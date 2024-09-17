Iain Vigurs assesses Caley Thistle and Cove Rangers ahead of League One clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Iain Vigurs assesses Caley Thistle and Cove Rangers ahead of League One clash

The midfielder looks ahead to the challenges faced by his former clubs before they meet in Inverness this Saturday.

Iain Vigurs in action for Banks o' Dee. Picture by Darrell Benns.
Iain Vigurs in action for Banks o' Dee. Picture by Darrell Benns.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Iain Vigurs reckons his former clubs Caley Thistle and Cove Rangers must get it right off the park to boost their chances on it in League One.

The north rivals meet for the first time this season this Saturday at the Caledonian Stadium, both locked just below midway on seven points from their first six fixtures.

In an ultra-tight division, only four points separate joint leaders Alloa Athletic and Queen of the South with second-bottom Dumbarton.

Vigurs, who is now at Highland League side Banks o’ Dee, was at Cove from 2021 until this summer, and had two spells with ICT, playing for them mainly in the top-flight.

Duncan Ferguson’s Inverness, who were relegated in May, have undergone significant personnel changes and kicked off the new campaign with a squad made up of predominantly young players.

Iain Vigurs takes a closer look at Caley Thistle and Cove Rangers

This has been amid financial root and branch work carried out by former chairman Alan Savage and an urgent need for investment to avoid the prospect of administration.

Paul Hartley’s Cove, who dropped down a level two years ago, finished fifth last season, not helped by injuries sidelining key players such as Blair Yule and Fraser Fyvie for several months.

Cove are operating with a hybrid model of full-time and part-time players as they bid to return to the Championship.

Iain Vigurs, front, keeps his feet when playing for Cove against Ayr United’s Ben Dempsey in the Championship in Augusr 2022.  Image: Dave Johnston

Clubs need solid foundations – Vigurs

Midfielder Vigurs, who also played for Motherwell and Ross County, said: “I think there is a chance for any team in League One to have a go in getting up to the Championship this season.

“There is no so-called big-hitter as such this year, although there are still some good teams within it. There is an opportunity for whoever wants to make a push for it.

“Inverness and Cove are going through hard times at the moment, so it’s going to be tough for them. What’s happening off the pitch is making it harder on the pitch.

“Any other season, it would be easier for them, but because of their situations, it’s hard.

“Nothing is easy when there is uncertainty off the pitch. The best clubs in the world are successful because they have good, solid foundations off the pitch. You need that.”

Iain Vigurs playing for Inverness against Dumbarton’s Kyle Hutton in 2017. Image: SNS,

‘Inverness need investment’

Looking at weekend hosts Inverness, Vigurs points to the lack of depth in the squad as the main area of concern in League One.

He said: “I think enough people know the situation at Inverness and will be aware there is no big budget there with so many problems off the pitch.

“First and foremost, Inverness need investment. The club needs to be run a lot better than it has been. Had it been run well, it would not be in this dire straits position now.

“You might have put most of the budget you do have into your starting 11, but you need another 10-15 players below that which are of a certain quality. The majority at Inverness are really young boys and it’s hard.

“It’s a long season and you can’t pick the same 11 players most games throughout the season. It doesn’t work like that.

“Unfortunately for Inverness, the have been struggling with injuries so early in the season. That will show on the pitch.”

Full-time doesn’t mean bigger budget

Meanwhile, Vigurs believes finding the right mix of players on contracts to suit all round is the journey Cove are on right now.

He said: “Going full-time is a difficult transition. You’re effectively changing your whole squad.

“People think when you’re going full-time, you have a bigger budget – you don’t.

“You’re paying maybe 25 players a full-time wage. If you want to go for a certain quality of player, you’re going to have to pay for that full-time quality. That’s hard.

“You can’t go straight to it. You must build it up and that’s what Cove are realising. That cannot be achieved overnight.

“You can get there a lot quicker when you’re part-time because you can pay a little bit more for part-time players for a higher quality, because the players are only part-time.

“At full-time, it is different and the process starts again. It’s a slow burner.

“Cove had a young squad last season and they have a young squad again. If you sprinkle a little bit of experience, hopefully it gels.”

Iain Vigurs in action for Ross County against Inverness midfielder Sean Welsh in the Scottish Cup in 2021. Image: SNS.

Hope both clubs kick on this season

Inverness go into the clash having let a 2-0 lead slip to draw 2-2 at Alloa on Saturday, while Cove scored an impressive 3-1 win at strong starters Kelty Hearts.

The Caley Jags are unbeaten in their last six home matches in all competitions and Vigurs feels that might be a telling factor.

He added: “Inverness have always been strong at home.

“Cove have got some good quality, but it will be a tough game for them.

“It should be a decent game and hopefully both clubs will sort out their off-field issues and kick on this season.”

More from Caley Thistle

Paul Allan at the stadium with his Caley Thistle training top on
John Hughes' verdict on Caley Thistle midfielder Paul Allan - who he managed at…
Inverness Caledonian Thistle striiker and captain Billy Mckay.
Billy Mckay says Caley Thistle should have more points to show from opening league…
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson disappointed Caley Thistle didn't get victory after dominant display at Alloa
Inverness defender Remi Savage, left, is determined to help the club return to the Championship in 2025. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle's Remi Savage sets promotion target
Caley Thistle goalkeepers Musa Dibaga, left, and Jack Newman.
Musa Dibaga or Jack Newman? Caley Thistle fans have their say
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Jack Newman is back after rehabbing at his parent club Dundee United. Image: Jasperimage
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Jack Newman returns from knee injury
Inverness fans are backing their team in League One this season. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle fans embrace new sense of optimism after summer changes
Former ICT chief executive Scot Gardiner. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Ex-Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner doubles claim against club to £140,000
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Jasperimage
Duncan Ferguson: Two-goal striker Adam Brooks 'looks a threat' for Caley Thistle
Caley Thistle forward Adam Brooks, who bagged a brace against Stirling Albion on Saturday. Image: Peter Paul/caleyjags.com
Caley Thistle's Adam Brooks on proving his worth to manager Duncan Ferguson and league…

Conversation