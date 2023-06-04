Is Scotland ready for a four-day week?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics
Scottish politics

Is Scotland ready for a four-day week?

Companies including Isle of Barra Distillers have already tested the concept with their workers. Justin Bowie reports.

Justin Bowie Justin Bowie
Scots have been able to enjoy extra Bank Holiday days off - but what if that was the norm? Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Scots have been able to enjoy extra Bank Holiday days off - but what if that was the norm? Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Many of you will have enjoyed the long stretch of unusually close Bank Holidays over the spring.

But what if it was always like that, and an extra day off for full-time workers across Scotland was normal?

For lots of us, working five days a week is simply a fact of life, but some people think that should change.

We spoke to experts, campaigners and some employers suggest Scotland is already quietly shifting habits to make room for three-day weekends.

Could it work?

Do four-day weeks mean less pay?

Employees intrigued by the concept have one big question – are they going to get less money?

It’s all well and good getting more time off work, but the cost-of-living crisis means many households can’t afford to lose out on any income.

Activists insist workers can do their jobs just as efficiently in four days instead of five without having to suffer any loss of pay.

A small number of Scottish firms have moved to a model where staff work longer shifts to then get an extra day off.

Down the line, supporters of a four-day week say employees should be able to benefit from a three-day weekend without having to cover the same hours.

Joe Ryle, who runs the campaign for a four-day week.

“The four-day week is a win-win for workers and employers,” said Joe Ryle, who is the director of a campaign group to bring it about.

Proposals to reorganise the working week have been backed by the Scottish Government, which plans to run public sector trials.

The Scottish Greens – who share power with the SNP – support the idea and already let their staff work a four-day week.

What are the benefits?

Campaigner Mr Ryle said being given an extended weekend “improves the wellbeing of workers”.

Businesses in Scotland who have implemented a four-day week in some form or another tend to agree.

Isle of Barra Distillers took part in a three-month trial where staff worked the same number of hours across four days.

Debbie MacMillan, furthest to the right, said the four-day week had been positive for Isle of Barra Distillers.

Performance manager Debbie MacMillan said it was a “positive experiment” and the business has now implemented this permanently.

She told us it gave workers more flexibility, let them save on fuel by commuting less, and helped them reduce childcare costs.

She said: “Staff morale and productivity was enhanced positively by this change and it allowed a better work-life balance for our team. It’s safe to say we haven’t looked back.”

METALtech UK, a fabrications business based in Dundee, followed a similar model when they first introduced a four-day working week.

MetalTECH UK director Wattie Milne.

Company director Wattie Milne reckons not a single member of staff would now want to return to a five-day week if they were asked.

He said: “Everybody quickly became accustomed to the four-day week, and preferred that.

“At first, did I think it would have fitted for this business? No. But does it now? Yes.

“There would be an uproar if I went to try and go back to a five-day working week.”

Compressing the working week into four days has clearly worked for some firms – but is reducing full-time hours and retaining pay for all but a few companies still a pipe dream?

What are the challenges?

Economic experts reckon a four-day week will benefit certain businesses but will be tricky for governments to mandate across the economy.

That goes against what campaigners in favour of scaling back the working week are hoping to see.

Professor Keith Bender, from Aberdeen University.

Professor Keith Bender, from Aberdeen University’s business school, said there could be productivity benefits for some companies who can work more efficiently.

But he said a four-day week would be a much more difficult goal to reach for firms in the service industry who always need staff on-shift at designated times.

Prof Bender said: “The same amount of work needs to be done, meaning you would need more workers. That fights against the push to have fewer hours.

“There are some forms of production that don’t lend themselves well to this. It may be a challenge for some businesses to survive on a four-day week.”

Professor Morris Altman, from Dundee University’s business school, said the key challenge for firms is maintaining productivity.

Dundee University economics expert Morris Altman.

He said that could be “difficult” given high inflation, and warned many companies might view it as a “big risk” without government support.

But he admitted a four-day week is not necessarily a policy any government can hope to introduce en masse.

Prof Altman said: “The idea that you can legislate for a four-day work week is in some sense almost mindless.

“It’ll be very challenging. You have to look at it sector by sector.”

But campaigner Mr Ryle insists governments need to be heavily involved if the culture around work is to ever change.

He said: “Without wholehearted support and the economy shifting, that does present challenges.

“We can’t have a four-day working week across society for everyone without government involvement.”

Mr Ryle is glad the Scottish Government wants to explore pilots in the public sector, but says activists are frustrated by the pace.

He told us: “It does seem like another example of a government saying something and not delivering.

“Clearly SNP politicians are happy to be associated with the four-day week, but it’s been very frustrating that they’ve been slow on it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]