A9 dualling upgrade delayed AGAIN as 2025 target ‘simply no longer achievable’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

A9 dualling upgrade delayed AGAIN as 2025 target ‘simply no longer achievable’

Bid to dual the Tomatin-Moy section has been rejected over high costs.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
February 8, 2023, 3:52 pm Updated: February 8, 2023, 6:52 pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Upgrades to the A9 have been delayed further. Image: Steve MacDougall /DC Thomson.
Upgrades to the A9 have been delayed further. Image: Steve MacDougall /DC Thomson.

The long-promised upgrade to the A9 between Perth and Inverness has been delayed again.

SNP transport chief Jenny Gilruth confirmed the target to complete the project within the next three years was “simply no longer achievable” because of economic pressure.

She announced a bid to upgrade the Tomatin-Moy section in the Highlands has been rejected over high costs and will have to go out to tender again.

The SNP originally promised to dual the 80-mile route when the came into power more than 15 years ago.

Campaigners have been inundating the Scottish Government with demands to upgrade the A9 after more than a dozen tragedies on the route in 2022.

Jenny Gilruth announced more delays during a statement in parliament. Image: Chris Sumner

Speaking in Holyrood on Wednesday, Ms Gilruth said: “Progress has been significantly disrupted by the pandemic. The UK economic climate has been extremely volatile in recent times.

“The original completion date for the dualling of the A9 was scheduled to be 2025. That timescale is simply no longer achievable.

“I will set out a revised timescale as soon as possible. It is true that the target date originally set was always an ambitious challenge.”

Fergus Ewing wins ‘hat’ bet

Former SNP government minister Fergus Ewing previously said he would eat his hat if his party met the 2025 deadline.

He says locals are owed an apology for the delays.

In October, Highland representatives demanded increased safety measures on the A9 to bring down the “catastrophic death toll”.

Murdo Fraser criticised the delays. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament.

Perthshire Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser said Ms Gilruth’s statement was full of “empty words” and further bad news for drivers.

He said: “Today we might have hoped for some positive news, some detail on a timetable for long-delayed completion. Instead, all we have is more bad news, with a further delay to the Tomatin-Moy stretch.

“The minister could tell us nothing about progress or a timetable for completing the remaining sections, no details, no timescales, no hope, just empty words repeated over and over about an unwavering commitment.

“More people will die this year, and next, and the one after, as this SNP promise is not delivered.”

Highland Lib Dem MP Jamie Stone said: “The minister claimed that people call the A9 the “‘spine of Scotland’, linking Lowland with Highland”.

“In that case, I do not know how the Scottish Government expect Scotland to stand when the top half of its spine is falling apart.”

The SNP have also come under pressure over their failure to dual the A96 route between Aberdeen and Inverness.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish politics

Upgrades to the A9 have been delayed further. Image: Steve MacDougall /DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire leader warns of council tax rise as services 'at danger' of cuts
Upgrades to the A9 have been delayed further. Image: Steve MacDougall /DC Thomson.
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Upgrades to the A9 have been delayed further. Image: Steve MacDougall /DC Thomson.
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Tracking the vaccination rollout in Scotland
Covid vaccine in Scotland: Track the rollout progress with these charts
Upgrades to the A9 have been delayed further. Image: Steve MacDougall /DC Thomson.
I love it in Moray, but I'm worried about having a baby here
A general view of the Isle of Harris (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rural estates research ‘challenges outdated image of Scottish laird’
Upgrades to the A9 have been delayed further. Image: Steve MacDougall /DC Thomson.
'Levelling Up' row as SNP claim Moray snubbed in favour of Rishi Sunak’s backyard
Upgrades to the A9 have been delayed further. Image: Steve MacDougall /DC Thomson.
Salmon farmers want their £10m used to 'turbocharge' Highland housing
'Rich list' of top landowners should expose where public cash is going says ex-government…
Upgrades to the A9 have been delayed further. Image: Steve MacDougall /DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Brexit three years on

Most Read

1
Upgrades to the A9 have been delayed further. Image: Steve MacDougall /DC Thomson.
Two men charged with murder after Peterhead stabbing
2
Upgrades to the A9 have been delayed further. Image: Steve MacDougall /DC Thomson.
Jail for domestic abuser after assaulting girlfriend following memorial drinks
3
Upgrades to the A9 have been delayed further. Image: Steve MacDougall /DC Thomson.
Dwight Yorke vows to break Celtic and Rangers stranglehold if he gets Aberdeen job
2
4
Upgrades to the A9 have been delayed further. Image: Steve MacDougall /DC Thomson.
Inverness knifeman who was shot by police acquitted of petrol bomb attacks
5
Upgrades to the A9 have been delayed further. Image: Steve MacDougall /DC Thomson.
Hapless thief caught after car breaks down 20 minutes after he stole it
6
Upgrades to the A9 have been delayed further. Image: Steve MacDougall /DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire leader warns of council tax rise as services ‘at danger’ of cuts
7
Upgrades to the A9 have been delayed further. Image: Steve MacDougall /DC Thomson.
Aberdeen announce Alan Burrows as club’s new chief executive as Dons land highly-respected Motherwell…
8
Upgrades to the A9 have been delayed further. Image: Steve MacDougall /DC Thomson.
South Uist coastguard named volunteer of the year for flood response
9
hit and run bucksburn
Man, 37, charged following hit-and-run incident in Aberdeen
10
Upgrades to the A9 have been delayed further. Image: Steve MacDougall /DC Thomson.
Liverpudlian drug courier didn’t know he was carrying £88,000 of heroin and cash

More from Press and Journal

Upgrades to the A9 have been delayed further. Image: Steve MacDougall /DC Thomson.
'I'm lucky they caught it early - there are people who are not so…
Upgrades to the A9 have been delayed further. Image: Steve MacDougall /DC Thomson.
Six Nations: Huw Jones' defence as much as his try-scoring won his place back…
seals newburgh
Woman charged following incident involving dogs and seals in Newburgh
Upgrades to the A9 have been delayed further. Image: Steve MacDougall /DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women suffer disappointing 2-1 defeat against Dundee United
Fergus Alberts, right, in action for Huntly. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Turriff United sign striker Fergus Alberts from Inverurie Locos
Upgrades to the A9 have been delayed further. Image: Steve MacDougall /DC Thomson.
'Spectra is for everyone': Festival of light makes illuminating return to Aberdeen
Upgrades to the A9 have been delayed further. Image: Steve MacDougall /DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Turkish restaurant donating 'every penny' of meals sold to raise funds for Turkey…
easyJet plane flies over Aberdeen Airport
Aberdeen Airport drop-off charge to increase to £5 due to rise in 'operational costs'
Upgrades to the A9 have been delayed further. Image: Steve MacDougall /DC Thomson.
Inverurie Academy pupil, 17, gets his pilot wings before he can learn to drive
Upgrades to the A9 have been delayed further. Image: Steve MacDougall /DC Thomson.
Insch refillery Butterfly Effect sets £5,000 crowdfunding goal to take mobile shop on the…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented