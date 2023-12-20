A9 dualling: New timetable published in full as Perth-Inverness upgrade given delayed 2035 finish date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A9 dualling: New timetable published in full as Perth-Inverness upgrade given delayed 2035 finish date

The first stage between Tomatin and Moy will be finished in 2027, but the long-overdue project will take another TWELVE YEARS to complete.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
A9 dualling
The government announced this year it could not meet the pledge to dual the A9 by 2025. Image: DC Thomson

The A9 road is now scheduled to be fully dualled between Perth and Inverness by 2035, more than a decade later than originally planned.

SNP transport chief Màiri McAllan outlined her new timetable today for a project which has been bogged down by long delays and missed deadlines.

The first of nine sections still to be upgraded, between Tomatin and Moy in the Highlands, is expected to be completed by 2027 at the very earliest.

But work on it is not expected to begin until next summer.

In Holyrood today, Ms McAllan said the overall project – one of the most expensive put forward in Holyrood – is now expected to total £3 billion.

SNP transport secretary Mairi McAllan. Image: PA

How the sections will be completed

The government wants construction between the Tay Crossing and Ballinluig to commence in 2025, in the hope the section can be fully dualled by 2028.

Construction between Pitlochry and Killiecrankie will go on until 2030, while upgrades between the Pass of Birnam and the Tay Crossing will not be finished before 2032.

Work on northern sections of the project will not kick off until 2028, and it could take five years until the programme to upgrade the Highlands is completed.

Three sections of the road, stretching from Killiecrankie to Crubenmore, will not be dualled until 2035.

Ms McAllan revealed it will take until seven years from now until even half of the road has been upgraded as promised by the SNP.

It’s anticipated 85% of the project will then be completed by 2033, before the remaining works then ideally finish two years later.

Map showing the A9 between Inverness and Perth.

Long years of promises

The Scottish Government first pledged to dual the long stretch of road shortly after taking power in 2007.

In the meantime, lives have continued to be lost on dangerous stretches of the route.

Earlier this year, the SNP ripped up the original timetable to finish all upgrades by 2025.

This is a breaking news story. More detail follows.