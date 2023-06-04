Kintana, Dey and Buck the Shetland Pony are looking for new homes – can you help?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Kintana, Dey and Buck the Shetland Pony are looking for new homes – can you help?

Each animal has a friendly and gentle nature for those looking for a new furry companion.

By Ross Hempseed
Buck, Dey and Kintana are looking for their forever home. Image: SSPCA.
Buck, Dey and Kintana are looking for their forever home. Image: SSPCA.

Are you looking for a cute new companion?

Then why not head along to the Scottish SPCA’s centre in Drumoak to visit the dogs looking for their forever homes.

The north-east base rehomes hundreds of dogs, cats and other creatures every year and makes sure they are well looked after while they wait to meet their new owners.

This week, they are sharing three of their current residents, including the small but mighty Buck, a Shetland Pony.

Buck is cheeky chappie who needs a new home preferably with space to roam around. Image: SSPCA.

Buck

Buck the Shetland pony, is a cheeky chap who may be small but is mighty.

When he arrived into the centre, he was very overweight resulting in some ongoing health issues.

Buck has managed to lose a lot of his excess weight but he will need restricted grazing during the summer to help keep him at his current healthy size.

He is a sweet-natured boy and loves human company. He enjoys being groomed and going for hand walks.

Buck likes to be boss of the herd and gets stressed with too many other horses around him. He has only recently been gelded therefore it would be better for Buck to only to spend a short time with new gelding friends.

It would be ideal if his new friend is a bit bigger than him and won’t let him push them around.

If you can give Buck a new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

Kintana would be best suited to an adult-only home or a family with older children. Image: SSPCA.

Kintana

Kintana is a loving and affectionate cat who enjoys snuggling up with her favourite humans and can be quite vocal – especially around dinnertime.

She can often be found playing with her favourite toys and climbing her favourite cat tree.

The SSPCA are unsure if Kintana has had outside access before, but think she would like to be offered the option to explore the outdoors in her new home.

She is not a fan of other cats and would have to be the only feline in the household and

who will give her space to settle into her new environment.

If you can give Kintana a new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

Dey is a springer spaniel looking for a new home. Image: SSPCA.

Dey

Dey is a handsome and loveable springer spaniel looking for an active home who can match his energy and keep him entertained,

He enjoys toys and loves a quiet cuddle but hasn’t spent much time in the outside world, so his new owner must have some experience in training and socialising to help him come out of his shell and learn to manage his excitement outdoors.

Dey enjoys the company of other well-mannered dogs and would suit a quiet home potentially with a canine companion pending a successful introduction at the centre.

He would also benefit from a secure garden where he can exercise safely.

If you can give Dey a new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A ScotRail train
Rail services to Inverness and Aberdeen halted after two people hit by trains
The A92 was closed off to traffic in the early hours of Sunday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
A92 near Gourdon reopened following early morning crash
William Fraser was one of the hidden heroes of the Second World War. Pic: Tom Petch.
The Aberdeen soldier who played a pivotal role in the creation of the SAS
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
DNA snares man who stole 20 bikes from leasing firm
"Frustrated" parents could soon be facing the headache of two school runs in Aberdeen, as the city struggles to cope with the increased rolls. Image: Simon Walton/DC Thomson.
Two school runs? Parents face putting kids to different schools due to Aberdeen's 'bulging'…
2
Inverurie teenager Katie Gibbs wearing a Who Cares? Scotland t-shirt
Aberdeenshire teenager swapping Inverurie Academy for Harvard this summer
Taste of Grampian 2023. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
80 of the best pictures from Taste of Grampian 2023 at P&J Live in…
Taste of Grampian 2023 proved a huge success.
Taste of Grampian 2023: James Martin roasts audience and local talent shines at food…
Image Police Scotland.
Public asked not to approach, but to report, sightings of 42-year-old man missing from…
A large police presence was visible in Inverurie while an investigation took place. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
One man arrested and one in hospital following disturbance in Inverurie

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]