A9 dualling: New timetable published in full as Perth-Inverness upgrade given delayed 2035 finish date

The A9 road is now scheduled to be fully dualled between Perth and Inverness by 2035, more than a decade later than originally planned.

SNP transport chief Màiri McAllan outlined her new timetable today for a project which has been bogged down by long delays and missed deadlines.

The first of nine sections still to be upgraded, between Tomatin and Moy in the Highlands, is expected to be completed by 2027 at the very earliest.

But work on it is not expected to begin until next summer.

In Holyrood today, Ms McAllan said the overall project – one of the most expensive put forward in Holyrood – is now expected to total £3 billion.

How the sections will be completed

The government wants construction between the Tay Crossing and Ballinluig to commence in 2025, in the hope the section can be fully dualled by 2028.

Construction between Pitlochry and Killiecrankie will go on until 2030, while upgrades between the Pass of Birnam and the Tay Crossing will not be finished before 2032.

Work on northern sections of the project will not kick off until 2028, and it could take five years until the programme to upgrade the Highlands is completed.

Three sections of the road, stretching from Killiecrankie to Crubenmore, will not be dualled until 2035.

Ms McAllan revealed it will take until seven years from now until even half of the road has been upgraded as promised by the SNP.

It’s anticipated 85% of the project will then be completed by 2033, before the remaining works then ideally finish two years later.

Long years of promises

The Scottish Government first pledged to dual the long stretch of road shortly after taking power in 2007.

In the meantime, lives have continued to be lost on dangerous stretches of the route.

Earlier this year, the SNP ripped up the original timetable to finish all upgrades by 2025.

This is a breaking news story. More detail follows.