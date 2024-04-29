1985: Sadness as Andy Stewart announces his ‘irrevocable’ decision to retire

There would have been tears before breakfast on this day in 1985 when P&J readers learned of Andy Stewart’s intention to retire.

The much-loved entertainer had a home in Banchory, and it was from there he confirmed his decision.

He’d announced it first in Ayr’s Gaiety Theatre, one of the first theatres in which he’d ever played.

Back home in Aberdeenshire, he chose to reiterate his decision, describing it as ‘irrevocable’.

There was consternation at His Majesty’s Theatre (HMT), where Stewart first appeared in 1955 and enjoyed a deep bond with the Aberdeen public.

HMT manager Peter Donald said he was “very sad” at the news.

He said: “He is a great Scottish ambassador, and a great favourite with north-east folk.

“Andy holds the record for the longest running show at His Majesty’s.

“It lasted for 16 weeks during which he played to packed houses.”

Stewart played at the theatre every second summer between 1955 and 1980, cementing his bond with the north-east public.

In July 1984, he appeared at HMT to film for the BBC’s ‘Halls of Fame’ series, screened in March 1985.

Mr Donald said Andy Stewart hadn’t been contracted that summer “but it would be a nice for him to have a farewell at His Majesty’s Theatre.”

Kincardine and Deeside Licensing Board had recently granted Stewart’s company Andy Stewart Entertainments Ltd a provisional restaurant licence for the White Cottage Restaurant near Aboyne.

The ‘Red Lichtie’ as Stewart was often called because of his childhood links to Arbroath, told the P&J he wasn’t happy with comments that the ill health he’d suffered from for years was a major factor in prompting his retirement decision.

He said simply: “I want to have some time with my wife and my family and there are certain things I want to do for which I have never had the time.

“This is not a gimmick to herald a series of farewell tours, the decision is irrevocable.”

These turned out to fit the category of ‘famous last words’.

But for the moment, he’d agreed to complete his contract to the end of the year and all P&J readers knew was that the 1985 Hogmanay show on Grampian TV would be his last.

We now know that happily, Stewart’s decision wasn’t irrevocable.

The ‘tartan trouper’ as the P&J dubbed him would be back a few years later with a surprise hit when ‘Donald Where’s Your Troosers’ was reissued in late 1989.

Stewart came out of retirement in 1991 to record two CDs and start touring again.

He’d had a heart by-pass in 1991, which seemed to have given him a new lease of life.

In 1992 he toured Scotland and Canada, released a video, ‘Andy Stewart’s Scotland’ and even took on a panto role.

He was back at Hogmanay in 1992 with ‘Out With The Old’ on Scottish Television. It really would be his last one, though no-one knew it at the time.

The following year, he had to cut short a summer season at the Capitol Moat House Hotel in Edinburgh because of a back injury.

A further season at the venue was planned for the following year, but sadly Andy Stewart died a few months later, on October 11, 1993.

He was 59.

