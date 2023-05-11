Euan McColm: SNP flashy giveaway policies do more harm than good

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Euan McColm: SNP flashy giveaway policies do more harm than good

In Scotland, we accept 'free' prescriptions for the richest and the abolition of university tuition fees as somehow progressive.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has said he is 'committed' to keeping university education free for Scots (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
By Euan McColm

For a moment there, it seemed like Humza Yousaf might have accepted reality.

Following a cross-party summit on poverty, the first minister signalled a willingness to rethink the Scottish Government’s priorities. Poverty and the cost-of-living crisis were, he said, the biggest challenges facing the country. Poverty could not be wished away. It was time for a dose of realism and debate about “tax, targeting, and tough choices”.

Given that the SNP’s headline policies in recent years have been of the flashy giveaway variety, this was a refreshing change of tone. Bread and circuses politics may sparkle with superficial appeal, but it is no way to truly reform society.

Were the Conservatives at Westminster to unveil policies which disproportionately benefited the wealthiest in society, the SNP – and, I daresay, members of other parties and none – would condemn them.

Yet, here in Scotland, we accept the expansion of “free” prescription provision to include the richest among us and the abolition of university tuition fees as somehow progressive.

The facts don’t support that belief. Before the SNP abolished prescription charges, 50% of Scots qualified for free provision and 80% of all prescriptions were dispensed at no cost to the recipient.

This great, “progressive” policy amounts to the Scottish Government taking more than £50 million a year out of the NHS drugs budget to pay for paracetamol and pile cream for well-off professionals.

Meanwhile, the abolition of university tuition fees has done nothing to close the attainment gap. Rather, the policy has meant the imposition of strict limits on uni places for Scottish students.

Universities have had to expand the number of overseas students they admit in order that their fees cover the costs of the policy. This just makes it harder still for kids from less privileged backgrounds to get in.

It’s time for discussion and debate

Sadly, Yousaf has decided that these policies are not up for discussion as part of his tough debate. This is political cowardice on the part of the first minister.

Our NHS is on its knees. It’s entirely legitimate, therefore, to ask whether we should be spending tens of millions each year to give prescribed medication to top-rate taxpayers. Education offers a clear route out of poverty, so why can’t we discuss whether a policy which limits university spaces is wise?

There is a willingness among opposition parties at Holyrood to have these discussions, but if anyone dares speak up, they are caricatured by the SNP spin machine as cruel and grasping.

This is the politics of the playground. If Humza Yousaf is serious about tackling poverty, the future of every costly giveaway policy must be up for debate.

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers

