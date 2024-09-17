Iain Vigurs assesses Caley Thistle and Cove Rangers ahead of League One clash

Iain Vigurs reckons his former clubs Caley Thistle and Cove Rangers must get it right off the park to boost their chances on it in League One.

The north rivals meet for the first time this season this Saturday at the Caledonian Stadium, both locked just below midway on seven points from their first six fixtures.

In an ultra-tight division, only four points separate joint leaders Alloa Athletic and Queen of the South with second-bottom Dumbarton.

Vigurs, who is now at Highland League side Banks o’ Dee, was at Cove from 2021 until this summer, and had two spells with ICT, playing for them mainly in the top-flight.

Duncan Ferguson’s Inverness, who were relegated in May, have undergone significant personnel changes and kicked off the new campaign with a squad made up of predominantly young players.

Iain Vigurs takes a closer look at Caley Thistle and Cove Rangers

This has been amid financial root and branch work carried out by former chairman Alan Savage and an urgent need for investment to avoid the prospect of administration.

Paul Hartley’s Cove, who dropped down a level two years ago, finished fifth last season, not helped by injuries sidelining key players such as Blair Yule and Fraser Fyvie for several months.

Cove are operating with a hybrid model of full-time and part-time players as they bid to return to the Championship.

Clubs need solid foundations – Vigurs

Midfielder Vigurs, who also played for Motherwell and Ross County, said: “I think there is a chance for any team in League One to have a go in getting up to the Championship this season.

“There is no so-called big-hitter as such this year, although there are still some good teams within it. There is an opportunity for whoever wants to make a push for it.

“Inverness and Cove are going through hard times at the moment, so it’s going to be tough for them. What’s happening off the pitch is making it harder on the pitch.

“Any other season, it would be easier for them, but because of their situations, it’s hard.

“Nothing is easy when there is uncertainty off the pitch. The best clubs in the world are successful because they have good, solid foundations off the pitch. You need that.”

‘Inverness need investment’

Looking at weekend hosts Inverness, Vigurs points to the lack of depth in the squad as the main area of concern in League One.

He said: “I think enough people know the situation at Inverness and will be aware there is no big budget there with so many problems off the pitch.

“First and foremost, Inverness need investment. The club needs to be run a lot better than it has been. Had it been run well, it would not be in this dire straits position now.

“You might have put most of the budget you do have into your starting 11, but you need another 10-15 players below that which are of a certain quality. The majority at Inverness are really young boys and it’s hard.

“It’s a long season and you can’t pick the same 11 players most games throughout the season. It doesn’t work like that.

“Unfortunately for Inverness, the have been struggling with injuries so early in the season. That will show on the pitch.”

Full-time doesn’t mean bigger budget

Meanwhile, Vigurs believes finding the right mix of players on contracts to suit all round is the journey Cove are on right now.

He said: “Going full-time is a difficult transition. You’re effectively changing your whole squad.

“People think when you’re going full-time, you have a bigger budget – you don’t.

“You’re paying maybe 25 players a full-time wage. If you want to go for a certain quality of player, you’re going to have to pay for that full-time quality. That’s hard.

“You can’t go straight to it. You must build it up and that’s what Cove are realising. That cannot be achieved overnight.

“You can get there a lot quicker when you’re part-time because you can pay a little bit more for part-time players for a higher quality, because the players are only part-time.

“At full-time, it is different and the process starts again. It’s a slow burner.

“Cove had a young squad last season and they have a young squad again. If you sprinkle a little bit of experience, hopefully it gels.”

Hope both clubs kick on this season

Inverness go into the clash having let a 2-0 lead slip to draw 2-2 at Alloa on Saturday, while Cove scored an impressive 3-1 win at strong starters Kelty Hearts.

The Caley Jags are unbeaten in their last six home matches in all competitions and Vigurs feels that might be a telling factor.

He added: “Inverness have always been strong at home.

“Cove have got some good quality, but it will be a tough game for them.

“It should be a decent game and hopefully both clubs will sort out their off-field issues and kick on this season.”