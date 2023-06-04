Kintana, Dey and Buck the Shetland Pony are looking for new homes – can you help?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Are you looking for a cute new companion?

Then why not head along to the Scottish SPCA’s centre in Drumoak to visit the dogs looking for their forever homes.

The north-east base rehomes hundreds of dogs, cats and other creatures every year and makes sure they are well looked after while they wait to meet their new owners.

This week, they are sharing three of their current residents, including the small but mighty Buck, a Shetland Pony.

Buck

Buck the Shetland pony, is a cheeky chap who may be small but is mighty.

When he arrived into the centre, he was very overweight resulting in some ongoing health issues.

Buck has managed to lose a lot of his excess weight but he will need restricted grazing during the summer to help keep him at his current healthy size.

He is a sweet-natured boy and loves human company. He enjoys being groomed and going for hand walks.

Buck likes to be boss of the herd and gets stressed with too many other horses around him. He has only recently been gelded therefore it would be better for Buck to only to spend a short time with new gelding friends.

It would be ideal if his new friend is a bit bigger than him and won’t let him push them around.

If you can give Buck a new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

Kintana

Kintana is a loving and affectionate cat who enjoys snuggling up with her favourite humans and can be quite vocal – especially around dinnertime.

She can often be found playing with her favourite toys and climbing her favourite cat tree.

The SSPCA are unsure if Kintana has had outside access before, but think she would like to be offered the option to explore the outdoors in her new home.

She is not a fan of other cats and would have to be the only feline in the household and

who will give her space to settle into her new environment.

If you can give Kintana a new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

Dey

Dey is a handsome and loveable springer spaniel looking for an active home who can match his energy and keep him entertained,

He enjoys toys and loves a quiet cuddle but hasn’t spent much time in the outside world, so his new owner must have some experience in training and socialising to help him come out of his shell and learn to manage his excitement outdoors.

Dey enjoys the company of other well-mannered dogs and would suit a quiet home potentially with a canine companion pending a successful introduction at the centre.

He would also benefit from a secure garden where he can exercise safely.

If you can give Dey a new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.