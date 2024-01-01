A9 dualling: John Swinney raised alarm over costs and engineering on SAME DAY Alex Salmond made roads pledge in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A9 dualling: John Swinney raised alarm over costs and engineering on SAME DAY Alex Salmond made roads pledge in Inverness

Hours before Alex Salmond promised to dual the A9 in 2008, his cabinet discussed how the project would be "hugely expensive" with "significant" engineering concerns. Alasdair Clark reports.
Alasdair Clark
A9 dualling
The government announced this year it could not meet the pledge to dual the A9 by 2025. Image: DC Thomson

Alex Salmond’s top team of government ministers discussed “significant” engineering challenges which would need to be met to dual the A9, hours before he made an historic pledge to deliver the project in 2008.

In what would become a landmark day for the Highlands, members of the SNP administration met at Inverness Townhouse on August 5.

It was the first time a government cabinet meeting had taken place there since 1921, when Prime Minister Lloyd George gathered his ministers in the same room.

Perhaps capitalising on the moment, Mr Salmond used the opportunity to announce the A9 would be dualled by 2025 – a date already ditched as unattainable.

The Scottish Cabinet meets in Inverness in 2008. Image: Phil Downie/DC Thomson.

But official papers made public for the first time today reveal how the decision followed a meeting where ministers were warned the project would be “hugely expensive” and require significant engineering concerns to be overcome.

Minutes from the meeting show how John Swinney, who was finance secretary, had warned how challenging the promise would be to fulfill.

‘This might not be possible’

The conclusions from the meeting add: “Mr Swinney said that there was continuing concern over the number of fatal accidents on stretches of the A9 from Perth to Inverness.

“He said that the Strategic Transport Review Project (STRP), which would be presented to cabinet in October, would outline plans to make significant safety improvements to the A9, amongst other things.

Coverage of Alex Salmond’s pledge.

“He said that, while dualling of the A9 remained the overarching policy intention, this might not be possible in some places due to difficulties with land purchase or significant engineering concerns.”

Elsewhere in the papers, Mr Swinney said such a project would be “hugely expensive”.

The subsequent strategic transport projects review presented to cabinet in October also lacked detail about exactly how the full Perth to Inverness route could be completed.

Setting out transport objectives between 2012 and 2022, only a small section of the road was scheduled for the delivery.

The most significant chunks were listed as being in either the development or design phase.

Then finance chief John Swinney warned cabinet of the challenges in 2008. Image: PA

The reasoning set out by Mr Swinney at the 2008 meeting foreshadowed many of the excuses given by present-day SNP ministers who admitted earlier this year the promise could not be delivered.

Announcing the delay in February 2023, transport minister Jenny Gilruth blamed the pandemic alongside statutory approval processes, market capacity, supply chain availability and the availability of funding.

Mr Salmond characterised the broken promise as a “very substantial betrayal” of the Highlands.

Pointing the finger at his successors, he said: “What happened after 2014 was that the Scottish Government lost its way on the A9.

“The pace went from full steam ahead to glacial.”

Just before Christmas, current transport secretary Mairi McAllan announced the road will now take until 2035 to be completed.

Read more about the A9’s twists, turns and delayed timetables here.

 

