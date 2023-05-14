SNP chiefs used private laptops to stop colleagues leaking information

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP chiefs used private laptops to stop colleagues leaking information

In a series of interviews, insiders reveal the extent of a 'culture of secrecy', slammed 'ridiculous' meetings - and even said it's time to 'drain the swamp'. Derek Healey reports.

Derek Healey Derek Healey
Nicola Sturgeon quit in February but the party is still dealing with fall-out. Image: PA
Nicola Sturgeon quit in February but the party is still dealing with fall-out. Image: PA

SNP chiefs passed around crucial internal information on shared laptops that couldn’t leave the room as paranoia grew over damaging leaks, according to senior figures in the party.

In a series of interviews, insiders revealed the extent of a “culture of secrecy” in meetings.

One even echoed Donald Trump by calling on bosses to “drain the swamp”.

It comes as party members continue to react to dramatic events since Nicola Sturgeon resigned as leader in February. Police questioned her husband, the former party chief executive Peter Murrell, last month in connection with a probe into finances.

Meanwhile, a row erupted in North Lanarkshire over the alleged failure to investigate complaints of sexual harassment against former SNP council leader Jordan Linden. The debacle has seen seven councillors leave the local SNP group.

It’s a s**t show. I’m aware there have been issues with HQ for a long time and not just around finances.

– SNP source

Those with experience dealing with the internal complaints procedure describe it as a bigger mess than the details documented in a leaked report into Labour’s handling of anti-Semitism under Jeremy Corbyn.

‘Ridiculous meetings’

One senior source revealed how a “culture of secrecy” within the highest echelons of the party would spill over into meetings with National Executive Committee members when discussing finances.

He said: “We’ve been asking questions for years and getting roadblocked and told it’s not relevant.

“There were ridiculous meetings where because there was a previous leak they started withholding documentation.

“They would say things like we’re not going to provide you with a paper copy of this, we’ll pass around a laptop so you can see it on screen.

“And that was the extent of what they got to see.

“That’s no way to run any organisation. In no other organisation I’ve ever been involved in would that have been accepted.”

Nicola Sturgeon with husband Peter Murrell. Image: PA

An SNP MP said he had experienced numbered documents being handed out and then collected back in and checked at the end of other meetings with senior colleagues.

‘Dysfunctional’

Meanwhile, party figures described a dysfunctional complaints process where problems go unresolved for years.

We were told about one branch in Glasgow where it has taken four years for the national executive to address multiple complaints against “two or three individuals”.

A source said: “It’s a s**t show. I’m aware there have been issues with HQ for a long time and not just around finances.

“There have been complaints that have gone to HQ from across Scotland – some serious complaints – that were sent to people like Peter [Murrell].

“There was this whole climate of essentially if we just don’t deal with it or acknowledge it, it will just disappear. That is what is now coming back to bite them all on the arse.

“In some senses, I’m kind of thankful that is the case.

“It’s a bit Trumpesque to say it but I do actually think we need to drain the swamp.”

Humza Yousaf wants to bring the party together again. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

An SNP MP said that is “not an unfair description” and told us the complaints process should now be taken away from party bosses and dealt with by committee.

He said: “The culture has to change. There is a need for substantial internal reform.

“There needs to be a complaints process that is worthy of the name and we need to have a serious look at vetting.

“There are branches that have been waiting years for responses to complaints.”

‘Marking your own homework’

The MP said he does not get the impression things have improved since Mr Murrell left.

“When I got a copy of the leaked Labour report I thought to myself that is far more professional than the way we deal with stuff,” he said.

“There’s an element of marking your own homework.”

Scottish Conservative chairman Craig Hoy said the revelations are a “devastating testimony” to paranoia, secrecy and stonewalling under Mr Murrell’s leadership.

Mr Hoy said: “We knew that a tiny clique at the top of the party hoarded information and decision making but it’s mind-boggling to think that they wouldn’t print or email details to supposedly loyal colleagues for fear of leaks.”

An SNP spokesperson said: “The SNP’s democratically elected National Executive Committee has governed the party well for many years and, under the leadership of Humza Yousaf, the SNP is undertaking work to go further to improve our governance and transparency wherever we can.

“If any member has suggestions on where to make improvements on governance then they are encouraged to feed into the review group already under way.”

Tags

Conversation

Conversation

