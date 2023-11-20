Arlene Fraser murder: P&J launches new six-part true crime podcast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home P&J Investigations

Arlene Fraser murder: P&J launches new six-part true crime podcast

Episodes are available now from all major podcast platforms.  

By Dale Haslam
Arlene Fraser was last seen in April 1998.
Arlene Fraser, the 33-year-old mum of two who went missing from her home in Elgin in 1998. Image: Supplied.

The Press and Journal has launched a new true crime podcast series exploring the mysterious case of Arlene Fraser – a mum of two who vanished from her north-east home 25 years ago.

With the full support of Arlene’s family, the series explores what became Scotland’s largest ever missing persons case that began when the 33-year-old disappeared on April 28, 1998.

Across six episodes, Vanished: The Arlene Fraser Murder details how the married Elgin woman’s disappearance sparked a huge search operation, with mountain-rescue teams, search dogs, helicopters and police divers joining the hunt.

The case gripped the public in not only Scotland, but across the UK as detectives took more than 400 witness statements, held press conferences – and launched a murder inquiry.

As police gathered evidence, all roads led them to Arlene’s husband Nat Fraser. But there was just one problem – he had a solid alibi.

An Arlene Fraser missing poster on a wall in Elgin.
An Arlene Fraser missing poster. Image: DC Thomson.

Detectives worked for months on the case without a breakthrough.

They were baffled as to how Arlene could have disappeared into thin air, leaving all her belongings in the house, her vacuum cleaner plugged in and the washing machine on.

But fresh eyes led officers down a path that dramatically shone a light on a conspiracy to silence Arlene – and there was a major breakthrough.

Killer dramatically freed from jail

That development led to two court cases and, though justice was done, it was far from the end of the story.

A story from the Evening Express covering Nat Fraser being freed from prison pending an appeal for his murder conviction.

The podcast follows every twist and turn of this dramatic case and includes interviews with Arlene’s closest friends – and the detective who helped bring her killer to justice.

We also explore what the current position is and hear from Arlene’s sister Carol Gillies about the family’s quest to find Arlene’s body and change Scottish law.

This investigative podcast is the second of its kind for The Press and Journal, after the successful release of Hunting Mr X in summer 2023.

Investigative reporter Dale Haslam spent almost a year investigating this story, visiting key locations in and around Elgin.

A crucial 50-minute window

He studied records from the time and spoke with detectives, lawyers and witnesses to build up a full picture of what happened to Arlene.

Dale said: “At the very heart of this intriguing tale is – just exactly what happened during a crucial 50-minute window between when Arlene was last heard from and when her house was found empty?

“Where could she have gone? Why did the house look like she had left the house spontaneously and why did the neighbours not hear anything suspicious?

Arlene Fraser's loved ones hug each other at a memorial service in Elgin
Arlene Fraser’s loved ones console each other at a memorial service in Elgin. Image: Colin Rennie / DC Thomson.

“This is a tale of abuse and jealousy – a woman’s desire for independence and a man’s attempt to control her by any means necessary and then cover his tracks.

Co-producer Brendan Duggan said: “If you’re someone who likes to listen to true crime podcasts, this story will grip you right up until the end.

“We hope it will spark a debate on whether killers should be allowed out of jail if they know where the body is and refuse to reveal the location.

“It’s is a story that we treated with the utmost sensitivity from the very start, communicating with Arlene’s family every step of the way.”

Where can I listen to Vanished: The Arlene Fraser Murder?

A picture of investigative reporters Dale Haslam and Brendan Duggan and audio producer Morven McIntyre who all worked on the Arlene Fraser podcast.
L-R: P&J investigative reporters Dale Haslam and Brendan Duggan, and audio producer Morven McIntyre. Image: Kami Thomson and Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

The first three episodes of the podcast are available now, with the final three episodes released weekly.

You will find Vanished and Hunting Mr X on all major podcast platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Amazon Music.

Both podcasts are also available here on The Press and Journal website.

Subscribe to the series so you never miss an episode and let us know what you think with a review.

Special thanks to our guests Michelle Scott, Marion Taylor, Alan Smith and Alex Prentice.

Thank you to Lindsey Hamilton who voiced Carol Gilles in episode 6 of the podcast.

And of course, a special thanks to the family of Arlene Fraser.

Credits

  • Vanished: The Arlene Fraser Murder is hosted and reported by Dale Haslam.
  • It was produced by Morven McIntyre and Brendan Duggan.
  • Assistant producer is Megan Avolio. Our head of audio video is Mark Asquith.
  • Cheryl Livingstone is our special projects editor. Head of content development is Richard Prest.
  • Additional online videos by Drew Farrell and Callum Main.
  • Our social media executive is Kitty Ma and our SEO editor is Jamie Cameron. Our graphics were made by Roddie Reid.

Conversation