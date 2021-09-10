Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
RSC boss on compassionate leave after husband Antony Sher’s terminal diagnosis

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 12:08 pm
The RSC, Stratford-upon-Avon (Handout/PA)

The Royal Shakespeare Company’s artistic director has announced he is taking a period of compassionate leave after his husband Sir Antony Sher was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Gregory Doran said in a statement that he will be caring for his husband following the diagnosis.

He will return to his job at the theatre company, which is based in Stratford-upon-Avon, early next year.

Sir Antony has starred in a number of RSC productions, including a role in 2016 in King Lear.

The RSC said in a statement that he has had “a long and celebrated association with the company”.

RSC deputy artistic director Erica Whyman will take on Doran’s role until he returns.

Doran said: “I am very sorry to say that my husband, Tony Sher, has been diagnosed with a terminal illness, and in order to look after him, and with the agreement of the board, I will be taking a period of compassionate leave with immediate effect.

“I expect to return in early 2022.”

The Prince of Wales and Gregory Doran (Jacob King/PA)

Doran was appointed as RSC artistic director in 2012 after previously working as an actor with the company.

Nigel Hugill, RSC chair, said: “All our thoughts are very much with Greg and Tony at this extremely difficult time.

“The board thank Erica for agreeing to take on the role of acting artistic director and alongside Catherine (Mallyon) as executive director, the RSC remain in very safe hands.”

