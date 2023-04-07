Jeremy Renner: Oscar-nominated actor known for role as expert marksman Hawkeye

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jeremy Renner was best known for portraying the Marvel expert marksman and member of The Avengers superhero team, Hawkeye, before he broke more than 30 bones in a snowplough accident.

The twice Oscar-nominated Hollywood actor starred in 2012’s The Avengers which saw Captain America, the Hulk, Iron Man, Thor and Black Widow team up for the first time before going on to play bow and arrow-wielding Clint Barton throughout the various extended universe.

The last film Avengers: Endgame, which was billed as the epic conclusion to the Marvel Cinematic Universe series of 22 films over 11 years, was released in April 2019 to critical acclaim.

It followed on from the events of Avengers: Infinity War, which became the first superhero film to gross more than 2 billion US dollars (£1.5 billion) worldwide.

Renner later reprised his role in the Hawkeye series on Disney+ alongside Hailee Steinfeld who played Kate Bishop, a Marvel Comics character who takes up the Hawkeye mantle after training as a member of the Young Avengers.

The show continues to explore how Barton balances a family life with his work as a vigilante.

The 2021 series also saw Yelena Belova – Natasha Romanoff’s adopted sister played by Florence Pugh – and Wilson Fisk, also known as the Kingpin, reprise their roles from the film Black Widow and Daredevil series respectively.

Renner was among the Avengers stars, including Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth, who received one of Hollywood’s highest honours, placing their hands in cement outside the historic TCL Chinese Theatre.

I’m so excited for the holidays . And a NEW show on @DisneyPlus early next year. #rennervations pic.twitter.com/vgIv3jfmO2 — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) December 20, 2022

During his career, the 52-year-old actor earned an Academy Award nomination for actor in a leading role for The Hurt Locker, which went on to win gongs at the 2009 event.

The war thriller sees him as Sergeant First Class William James whose increasingly risky methods put him at odds with the rest of the bomb squad in the harrowing tale of a US Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team facing insurgents during the Iraq War.

Renner also received an Oscar nomination for actor in a supporting role for the crime drama The Town, which follows a Boston bank robber who falls in love with someone he held hostage.

He also featured in movies including American Hustle, Arrival and Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol.

In 2019, Renner was embroiled in a custody battle with his ex-wife, Canadian model Sonni Pacheco, whom he married in January 2014 before filing for divorce later that year.

In the legal documents lodged in Los Angeles, Ms Pacheco, who was seeking full custody of the couple’s daughter, accused Renner of drug use and emotional abuse and claimed he once threatened to kill her.

A representative for Renner at the time said the allegations were “one-sided”.

This year, Renner released the second season of crime drama Mayor Of Kingstown while his show Rennervations – a four-part docuseries embracing the actor’s passion to give back to communities – is set to go on Disney+ next week.