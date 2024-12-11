Former Inverness footballer accused of chip shop attack on woman

A former Inverness Caley Thistle footballer appeared in court today accused of assaulting a woman in a chip shop.

Shaun Rooney, 28, allegedly attacked the woman at Blue Lagoon in Glasgow city centre on September 19 2024.

Court papers state the defender – who made 56 appearances for the Inverness side between 2018 and 2020 – repeatedly pushed her on the body and seized her on the body.

It is claimed that Rooney, of Bellshill, Lanarkshire, twisted the woman on the arm and kicked her on the body to her injury.

Rooney faces a separate allegation of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the same date and location, Queen Street.

The charge says Rooney shouted, swore, acted in an aggressive manner and uttered derogatory remarks.

Trial set for April 2025

It is stated the alleged offence was aggravated by prejudice related to sexual orientation.

The St Mirren and St Johnstone star stood in the dock today at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

He pled not guilty to the two charges and a trial was set for April next year by Sheriff Tony Kelly.

A hearing on the matter will also take place in March.

Prosecutor Ross Gunn asked for a special condition of bail for Rooney not to enter the chip shop on Queen Street which was granted.