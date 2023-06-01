Caley Thistle beating Celtic in Scottish Cup final would be a bigger shock than Darvel dumping the Dons, says ICT podcaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle beating Celtic in Scottish Cup final would be a bigger shock than Darvel dumping the Dons, says ICT podcaster

The Wyness Shuffle's Andrew Moffat argues the case that an Inverness trophy triumph against the treble-chasing Hoops would eclipse all other Scottish football upsets.

By Paul Chalk
Would Darvel's stunning 1-0 Scottish Cup win over Aberdeen this year be less of a shock than ICT winning the cup this weekend against Celtic in a Hampden final? Image: SNS
Beating this current Celtic side would be the greatest Scottish Cup shock ever.

That’s the verdict of Andrew Moffat, of the Caley Thistle fans’ podcast The Wyness Shuffle as he gets ready to cheer the Championship club on against Ange Postecoglou’s treble-chasing Hoops.

The Caley Jags, winners of the cup in 2015, have beaten Celtic three times in the competition, with the 2000 triumph when Steve Paterson’s First Division stars won 3-1 at Parkhead often profiled as the biggest shock ever.

The Wyness Shuffle’s Andrew Moffat.

Moffat points to the 1-0 win against Martin O’Neill’s team, with Henrik Larsson in it, in 2003 as the best, while the 3-2 extra-time thriller in the semi-final eight years ago was memorable in its own right. 

West of Scotland League side Darvel’s 1-0 win against Aberdeen earlier this year has been touted as the cup’s biggest upset.

However, given Celtic are on the cusp of winning a world-record eighth domestic treble, for Billy Dodds’ team from the north, who finished sixth in the Championship this season, to beat them, would be talked about for decades to come.

Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds after the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS

Beating Celtic in final would top lot

Moffat said: “If we win the cup, be it on penalties or do it by having luck if they have a man sent off or a VAR decision, this would be the biggest shock in the history of Scottish football.

“You have other results where teams have beaten big sides, but this is the Scottish Cup final, and Celtic were so imperious until they won the title this season.

“This is one of the best Celtic sides to appear in a Scottish Cup final. We’re a second-tier team, so this would be the biggest ever for me.

“As big of a shock as it was, Aberdeen were on a low ebb when they lost to Darvel in January, while Darvel are clearly a club on the upward curve. I think a few people would have had a bet on Darvel winning that night.

“We have a slim chance of winning due to the bizarre nature of football, our record against them and with them missing Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Celtic’s Cameron Carter-Vickers (left) and Ross County’s Dominic Samuel. The Hoops defender is out of the Scottish Cup final due to injury. Image: SNS

“We have a 100% success rate in Scottish Cup finals, so let’s maintain that on Saturday.”

Two Premiership scalps for ICT

Caley Thistle were beaten 2-0 by their Championship rivals Queen’s Park in the cup in January.

However, it quickly came to light – thanks to ICT secretary Fiona McWilliams, that Queen’s had fielded ineligible player Euan Henderson and ICT were back in the cup, with Owen Coyle’s team expelled. 

Since then, Inverness impressively defeated top-flight Livingston 3-0 at the Tony Macaroni Arena, Premiership Kilmarnock 2-1 at Inverness before beating Falkirk 3-0 in the Hampden semi-final. 

Whatever the outcome, Moffat praised the side for making it all the way after being reinstated and hopes the money earned is used to retain key players.

Cup final cash must boost ICT squad

Stars such as Billy Mckay, Danny Devine, Scott Allardice and Austin Samuels are just some of those out of contract, along with the management.

He said: “I think we’re the first team to reach the final, having been knocked out. Regardless of that, the players then beat two Premiership sides.

Inverness midfielder Scott Allardice, in semi-final action against Falkirk’s Leon McCann, is out of contract after the Scottish Cup final.  Image: SNS

“Success is getting to the final and you’re looking at a £1million payday. That’s huge for the club given the headline figures which came out a few months ago (a loss before tax of £835,751 for the year ending on 31 May 2022).

“Who knows, that money might have an impact on the contracts we’re able to offer players and the calibre of player we’re able to support. We can hopefully sort out the squad so we can have a real title tilt next season.”

Celtic midfield movement impresses

Despite a mini slump by Celtic since recently wrapping up their second successive league title, Moffat acknowledges the champions at full-pelt are a class apart.

He added: “Since beating Hearts 2-0 to win the league, they have lost to Rangers and Hibs and drawn with St Mirren.

“Before those results, they had not dropped points in more than one league game before winning again in their next match this season – they’re such a strong team.

Celtic’s Reo Hatate celebrates a goal against Aberdeen this season. Image: SNS

“We want it to be a good contest. The last thing we want is the game getting away from us, which is what people are predicting, but we have beaten Celtic seven times in 23 years overall.”

Time to stop talking about timings…

The final kicks off at 5.30pm, which has caused a fair amount of anger amongst supporters, especially up north.

The special ‘Inverness Express’ run by ScotRail as well as buses run by D&E Coaches, Scottish Citylink and Megabus, have eased the fears of fans who would have struggled or failed to have got back the same night.

Moffat said: “I think the special train announcement came too late and most people would have booked their travel already. I don’t think that service will be highly subscribed. They missed the boat with that, if I can mix transport metaphors.

“It’s decided now though, and we just have to get on with it. We will have a good day out and hopefully come 5.30pm we can then enjoy the football.”

 

