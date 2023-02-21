Four-day working week been a ‘fantastic’ success for Barra Distillers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Four-day working week been a ‘fantastic’ success for Barra Distillers

By Kelly Wilson
February 21, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 21, 2023, 6:05 pm
Isle of Barra Distillers introduced a four-day working week L-R Shona Gray, Michael Morrison, Katie Morrison, Debbie MacMillan.
Isle of Barra Distillers introduced a four-day working week L-R Shona Gray, Michael Morrison, Katie Morrison, Debbie MacMillan.

The four-day week has been hailed a ‘fantastic scheme’ and become the new way of working at Isle of Barra Distillers.

The gin distillery introduced the four-day working week for its team of six in January last year for an initial three-month period.

However, the increased productivity and all-round positive feeling from staff has seen it become the new normal.

It means staff work slightly longer hours everyday to complete the equivalent of five days and orders are no longer dispatched on Fridays – with no loss of pay.

Business performance manager Debbie MacMillan believes the scheme has been of massive benefit to both staff and distillery owners Michael and Katie Morrison.

She said: “We first introduced it at the beginning of January 2022 for the three months.

“But feedback has been great and it worked equally as well for the employers and employees.

Debbie MacMillan. Image: Isle of Barra Distillers

“We had a chat at the end of the trial period and it was a short discussion because everyone was very happy to continue.

“The level of work being done within the hours we were working was sufficient to continue.”

Benefits to staff

Isle of Barra Distillers is Scotland’s most westerly whisky and gin producer and was founded in 2016.

Isle of Barra Distillers owners Katie and Michael Morrison. Image: Isle of Barra Distillers

It was one of a number of businesses who joined a pilot programme organised by 4 Day Week Global, in partnership with think tank Autonomy, the 4 Day Week UK Campaign and researchers at Cambridge University, Oxford University and Boston College.

A more recent trial was also carried out with 61 companies across a variety of sectors in the UK committing to reducing their working hours for all staff by 20%, for six months from June last year.

Research revealed  a significant drop in the rates of stress and illness among the approximately 2,900 staff trying a shorter working week.

Around 39% of employees said they were less stressed compared with the start of the trial, and the number of sick days taken during the trial dropped by around two thirds.

People were much more likely to stay in their jobs, despite the trial taking place amid the “great resignation” period where workers have been quitting at record rates in search of greater flexibility, the report said.

There was a 57% drop in the number of staff leaving the participating companies compared with the same period the previous year.

‘Major breakthrough’

Ms MacMillan believes it’s something every company should be looking towards introducing.

She said: “There’s been a lot of talk on the island about it and when we’re at business events people ask how it’s going. It’s been a hot topic of discussion.

“It’s great you have your four consecutive days of working when you keep your head down and are very focused.

“Then you three days off you can really enjoy. It’s all round been a fantastic scheme.”

Joe Ryle, director of the 4 Day Week Campaign, said the trial is “major breakthrough moment” for the campaign towards a four-day working week.

“Across a wide variety of different sectors of the economy, these incredible results show that the four-day week with no loss of pay really works”, Mr Ryle said.

“Surely the time has now come to begin rolling it out across the country.”

 

 

