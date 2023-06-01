Hunting Mr X: P&J launches new five-part true crime podcast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunting Mr X: P&J launches new five-part true crime podcast

The first three episodes are available now from all major podcast platforms. Brendan Duggan reports.

Brendan Duggan
Julian Chisholm's eyes peeking out of the darkness.
Image: Michael McCosh / DC Thomson

The Press and Journal has launched a new true crime series exploring the story of Julian Chisholm, the North Sea oil diver behind Scotland’s biggest drugs importation.

Across five episodes Hunting Mr X details how the Aberdeen diver built his very own drug empire, made a deal with the Cali Cartel and with his gang, brought £100million of Colombian cocaine to the UK via Ullapool.

The case grabbed headlines across the UK after customs caught the gang as they attempted to transport the class A drugs south.

During the trial of Julian Chisholm’s henchmen, there was an order made under the Contempt of Court Act, which stopped the media from naming him. He was given the moniker ‘Mr X’.

Then in a shocking turn of events Chisholm managed to escape from custody and flee. He remains one of the most wanted men in the UK.

A thrilling mystery

Julian Chisholm aka Mr X aka the mastermind behind Scotland's biggest drug importation.
Julian Chisholm. Image: Supplied

The investigative podcast series is the first of its kind for The Press and Journal.

Investigative reporter Dale Haslam spent almost two years investigating this story, delving into Chisholm’s rise to power and how his ambitious drugs network spread across the country.

Dale said: “We spoke with investigators, detectives, reformed criminals, and authors and authorities based across the world to shed new light onto Chisholm’s massive criminal operation.

Customs officer Graham Dick is one of the interviewees in the Hunting Mr X podcast
Customs officer Graham Dick is one of the interviewees in the podcast. Image: DC Thomson

“Along the way, we discovered where Chisholm grew up, when his family moved to Scotland and why, we looked into rumours surrounding stolen gold and we established how he was able to escape from jail with a notorious French gangster.”

Host and co-producer Brendan Duggan said: “For fans of true-crime podcasts, this is a local story that will grip you right till the end.

“The tale of Julian Chisholm and what happened to him is a thrilling mystery and listeners will enjoy unwinding the story episode by episode.

“The podcast format is perfect for those who are on the go, it will keep you entertained while you are doing chores, running errands or exercising.”

Where can I listen to Hunting Mr X?

L-R: P&J investigative reporters Dale Haslam and Brendan Duggan, and audio producer Morven McIntyre. Image: Kami Thomson and Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

The first three episodes of the podcast are available now with the final two episodes released on June 8 and 15.

The series is available on all major podcast platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Amazon Music.

Hunting Mr X is also available here on The Press and Journal website.

Subscribe to the series so you never miss an episode and let us know what you think with a review.

Credits

Mr X is presented and co-produced by Brendan Duggan, original reporting by Dale Haslam and co-produced by Morven McIntyre.

Graphics and podcast artwork by Michael McCosh

SEO by Jamie Cameron

Conversation

