverness based contractor Capstone Construction.

MSP ‘delighted’ to see increasing demand for care homes addressed

Highlands and Islands MSP Edward Mountain visited the site to see how work was progressing.

Mr Mountain believes it is clear to see there are “insufficient homes” to cope with increasing demand.

He said: “There is an increasing number of elderly people across the Highlands looking for care home accommodation.

“It is clear that there are insufficient homes to cope with the increasing demand.

“Major projects like this one being taken forward by Parklands are essential in meeting those challenges.

“I’m delighted to see that people in the Highlands will benefit from this project when it completes next year.”

The new care home will offer 58 en-suite bedrooms as well as several dining rooms, quiet lounges, an activity room, a hairdresser and a cafe.

‘Vital’ development

Mr Mountain added: “Modern local facilities that meet the needs of those looking for accommodation and the expectations of their families, as this project will, are vital.

“The additional development of staff accommodation and later living bungalows are both innovative and vital.

“I look forward to seeing this project move forward and hope that not only is it the catalyst for more great work to take place in this area.

“But also because I believe Parkland Care Homes are an increasingly important provider of care homes in the area.”

The next major milestone on site will see the erection of the steel frame in early June with the timber frame to follow later that month.

At its peak, the site will support 40-60 construction jobs.

Milton of Leys care home the first of many Parkland plans in Inverness

The care home is the first phase of Parkland Group’s multi-million-pound plan to create a new care community in the Highland capital.

Future phases will see the construction of a later living village which will comprise of 11 two-bedroom bungalows.

Parklands Care Homes director, Ron Taylor, said: “We’re confident that it will set a new standard in care quality, offering unparalleled comfort, support and amenities for our residents.

“Our investment in Inverness doesn’t stop there. In later phases, we will develop a later living village and affordable homes for key workers, creating a unique integrated care community for the city.”

The village will be designed in order to enable older people to live independent lives within a care home setting.

It will also include new rental accommodation for Parklands care workers.

Capstone managing director, Rhona Donnelly, said: “Having previously delivered extensions to their care homes in Muir of Ord and Tain, we are delighted to be working with Parklands to deliver this new flagship care home for the city of Inverness.

“It is set in a stunning location where, upon completion, the new residents will be able to enjoy views across the Moray and Beauly Firths.”