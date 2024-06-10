1965: Joy as Calum Kennedy buys the Tivoli Theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
1965: Joy as Calum Kennedy buys the Tivoli Theatre

The Lewis singer fulfilled a promise to buy the ailing Tivoli theatre in Aberdeen. Susy Macaulay
Susy Macaulay
Image: DCT Design/Roddie Reid
Image: DCT Design/Roddie Reid

Exciting news on this day in 1965 for north-east theatre goers—Aberdeen’s much loved Tivoli Theatre had been bought by the famous singer from the isles, Calum Kennedy.

The Tivoli had closed amid much chagrin two years earlier, after 91 years of music and laughter.

Now Calum was keeping the vow he made in September 1963 that one day, if it were in his power, he would return and reopen it.

The company he headed, Grampian Theatres Ltd, had also bought the Palace Theatre in Dundee, which they renamed the Theatre Royal.

Calum standing, wearing a kilt and check jacket.
Calum Kennedy. Image: DCT

Their declared aim was to establish two theatres providing family-type entertainment of a high standard.

“Our policy is a simple one, to re-establish in northeast Scotland, in our theatres, at least part of the great tradition of the Scottish theatre by providing variety at its very best,” Calum told the P&J.

He added: “Aberdeen has been for a number of years my second home.

“The warm hearts of the people beckon to you like the Northern Lights.

Calum seated, wearing a kilt and check jacket, surrounded by his beloved wife Anne and their five children.
Calum at home with his beloved wife Anne and their five children in 1970. Image: DCT

“So much so that my wife, children and I have made our home there since last winter.

“The Tivoli, like the Theatre Royal, will get all the best shows within my power, and if the people support us we most certainly will not let them down.”

There were to be 100 new jobs between the two theatres, and Calum said he would keep the theatres open all year round.

“In fact if we have any difficulties through snow and a severe winter, we will try and keep them going with film shows temporarily,” he said.

Players on stage for the emotional last show at the Tivoli on September 28, 1963. They are taking a bow, some holding flowers and other gifts. Calum Kennedy is at the front.
The emotional last show at the Tivoli on September 28, 1963. Image: DCT

As the good news spread among the Tivoli staff, 79 year old Bill Rowson, stage door gatekeeper for 52 years said: “I always knew Calum would see us through.

“Calum is a go-ahead chap and I’m proud that his efforts have paid off.

“There have been a lot of changes since I first started here and I’m sure any changes Calum makes will be for the good.”

Alas, it was a short-lived venture.

People playing bingo at the Tivoli in 1993.
1993: Eyes down at the popular bingo sessions in the Tivoli. Image: DCT

Calum made a valiant effort to keep the Tivoli going and had his show running there for an entire year, attracting 12,000 strong audiences for every week’s change of programme.

But it wasn’t enough.

Only a year after he purchased the Tivoli, bingo callers replaced the entertainers.

Top acts couldn’t save it

Calum later said: “During 1963 going into 1964 I tried to see what could be done about saving it.

“I brought up some of the top acts from London, Tony Hancock, Frankie Vaughan and the Billy Cotton Band Show.

“But we could see the change was coming, people were getting more interested in other things like TV and, of course, bingo. It was very sad.’’

The Tivoli for sale in 2002. Image: David Pattinson.

Eventually even the bingo callers fell silent and the theatre closed completely in 1997 and plunged into disrepair.

Sadly Calum, who died in 2006, never got to see the Tivoli rise once again as a Grade A listed national treasure after it was bought in 2009 by the Tivoli Theatre Company Ltd and restored to its former glory.

The theatre has a long history

The theatre had already had several incarnations.

It first opened in 1872, originally named Her Majesty’s Theatre.

The auditorium was redesigned in 1897 by Frank Matcham.

The theatre underwent major surgery in 1909, reopening in July 1910 as the Tivoli.

It was refurbished once again in 1938.

In its 21st century incarnation, its glorious historic auditorium has been protected and it’s a thriving multi-use venue.

Conversation