Caley Thistle beating Celtic in Scottish Cup final would be a bigger shock than Darvel dumping the Dons, says ICT podcaster

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Beating this current Celtic side would be the greatest Scottish Cup shock ever.

That’s the verdict of Andrew Moffat, of the Caley Thistle fans’ podcast The Wyness Shuffle as he gets ready to cheer the Championship club on against Ange Postecoglou’s treble-chasing Hoops.

The Caley Jags, winners of the cup in 2015, have beaten Celtic three times in the competition, with the 2000 triumph when Steve Paterson’s First Division stars won 3-1 at Parkhead often profiled as the biggest shock ever.

Moffat points to the 1-0 win against Martin O’Neill’s team, with Henrik Larsson in it, in 2003 as the best, while the 3-2 extra-time thriller in the semi-final eight years ago was memorable in its own right.

West of Scotland League side Darvel’s 1-0 win against Aberdeen earlier this year has been touted as the cup’s biggest upset.

However, given Celtic are on the cusp of winning a world-record eighth domestic treble, for Billy Dodds’ team from the north, who finished sixth in the Championship this season, to beat them, would be talked about for decades to come.

Beating Celtic in final would top lot

Moffat said: “If we win the cup, be it on penalties or do it by having luck if they have a man sent off or a VAR decision, this would be the biggest shock in the history of Scottish football.

“You have other results where teams have beaten big sides, but this is the Scottish Cup final, and Celtic were so imperious until they won the title this season.

“This is one of the best Celtic sides to appear in a Scottish Cup final. We’re a second-tier team, so this would be the biggest ever for me.

“As big of a shock as it was, Aberdeen were on a low ebb when they lost to Darvel in January, while Darvel are clearly a club on the upward curve. I think a few people would have had a bet on Darvel winning that night.

“We have a slim chance of winning due to the bizarre nature of football, our record against them and with them missing Cameron Carter-Vickers.

“We have a 100% success rate in Scottish Cup finals, so let’s maintain that on Saturday.”

Two Premiership scalps for ICT

Caley Thistle were beaten 2-0 by their Championship rivals Queen’s Park in the cup in January.

However, it quickly came to light – thanks to ICT secretary Fiona McWilliams, that Queen’s had fielded ineligible player Euan Henderson and ICT were back in the cup, with Owen Coyle’s team expelled.

Since then, Inverness impressively defeated top-flight Livingston 3-0 at the Tony Macaroni Arena, Premiership Kilmarnock 2-1 at Inverness before beating Falkirk 3-0 in the Hampden semi-final.

Whatever the outcome, Moffat praised the side for making it all the way after being reinstated and hopes the money earned is used to retain key players.

Cup final cash must boost ICT squad

Stars such as Billy Mckay, Danny Devine, Scott Allardice and Austin Samuels are just some of those out of contract, along with the management.

He said: “I think we’re the first team to reach the final, having been knocked out. Regardless of that, the players then beat two Premiership sides.

“Success is getting to the final and you’re looking at a £1million payday. That’s huge for the club given the headline figures which came out a few months ago (a loss before tax of £835,751 for the year ending on 31 May 2022).

“Who knows, that money might have an impact on the contracts we’re able to offer players and the calibre of player we’re able to support. We can hopefully sort out the squad so we can have a real title tilt next season.”

Celtic midfield movement impresses

Despite a mini slump by Celtic since recently wrapping up their second successive league title, Moffat acknowledges the champions at full-pelt are a class apart.

He added: “Since beating Hearts 2-0 to win the league, they have lost to Rangers and Hibs and drawn with St Mirren.

“Before those results, they had not dropped points in more than one league game before winning again in their next match this season – they’re such a strong team.

“We want it to be a good contest. The last thing we want is the game getting away from us, which is what people are predicting, but we have beaten Celtic seven times in 23 years overall.”

Time to stop talking about timings…

The final kicks off at 5.30pm, which has caused a fair amount of anger amongst supporters, especially up north.

The special ‘Inverness Express’ run by ScotRail as well as buses run by D&E Coaches, Scottish Citylink and Megabus, have eased the fears of fans who would have struggled or failed to have got back the same night.

Moffat said: “I think the special train announcement came too late and most people would have booked their travel already. I don’t think that service will be highly subscribed. They missed the boat with that, if I can mix transport metaphors.

📣 Don't miss out! Tickets are on sale for our ‘Inverness Express’ football special between Inverness & Glasgow Queen Street for the men's @ScottishCup final on 3 June. These are available from the Inverness Travel Shop on a first come, first served basis.@Hampdenpark@ICTFC pic.twitter.com/jHYzvodwX9 — ScotRail (@ScotRail) May 24, 2023

“It’s decided now though, and we just have to get on with it. We will have a good day out and hopefully come 5.30pm we can then enjoy the football.”