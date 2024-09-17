The death of a regiment: Remembering the amalgamation of the Gordon Highlanders 30 years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

The death of a regiment: Remembering the amalgamation of the Gordon Highlanders 30 years ago

For 200 years, generations of Gordon Highlanders upheld a distinguished and strong tradition, not only in the north-east, but across the world. But their 200th anniversary also marked the regiment's demise when it amalgamated with the Queen's Own Highlanders. Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
Men of the Gordon Highlanders parade through Aberdeen as part of the regiment's bicentenary celebrations in June 1994. Image: DC Thomson
Men of the Gordon Highlanders parade through Aberdeen as part of the regiment's bicentenary celebrations in June 1994. Image: DC Thomson

The amalgamation of the Gordon Highlanders with the Queen’s Own Highlanders in 1994 was an emotive occasion in Aberdeen and beyond.

For 200 years, generations of Gordon Highlanders upheld a distinguished and strong tradition, not only in the north-east, but across the world.

September 17 1994 marked 200 years since the regiment was raised, but it also marked the Gordon Highlanders’ demise.

Prince Charles is photographed with the Gordon Highlanders at their final parade at Seaton Park on June 25 1994. Image: DC Thomson

The historic anniversary stirred emotions of pride and sadness – it was a day of fellowship for comrades past and present, but also farewell to two centuries of tradition.

And of course, the sentiments were shared by the Queen’s Own Highlanders (QOHLDRS), who were also saying goodbye to 33 years of history.

While QOHLDRS were founded more recently in 1961, their decades of service were no less distinguished.

Thirty years on, Aberdeen continues to be proud of its Gordon Highlanders, a regiment forever synonymous with the Granite City.

A young lad offered his support to the Gordons during their final Trooping the Colour. Image: DC Thomson

Gordon Highlanders were raised to fight in French Revolutionary Wars

The Gordon Highlanders regiment was raised by Alexander Gordon, the 4th Duke of Gordon in 1794, as the 100th Regiment of Foot.

Britain had just entered the French Revolutionary Wars and additional regiments were desperately needed.

Many of its soldiers were recruited from the ancient Clan Gordon castles and estates.

Gordon’s wife Jane donned military uniform and joined him in the recruiting campaign, supposedly offering a kiss to every recruit that signed up.

The corner of the Regimental Museum, Gordon Barracks in 1960, which was dedicated to Duchess Jean. On display were portraits of the Duchess and the riding cloak she wore. Together with her husband Alexander, 4th Duke of Gordon, she founded the Gordon Highlanders. Image: DC Thomson

In 1798 the regiment was renumbered the 92nd (Gordon Highlanders) Regiment of Foot, to reflect its rise in precedence.

The Gordons saw a great deal of action during the conflicts, not only in France but across Europe, in Copenhagen and as far away as Egypt.

And they famously fought at the Battle of Waterloo.

The Gordon Highlanders suffered 29,000 casualties in WW1

The 19th Century also took the Gordon Highlanders to India, back to Egypt, Sudan and South Africa.

The Gordon Highlanders in 1899: The kilted pipe band leads a contingent of the Gordon Highlanders along Aberdeen’s Union Terrace, en route for army barracks in Edinburgh, and thence a tour of duty in the Boer War. Image: Submitted

And the regiment’s incredible 320 mile march through Afghanistan, which they completed in just 23 days, has gone down in history.

The Gordons also saw action in the Boer Wars, but the scale of the First World War in 1914 was unlike anything experienced by the regiment.

In the conflict, the Gordon Highlanders’ ranks swelled to 50,000 men, between its regulars and those recruited from territorial and reserve battalions.

Gordon Highlanders in Deeside at the start of First World War. Image: Gordon Highlanders Museum

With nine Gordon Highlanders’ battalions on the Western Front for the duration of the war, the Gordons suffered 29,000 casualties – 9,000 of those died.

The losses were felt keenly in every corner of the north-east.

The Second World War brought more daring escapades with the Gordon Highlanders seeing action in Europe, North Africa and the Far East.

Inverurie Gordon Highlanders at Duff House preparing for call up for war service, 1939-1944. Image: Submitted

‘You’re nae a soldier if you’re nae a Gordon’

After an initial, dramatic evacuation from Dunkirk in June 1940 as part of the 51st Division, the Gordons went on to take part in vital campaigns.

An account of the Gordon Highlanders in the booklet ’51st Highland Division in North Africa & Sicily’ reads: “The Gordon Highlanders, men from Aberdeen and the North East, are tough, hard fighters who are never daunted by difficulties.”

An old saying went: “You’re nae a soldier if you’re nae a Gordon.”

1939: Gordon Highlanders marching along Union Terrace in front of a large crowd bound for the station and off to war. Image: DC Thomson

Their exploits in El Alamein were described as reminiscent of the Gordons at Waterloo, except they were carried into battle atop tanks rather than horses.

It was the Gordons who pierced the German line at Misurata in Libya, leading the charge to Tripoli.

But as well as fighting fascism, the Gordons were considered humanitarians by the innocent victims of war.

A column of Aberdeenshire granite, high on a French hilltop, commemorating the 51st Highland Division’s role at Dunkirk – one of the darkest chapters in World War Two. Image: DC Thomson

The booklet explains how the Gordons’ first aid post established a clinic for the poor in Tripoli; while starving Italians ate from the troops’ mess tins.

On D-Day the 5th/7th Gordons of the 51st Highland Division, were among the first boots to land on the ground at Normandy, followed by the 1st and 2nd Gordons.

Gordon Highlanders’ deployments continued into the ’90s

Of course the world’s conflicts didn’t end in 1945.

Immediately after the war, the Gordon Highlanders were among the troops deployed in Palestine as part of efforts to quell friction between the Arabs and Jews.

1971: The Gordons make a splendid sight marching down Union Street with bayonets fixed and colours flying. Image: DC Thomson

After the war, the Gordon Highlanders took frequent tours of duty in Germany, particularly during the Cold War.

The regiment also saw postings in Cyprus during the 1950s as they tried to mediate between the fighting Greek and Turkish populations.

The Gordon Highlanders once again spent time in Africa on garrison duties, before being deployed to Northern Ireland from 1972 to 1990 during The Troubles.

Inverurie witnessed a colourful spectacle in June 1988 when the Gordon Highlanders received the Freedom of Gordon District. A crowd of more than 3,000 were in the traffic-free town centre to watch 300 soldiers parade through the streets. Image: DC Thomson

Commanding respect from across the world, it was no surprise the north-east sprang to the defence of the Gordons when amalgamation of Scotland’s regiments was proposed in June 1991.

North-east came together to fight regiments’ amalgamation

In what was the biggest Army cuts since the end of the Korean War, defence secretary Tom King ordered a quarter of troops to be axed.

Instantly, a ‘Save the Gordon Highlanders’ campaign was established, vehemently backed by the Press and Journal and Evening Express.

David Cruickshank (left), Aberdeen, who was in the Gordons Association 1st and 2nd Battalion for 13 years, and Jock Coutts, Dyce, Entertainments Convener 1st and 2nd Association, publicise the Save the Gordons Association after signing the petition in 1991. Image: DC Thomson

The Gordon Highlanders had survived an earlier attempt to scrap the regiment in 1968, purely down to the public outcry and a petition bearing 1 million signatures.

North-east MPs Malcolm Bruce and Alick Buchanan-Smith immediately raised concerns given the Gordons’ heritage.

But a Whitehall source told the P&J: “No regiment is sacrosanct. They are all in one pot, every single one.”

One of the rallies in Aberdeen to save the Gordon Highlanders was supported by 22 pipe bands. Image: DC Thomson

The government left it to four generals to make the decisions and it was soon revealed the Gordon Highlanders would be merging with the QOHLDRS.

Some regiments merged as early as 1992, but the more controversial ones, including the Gordons, were delayed until 1994.

Whole streets and villages signed petitions to save Gordon Highlanders

Despite the decision having been made, a bitter and determined campaign continued.

The Save the Gordon Highlanders’ campaigners during a rally. Image: DC Thomson

The fight to save the regiment even won support in Corby, in the heart of England, where there was a large Scottish population. A petition of more than 1,500 signatures was returned to Aberdeen.

The Save the Gordon Highlanders campaign organised a march down Union Street in September 1991, followed by a rally at the Queen’s Links.

Support was gathered in whole streets and villages across the north-east.

One of the Gordon Highlanders’ final marches. Image: DC Thomson

The Evening Express even published coupons to send to petition Prime Minister John Major.

As pressure mounted, north-east politicians threw off party allegiances to unite in battle to save the Gordon Highlanders.

And by October 1991, a 225,000-signature petition was winging its way to the Downing Street, but the government said it would not be re-examining the issue.

Thousands flocked to Aberdeen’s Seaton Park for the Gordon’s farewell Trooping the Colour and from young to old they all agreed that there is no finer sight than the North-east’s finest. Image: DC Thomson

‘I just had to see them for the last time’

Although the axe continued to dangle over the Gordons, the fight from Save the Gordon Highlanders led by chairman Mike Robson did not abate.

The recruitment of Scotland’s recently-retired top soldier, Lieutenant General Sir Peter Graham, as chairman of the Save the Gordon Highlanders campaign in 1993 was considered something of a coup.

Even as 1994 dawned, campaigners said they’d fight to the last.

The Colonel-in-Chief of The Gordon Highlanders, HRH The Duke of Rothesay, talks to Drum Major Harper and Sergeant Barclay during the bicentenary celebrations. Image: Gordon Highlanders Museum

Douglas Robson said in January 1994: “This is a momentous year in our history. It is the 200th anniversary of the founding of the Gordon Highlanders.”

The Gordons began their march into the history books with a series of parades across the regiment’s recruiting heartland.

On June 25 1994, the Gordon Highlanders’ final Trooping the Colour ceremony was held at Seaton Park in Aberdeen in front of a crowd of thousands.

Emotions ran high when the then Prince of Wales met the Gordon Highlanders for the last time. The Prince, Colonel-in-Chief of the Gordons, took the salute in a Trooping the Colour ceremony at the city’s Seaton Park. Image: DC Thomson

Former soldiers from across the world came to witness the poignant occasion, with the Prince of Wales taking the salute.

One of those was Tom Neeman, 76, from Victoria in Australia, who said: “I just had to be here to see them for the last time. It was worth it.”

Symbolic ceremony above River Spey marked death of regiments

The Gordon Highlanders officially merged with the QOHLDRS at a ceremony on Telford Bridge, which spans the River Spey in Craigellachie, on September 14 1994.

Men of the Gordon Highlanders parade through Aberdeen as part of the regiment’s bicentenary celebrations in June 1994. Image: DC Thomson

The Spey was the historic recruiting boundary between the two regiments.

The men of the Gordon Highlanders marched from the old Banffshire side, while the men of Queen’s Own Highlanders descended from the Moray side.

They proudly carried their respective battle honours, with the skirl of their regimental marches – the Gordon’s Cock o’ the North and the QOHLDRS Caberfeidh – echoing above the swirling river.

The Commanding Officers of both regiments down a dram from quaichs before marching into history. The ceremony at the old Telford bridge which spans the River Spey at Craigellachie was always going to be an emotion-filled occasion. Image: DC Thomson

Thousands of people watched as both commanding officers exchanged liberal quaichs of whisky.

It was a symbolic act that marked the deaths of two regiments, but the formation of one.

And they marched together into Craigellachie – and into the future as The Highlanders.

If you enjoyed this, you might like:

More from Past Times

One of Aberdeen's most notorious slums, Black's Building, at the Denburn, under demolition in September 1958. Image: DC Thomson
Slum demolitions, developments and the Denburn: Photos of September days in Aberdeen over the…
This colourisation of a busy scene in Aberdeen's St Nicholas Street on a dreich day in 1965 almost looks like the cover from a Ladybird book. Reid and Pearson's department store on the corner of St Nicholas Street and Schoolhill was celebrating its 25th anniversary. Image: DC Thomson.
10 lost streets of Aberdeen brought back to life in technicolour
4
A decontamination and rescue squad practising at Innes Street on August 29 1940 seen in colour for the first time, thanks to AI technology. Image: DC Thomson
In pictures: Aberdeen at war seen in colour for the first time
2
The newly-restored 1951 Daimler double-decker, unveiled at Alford Bus Collection in tribute to late founder Gordon Mills. Image: Kirstie Waterston/DC Thomson
Alford Bus Collection unveils restored 'pride and joy' double-decker in memory of Aberdeen 'bus…
Noel Gallagher chanted along with the Aberdeen crowd at their 1997 debut. Image: DC Thomson
What's The Story? As Oasis announce reunion, we look back at their concerts in…
The demolition men move in at the New Market in 1971. Image: DC Thomson
'Gross aesthetic vandalism': The demolition of Aberdeen's Victorian New Market in the 1970s
Artist Mark Stevens with one of his upcycled creations. Image: Jasperimage
The macabre fantasy models made by an Evanton artist from old machines and plastic…
A Thunder in the Glens ride-out to the Cairngorm car park in 2015. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
As Thunder in the Glens revs up for 2024, see if you can spot…
1948: A view south of the Aberdeen Beach Ballroom and Beach Baths. Image: DC Thomson
Party like it's 1929: The grand opening of the Art Deco Aberdeen Beach Ballroom
Jacqueline Willis has become intrigued by the six pillboxes on North Donmouth Beach.
The Donmouth woman unearthing the hidden stories of our WWII beach pillboxes

Conversation