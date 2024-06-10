1965: Joy as Calum Kennedy buys the Tivoli Theatre

Exciting news on this day in 1965 for north-east theatre goers—Aberdeen’s much loved Tivoli Theatre had been bought by the famous singer from the isles, Calum Kennedy.

The Tivoli had closed amid much chagrin two years earlier, after 91 years of music and laughter.

Now Calum was keeping the vow he made in September 1963 that one day, if it were in his power, he would return and reopen it.

The company he headed, Grampian Theatres Ltd, had also bought the Palace Theatre in Dundee, which they renamed the Theatre Royal.

Their declared aim was to establish two theatres providing family-type entertainment of a high standard.

“Our policy is a simple one, to re-establish in northeast Scotland, in our theatres, at least part of the great tradition of the Scottish theatre by providing variety at its very best,” Calum told the P&J.

He added: “Aberdeen has been for a number of years my second home.

“The warm hearts of the people beckon to you like the Northern Lights.

“So much so that my wife, children and I have made our home there since last winter.

“The Tivoli, like the Theatre Royal, will get all the best shows within my power, and if the people support us we most certainly will not let them down.”

There were to be 100 new jobs between the two theatres, and Calum said he would keep the theatres open all year round.

“In fact if we have any difficulties through snow and a severe winter, we will try and keep them going with film shows temporarily,” he said.

As the good news spread among the Tivoli staff, 79 year old Bill Rowson, stage door gatekeeper for 52 years said: “I always knew Calum would see us through.

“Calum is a go-ahead chap and I’m proud that his efforts have paid off.

“There have been a lot of changes since I first started here and I’m sure any changes Calum makes will be for the good.”

Alas, it was a short-lived venture.

Calum made a valiant effort to keep the Tivoli going and had his show running there for an entire year, attracting 12,000 strong audiences for every week’s change of programme.

But it wasn’t enough.

Only a year after he purchased the Tivoli, bingo callers replaced the entertainers.

Top acts couldn’t save it

Calum later said: “During 1963 going into 1964 I tried to see what could be done about saving it.

“I brought up some of the top acts from London, Tony Hancock, Frankie Vaughan and the Billy Cotton Band Show.

“But we could see the change was coming, people were getting more interested in other things like TV and, of course, bingo. It was very sad.’’

Eventually even the bingo callers fell silent and the theatre closed completely in 1997 and plunged into disrepair.

Sadly Calum, who died in 2006, never got to see the Tivoli rise once again as a Grade A listed national treasure after it was bought in 2009 by the Tivoli Theatre Company Ltd and restored to its former glory.

The theatre has a long history

The theatre had already had several incarnations.

It first opened in 1872, originally named Her Majesty’s Theatre.

The auditorium was redesigned in 1897 by Frank Matcham.

The theatre underwent major surgery in 1909, reopening in July 1910 as the Tivoli.

It was refurbished once again in 1938.

In its 21st century incarnation, its glorious historic auditorium has been protected and it’s a thriving multi-use venue.

