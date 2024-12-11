Sheriff jails Elgin predator snared by paedophile hunters online

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Sheriff jails Elgin predator snared by paedophile hunters online

Jailing the Ailean Kerr for 15 months, Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said: "It is essential that children are protected from predators online." 

By Jenni Gee
Paedophile Ailean Kerr insisted he had been 'investigating scammers'. Image: DC Thomson
An Elgin man snared by paedophile hunters posing as 13-year-old girls online is behind bars today.

A trial had previously heard how Ailean Kerr sent explicit images to the decoy profiles and asked one intimate questions about her development.

Jailing the paedophile for 15 months, Sheriff Ian Cruickshank told Kerr: “It is essential that children are protected from predators online.”

Kerr appeared at the hearing having previously been found guilty by a jury of two charges of attempting to cause an older child to view sexual images and attempting to communicate indecently with an older child between November 2020 and January 2021.

During his trial, operators of the decoy profiles took to the witness box to detail how Kerr had contacted them on the dating app Mingle.

The profiles used photos of themselves altered with Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to make them appear child-like.

The decoys told Kerr they were only 13 soon after he made contact with them.

Man called ‘children’ sexy

In evidence led by fiscal depute Emily Hood the women, members of a volunteer group calling themselves Shatter the Silence, said Kerr had called them “sexy”.

He asked one: “Do you like d***s then?” and questioned her on intimate details of her development.

After being told that one of the “girls” was in Edinburgh, Kerr made references to travelling to meet her, stating: “To see you naked, definitely worth the trip.”

The decoy operators took screenshots of the conversations, which they then passed to police.

When questioned, Kerr admitted sending the messages and images – some of which subsequent investigations found stored on his devices, but denied it was sexually motivated.

During the trial Kerr told the court he did not believe the profiles were being operated by real children and claimed he had been conducting an “investigation”.

He said he contacted the decoys because he suspected they were “scammers”.

He said pictures of children on a site that required users to be over 18 coupled with discrepancies between their listed locations and how they displayed in-app were “red flags” that had caught his interest.

‘They weren’t who they said they were’

“That proves that they weren’t who they said they were. That’s what gave me the start to investigate,” he told the court.

“You check everything. You accept nothing – that’s what I was doing,” he added.

But a jury took under two hours to reject this version of events, unanimously finding Kerr guilty of both charges.

At the sentencing hearing defence counsel Bill Adam, for Kerr, said a presentencing report had assessed his client as being at low risk of reoffending and asked Sheriff Cruickshank to consider a community-based punishment.

But Sheriff Cruickshank noted that the author of the report had accepted Kerr’s denial that his crimes were sexually motivated – in opposition to the jury’s conviction.

He said: “The jury convicted you on two charges that related to the fact that between 13 November 2020 and 31 January 21 you communicated with individuals and the purpose of that was to obtain sexual gratification.

“The jury convicted you on the basis that you were communicating with individuals that you believed to be children.

A ‘pathetic’ defence

“During the course of the trial you tried to advance a defence – that was quite frankly pathetic – that you well knew that the children were adults.”

Sheriff Cruickshank said that by maintaining this position during the preparation of reports Kerr had not shown that he had accepted responsibility.

He continued: “I will be sentencing you on the basis of the charges that were found proved.”

He noted that Kerr did attempt to communicate with children and entered into sexual written communications as well as sending images of his own penis.

He stated that this behaviour was “for your sexual gratification” and said: “It is essential that children are protected from predators online.”

He sentenced Kerr of Beechfield Road, Elgin, to 15 months imprisonment and ordered that he remain on the sex offenders register for 10 years.