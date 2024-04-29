1985: Sadness as Andy Stewart announces his ‘irrevocable’ decision to retire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
1985: Sadness as Andy Stewart announces his ‘irrevocable’ decision to retire

Andy Stewart's health hadn't been great, but he said that wasn't why he was retiring. Susy Macaulay
Susy Macaulay
DCT Design/Mhorvan Park
DCT Design/Mhorvan Park

There would have been tears before breakfast on this day in 1985 when P&J readers learned of Andy Stewart’s intention to retire.

The much-loved entertainer had a home in Banchory, and it was from there he confirmed his decision.

Andy Stewart in 1969. Image: ITV/Shutterstock

He’d announced it first in Ayr’s Gaiety Theatre, one of the first theatres in which he’d ever played.

Back home in Aberdeenshire, he chose to reiterate his decision, describing it as ‘irrevocable’.

There was consternation at His Majesty’s Theatre (HMT), where Stewart first appeared in 1955 and enjoyed a deep bond with the Aberdeen public.

HMT manager Peter Donald said he was “very sad” at the news.

He said: “He is a great Scottish ambassador, and a great favourite with north-east folk.

“Andy holds the record for the longest running show at His Majesty’s.

Peter Donald, HMT manager, pictured in 1989 with his dog Molly.  Image: DCT

“It lasted for 16 weeks during which he played to packed houses.”

Stewart played at the theatre every second summer between 1955 and 1980, cementing his bond with the north-east public.

In July 1984, he appeared at HMT to film for the BBC’s ‘Halls of Fame’ series, screened in March 1985.

Mr Donald said Andy Stewart hadn’t been contracted that summer “but it would be a nice for him to have a farewell at His Majesty’s Theatre.”

Kincardine and Deeside Licensing Board had recently granted Stewart’s company Andy Stewart Entertainments Ltd a provisional restaurant licence for the White Cottage Restaurant near Aboyne.

Andy Stewart in 1969. Image: ITV/Shutterstock.

The ‘Red Lichtie’ as Stewart was often called because of his childhood links to Arbroath, told the P&J he wasn’t happy with comments that the ill health he’d suffered from for years was a major factor in prompting his retirement decision.

He said simply: “I want to have some time with my wife and my family and there are certain things I want to do for which I have never had the time.

“This is not a gimmick to herald a series of farewell tours, the decision is irrevocable.”

These turned out to fit the category of ‘famous last words’.

But for the moment, he’d agreed to complete his contract to the end of the year and all P&J readers knew was that the 1985 Hogmanay show on Grampian TV would be his last.

We now know that happily, Stewart’s decision wasn’t irrevocable.

The ‘tartan trouper’ as the P&J dubbed him would be back a few years later with a surprise hit when ‘Donald Where’s Your Troosers’ was reissued in late 1989.

Stewart came out of retirement in 1991 to record two CDs and start touring again.

He’d had a heart by-pass in 1991, which seemed to have given him a new lease of life.

Andy Stewart raises a glass at Christmas, 1991. Image: DCT

In 1992 he toured Scotland and Canada, released a video, ‘Andy Stewart’s Scotland’ and even took on a panto role.

He was back at Hogmanay in 1992 with ‘Out With The Old’ on Scottish Television. It really would be his last one, though no-one knew it at the time.

The following year, he had to cut short a summer season at the Capitol Moat House Hotel in Edinburgh because of a back injury.

A further season at the venue was planned for the following year, but sadly Andy Stewart died a few months later, on October 11, 1993.

He was 59.

